May 13, 2017

John Everett Wilson

A funeral for John Everett Wilson was held on Friday afternoon at Grace Chapel with Pastor Mickey Gloss and Pastor Joshua Abernathy officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Christine R. Murray

A funeral for Christine Reeves Murray, 88, of Blackshear, took place Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Ward Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dwain Harper and the Rev. John Miller officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were her sons, Gary and Terry Murray, and her grandsons, Tony Murray, Tyler Murray, Brian Lightsey and Morgan Ross.

Honorary pallbearers were the Pierce County Nursing Home Auxiliary and staff.

Burial followed in the Walkerville Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.