May 12, 2018

Ellen Taylor

Ellen Taylor, 100, died Friday morning (May 11, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an illness.

Friends are being received at the home of her son, Reginald Taylor, 913 Cherry St., Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Etta Marie Cason

VIDALIA — Etta Marie Cason, 49, of Patterson, passed away Thursday afternoon (May 10, 2018) at Community Hospice in Vidalia following a courageous battle with heart disease.

Born in Waycross, June 25, 1968, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a 1986 graduate of Pierce County High School and was an LPN having worked in Alma at Twin Oaks Nursing Home. She was a member of Offerman Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Raymond Cecil Cason Sr.

Survivors include her two daughters, Kate Wainwright, of Blackshear, and Rachel Wainwright, of Soperton; her mother, Mary Alice Westberry Cason, of Baxley; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Calvin Owens, of Baxley; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Raymond and Kim Cason, of Blackshear, and Samuel Walter Cason, of Offerman; a special friend, James Weathers, of Hinesville; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Jane Serfass

Doris Jane O’Neal Serfass, 79, died Friday morning (May 11, 2018) at her residence.

She was a native of St. Augustine, Fla., and was living in Blackshear. She worked as a CNA at Baptist Village Retirement Communities and attended Waycross Holiness Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of Spencer Albert O’Neal and Ruby Mcbee O’Neal. She was the wife of the late Sherwood Serfass. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Albert O’Neal and Spencer O’Neal, and a sister, Elizabeth O’Neal Smith.

Survivors include her three sons, Kevin Serfass (wife, Carla), of Blackshear, David Serfass, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Danny Lawrence (wife, Lisa), of Waycross, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary Emma O’Neal, of Florida, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Elouise Courson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Doris Elouise Courson, 70, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. R.B. Gaskins.

Interment was in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Brantley County.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

George M. Freeman

A memorial service for George Michael Freeman was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robbie Clark officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.