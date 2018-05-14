May 14, 2018

Jeanette H. Bennett

BLACKSHEAR — Jeanette Helen Houston Bennett, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday evening (May 12, 2018) at her residence under the care of Hospice Satilla while surrounded by her family.

Born in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 4, 1944, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a 1962 graduate of Blackshear High School and received her secretarial degree from the former Waycross-Ware Technical Institute.

She was a homemaker and had also been a kindergarten teacher at the former Kiddie Kollege kindergarten with the late Faye Harris.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she was in Eve Purcell’s Ladies Sunday School class. She loved to travel, swim and go to their condo at Panama City Beach. She also loved her church and church family.

She was a daughter of the late George Welburn and Helen Bumgarner Houston. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Lamb, and by a brother, Dennis Houston.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Monroe Bennett, of Blackshear, her daughter, Tammy M. Bennett, of Blackshear, her son, Mark A. Bennett, of Savannah, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Patty Houston, of Spring Hill, Fla., her granddaughter and apple of her eye, Breeli Crosby, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family requests that members of Mrs. Purcell’s Sunday School class along with members of Terry Carter’s Sunday School class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet meet at the funeral home by 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Miranda Rae Aycock

A funeral for Miranda Rae Aycock took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Hinnon Smith and the Rev. Darrell Smith officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Cory Adams, Jimmy Cox, Eleazar Hernander, Rafael Saavedra, Roger Eason and Willie Hubbard.

Maria Delgadillo Reyes

A Requiem Mass took place for Maria Del Carmen Delgadillo Reyes Saturday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Bob Cushing.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Abel Santos, Lasaro Perez, Emmanuel Gomez, Pedro Moya, Daniel Vega and Jorge Ortez.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Bernice Thomas Waters

A funeral for Bernice Thomas Waters took place Saturday morning at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Carson and the Rev. Paul Womack officiating.

Burial was in Telmore Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were the grandsons, Brett Jolley, Derek Waters, Dusty Porter, Winston Corbit, Darren Porter, Bailey Jolley and Kyler Harris.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.