May 12, 2017

Dora Sumner Moore

The homegoing celebration for Dora Emily Sumner Moore will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Big Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, 1221 Thomas St., with the Rev. Dr. Alonzo Scott, pastor, and Bishop L.C. Rogers, of Greater St. James Full Gospel Baptist Church, Alma, as the eulogist.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Survivors include children, Carolyn L. Moore, Mary L. Moore, Wanda Moore-Crawford and Willie A. Moore Jr., grandson, Willie A. Moore III, siblings, Pastor Freddie Sumner (Bettye), and Frankie L. Webb, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are with Buggs-Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane, Jacksonville, Fla., (904) 768-5000.

Helen Lucas Boss

Helen Beatrice “Granny Jack” Lucas Boss, 92, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday evening (May 10, 2017) at her daughter’s (Mary Riddick) home following a short illness.

Born in Brantley County Nov. 30, 1924, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a nurse’s assistant with the former Pierce County Hospital for several years and had also been a homemaker.

She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and always enjoyed her church family and reading her Bible. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and they all affectionately called her “Granny Jack.” She loved to bake, travel, fish and go crabbing.

She was a daughter of the late Jessie Armstrong and Maude Estelle Harris Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Boss, a daughter, Shirley Ann Griffin, a son, Jessie Lamar Roberson, and three sisters, Betty Youmans, Anita Faye Roberson and Joyce Houston.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Riddick (husband, Jim Googe), of Waycross, Wanda Sellers (husband, Kenneth), of Hortense, Cynthia Rouse (husband, Richard), of Herndon, Va., a son, Gregory Boss (wife, Janet), of Ellicott, Md., son-in-law, Clinton Griffin, of Waycross, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Iris Denise Johnson

Iris Denise Johnson, 41, passed away Wednesday (May 10, 2017) in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

The family is receiving friends at the family residence, 819 Jones St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

A.A. ‘Gus’ Karle

A memorial service for A.A. “Gus” Karle was held Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Karle, Beth Bentley, Andy Woodruff, Elizabeth Hauck, Steve Karle, Amy Wilke, Matt Woodruff, Rebecca Crosby, Jacob Karle, Mary Katherine Bridges, Jack Bridges, Jeffrey Karle, Kristy Brightwell, Mark Karle, Katherine Dennison and Ginny Aldridge.

Burial will be Saturday at Calvary Cemetery in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.