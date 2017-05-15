May 15, 2017

Jane Melton Connell

Jane Melton Connell, 96, entered into eternal rest Tuesday (May 2, 2017) in Augusta.

She was born June 26, 1920 in Baxley. She grew up in Griffin and graduated from Georgia State College for Women, where she was listed as Who’s Who Among Colleges and Universities.

She was employed as a vocational rehabilitation counselor and evaluator for the state of Georgia. She was an active member of First Baptist of Augusta and the Thankful Sunday School Class. In her leisure time she enjoyed studying her Bible, cross-stitching, reading and working crossword puzzles.

Family members include her daughters, Kathy Bodenhamer (Robert), Beebee Melton Ruiz (Placido Xavier), and grandchildren, Robert Edgar Bodenhamer III, William Shelton Bodenhamer, and her niece, Sally Walker Burger (Lewis), and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, William S. Connell Jr., she was preceded in death by her sister, Sara Melton Walker.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. in Storey Chapel at First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Rodger Murchison officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Baptist.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Augusta Benevolence or Bridge Ministry, 3500 Walton Way, Augusta, Ga. 30909.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, is serving the family.

Roy Newt Hiott

Roy Newt Hiott, 74, of Waycross, died Saturday night (May 13, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Newt Hiott and Mary Louise Ivey Hiott. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in the 82nd Airborne. He worked as a truck driver for Winship Transportation.

He loved hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved his family, and any time he was able to spend with them. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Bronson Hiott, and a brother, Andrew Hiott.

He is survived by three daughters, Tammy Wiggins (husband, Charles), of Waycross, Lisa Manders (husband, Eric), of Dixie Union, Regina Windsor (husband, Jesse), of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren, Heather Hare, Buck Windsor, Jennifer Wiggins, Kristen Wiggins, Meagan Welch, Alex Manders; four great-grandchildren, Charlie Hare, Cameron Windsor, Simon Walker, Madelyn Welch; seven brothers and sisters, L.A. Hiott, of Waycross, Carolyn Crews, of Yulee, Fla., JoAnn Hickox, of Waycross, Wayne Hiott, of Blackshear, Jimmy Hiott, of Waycross, Johnny Hiott, of Waycross, William Hiott, of Waycross; a special friend, Sandy Moody, of Hoboken; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 7 until 9 o’clock at the funeral home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Archie Pitts Jr.

It is with great sadness and humble acceptance that the daughter of Archie Pitts Jr., Stacey Thomas, announces his passing.

My daddy ascended to glory on Friday (May 12, 2017).

The family will accept visitors at 1500 Brunel St., Waycross.

Flowers, cards and other methods of condolences may be sent to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

Georgia Alma Hatcher

Georgia Alma Hatcher, 74, of Waycross died Sunday evening (May 14, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Stacey Lamar Taylor

Stacey Lamar Taylor, 46, died Sunday afternoon (May 14, 2017) at his residence in Jamestown.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Roy Lewis

Roy Lewis, 60, died Saturday morning (May 13, 2017) in Clinch Health Care Center in Homerville after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral home.

Helen Lucas Boss

BLACKSHEAR — Helen Beatrice “Granny Jack” Lucas Boss, 92, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday evening (May 10, 2017) at her daughter’s (Mary Riddick) home following a short illness.

Born in Brantley County, Nov. 30, 1924, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a nurse’s assistant with the former Pierce County Hospital for several years and was also a homemaker.

She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and always enjoyed her church family and reading her Bible. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and they all affectionately called her “Granny Jack.” She loved to bake, travel, fish and go crabbing.

She was a daughter of the late Jessie Armstrong and Maude Estelle Harris Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Boss, a daughter, Shirley Ann Griffin, a son, Jessie Lamar Roberson, and four sisters, Betty Youmans, Etna Fay Roberson, Evia Warren and Joyce Houston.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Redick (husband, Jim Googe), of Waycross, Wanda Sellers (husband, Kenneth), of Hortense, Cynthia Rouse (husband, Richard) of Herndon, Va.; a son, Gregory Boss (wife, Janet), of Ellicott, Md.; son-in-law, Clinton Griffin, of Waycross; a sister, Agatha Walker, of Jamestown; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Dale McCoy and Dr. Freddie Smith.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Greg Sellers, Hunter Sellers, Josh Sellers, Tyler Redick, Eric Roberson, Jessie Roberson, Lamar Roberson and Clint Griffin.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Nathaniel E. Bennett

A funeral for Nathaniel Edward Bennett took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial was in Bennett Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Donnie Spikes, Lawrence Tindall, Edward O’Berry, Ronnie Spikes, Michael Murray and John Murray.