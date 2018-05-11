May 11, 2018

Bernice Thomas Waters

Bernice Thomas Waters, 73, died suddenly Wednesday (May 9, 2018) at her residence.

She was a native of Coffee County, and she lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Clifton Thomas and Dovie Snipes Thomas, and her husband, Alvin Waters.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Porter (Max) and Karen Waters, both of Waycross; two sons, Michael Waters (Cindy) and Mitchell Waters (Jennifer), both of Waycross; 12 grandchildren, Dusty Porter, Darren Porter (Emily), Keltsey Porter, Bethany Harris (Kyler), Brett Jolley, Bailey Jolley, Brandi Altman (Robert), Crystal Braddy (Jeff), Derek Waters, Winston Corbitt and Jenna Waters; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dan Thomas; two sisters, Vermelle Atkinson and Geneva Newsome; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mae Alice Gilyard

Mae Alice Gilyard, 57, affectionally known as “Sal,” was born May 21, 1960, in Blackshear, by the hands of Carrie Harris (midwife) to Mae Artis Gilyard and Charles Wise.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and never wavered in her faith. Her favorite song was “Trouble Don’t Last Always.” At a young age, you could always find her in the kitchen preparing full course meals for her family and friends. She always had her heart set on going to culinary school, but at the age of 16, she gave birth to her one and only child, Bryant Lee Gilyard (father Larry Surrency). She pursued her dreams of cooking and is well known in the Blackshear Community for all her many cookouts and personal catering services.

Mae Alice Gilyard departed this life Saturday (May 5, 2018) in the comfort of her home in Blackshear.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wise, her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wise (paternal), Oscar and Shirley Stephenson, Willie Gilyard (maternal), and her only grandson, Bryant Lee Gilyard Jr.

She was fun and loving to all she met and will be forever remembered.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Bryant Lee Gilyard; her mother, Mae A. West (Jimmy); five siblings, Freddie Ward, Wanda Howard (Scott), Tammie McGauley (Ronald), Raymond Ward (Melissa) and Ancil Gilyard (Tamika); granddaughter, Octasia S. Gibson; great-granddaughter, Naveaa Wallace; uncles, Author Hutchinson, John Timmons (Lula), Willie Raspberry (Margaret); aunts, Ruby Ward, Delyene Gaskins (Curtis), Bernice Harris, Sandra Jones (Eugene); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

She also became close with her Tender Care Staff, Kisha Betha and Linda Tuttle.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Scott Howard, 695 Fulton St., Blackshear.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Accolades will be given from 7 until 7:30 p.m.

A homegoing celebration will be held at 11 a.m Saturday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home. Bishop A. J. Myles of Bethel Temple will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery on Moore Street, Blackshear

The cortege will assemble at 695 Fulton St. at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Del Reyes

Maria Del Carmen Delgadillo Reyes, 23, died suddenly (May 9, 2018) at her residence in Waycross.

She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and had resided in Waycross since 2002. She was employed with Rojas Simon Harvesting as a secretary and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her mother, Amada Reyes Delgadillo, of Waycross, a sister, Denise Delgadillo, of Waycross, her grandmother, Lupita Delgadillo, of Waycross, and an uncle, Jose Reyes Delgadillo, of Waycross.

A requiem mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

A rosary service will be held 7 p.m. Friday evening at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby Ray Carter Sr.

Bobby Ray Carter Sr., 73, passed away Thursday (May 10, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System after a long illness.

A native of Blackshear, he lived most of his life in Waycross before moving to Brunswick in 2005. He was a longtime member of Jamestown Baptist Church and became a member of The Chapel after moving to Brunswick.

He retired from CSX railroad in 1987 after more than 20 years. He was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in his yard. His other hobbies included photography, collecting and watching sports.

He was a loving husband, father, papa and uncle who enjoyed his family and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobson L. and Mamie L. Carter, brothers, DJ, Benny and Loren, sisters, Louise Lee and Athylene Taylor.

Survivors include his wife, Gale, sons, Ray (Paige), of Blackshear, and Derek, of Brunswick, brothers, Carl Carter (Gail), of Largo, Fla., and Donny Carter (Wanda), of Waycross, sister, Genevieve Jordan, of Waycross, grandchildren, Ryan Carter and Megan Carter, of Blackshear, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at The Chapel, 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick, with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Carter family.

Etta Marie Cason

VIDALIA — Etta Marie Cason, 49, of Patterson, passed away Thursday afternoon (May 10, 2018) at Community Hospice in Vidalia following a courageous battle with heart disease.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Albert ‘Frank’ Sherrod

A funeral for Albert Franklin “Frank” Sherrod was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Lucius Jacobs officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lewis Jackson, David McLeroy, John McLeroy, Wendell Minix and Michael Underwood.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.