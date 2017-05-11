May 11, 2017

Stephen E. Conner

Stephen Earnest Conner, 50, of Glen St. Marys, Fla., passed away Tuesday (May 9, 2017) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born July 3, 1966 in Folkston. He was employed with Gilman Building Products as a lumber grader since 1992. Stephen was an avid Florida Gators fan and a renowned outdoorsman. He enjoyed bluegrass and old country music, especially the Stanley Brothers and Merle Haggard. His favorite hobby was cooking, which he enjoyed to do for family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Trenton Conner, his parents, Jane and Bill Reeves and Dobie and Diane Conner, his siblings, Cindy and Keith Lloyd, Stephanie and Jimmy Beasley, Donnie and Traci Conner and Clay and April Burnsed, and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at New Life Baptist Church, 1058 Wheeler St., St. George, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Conner and the Rev. Keith Lloyd officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at noon at the church.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Christine R. Murray

Christine Reeves Murray, 88, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday morning (May 10, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Born April 4, 1929 in Appling County, she was a daughter of the late James Edward and Eunice Stone Reeves. She lived most of her life in Blackshear where she was a longtime store clerk at Red & White Grocery.

She was a long-time volunteer with the Pierce County Nursing Home Auxiliary and the Pierce County 4-H Program and always enjoyed her time as a Pierce County Board of Elections poll worker. She was also the last remaining charter member of Ward Memorial United Methodist Church.

Her family will remember her as a loving mother and grandmother, putting their needs ahead of her own many times. Always laughing and enjoying life, she was a friend to many, and a stranger to no one who crossed her path.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jackson Murray, a great-grandson, Isaac Lightsey, two sisters, Eveline Reeves Peacock and Ethel Reeves Hipps, and her two brothers, W.M. Reeves and J.C. Reeves.

Survivors include her two sons, Gary Murray (Carol) and Terry Murray (Stephanie), all of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Tony Murray (Kelly), of Offerman, Tiffany Murray Ross (Morgan), of Blackshear, Ursula Murray Lightsey (Brian), of Screven, and Tyler Murray (Caroline), of Mershon; six great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Kenney, of Blackshear, Mason and Madison Ross, both of Blackshear, Malachi and Blakelee Lightsey, both of Screven, and Russ and Callie Murray, both of Mershon; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Alvin Sellers, of Baxley; a special friend, Kristen Sloan, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Ward Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Walkerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ward Memorial United Methodist Church, 939 Hendry St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to the Pierce County Nursing Home, Attn: Auxiliary Beauty Shop Supplies, 221 Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Jasper Paul Tuggle

BLACKSHEAR — Jasper Paul Tuggle, 79, of 634 Cherry St., passed away Wednesday (May 10, 2017) at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla.

He was the husband of Patricia Miller Tuggle. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Consolidated Men’s Club and a member of Greater St. James A.M.E Church.

The family will begin receiving friends at the residence Saturday.

Christopher A. Jordan

A celebration of life service for Deacon Christopher Alexander Jordan, 61, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church 300 Fireman St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Dr. Norris L. Woods Sr., bringing words of comfort and the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, presiding.

Chris, as he was affectionately known, was born March 29, 1956 in Waycross to the late Henry Jordan and Marie Broomfield Jordan. He was the fourth of five children. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1974. He also graduated from Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla., where he received a degree in criminal justice with concentration on law enforcement.

He worked for the City of Waycross as a police officer and Ware State Prison as a correctional officer and was retired from CSX Railroad.

On Dec. 11, 1993 He was united in holy matrimony to Donna Freeman.

He joined Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He later became a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons ministry, member of the fourth Sunday Choir and member of the male chorus. He was a trustee and took his position serious. He loved his church and was instrumental in current renovations. He was the youngest and the last of St. Peters “Amigos.”

He was also a member of Bernard Benson Community Choir, past president of the Waycross NAACP, vice president of Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame, volunteer/tutor at several schools, including Daffodil and Center Elementary, member of Masonic Composite Lodge No. 40 F&M, member of Ware County Recreation Board and member of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Zeta Chapter Anthrop.

He was an activist and a voice for those who had no voice.

He made his heavenly transition Tuesday morning (May 9, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include a loving wife, Donna Freeman Jordan; a daughter, Tanisha Jordan, of Birmingham, Ala.; a grandson, Justen Kelly, of Waycross; three brothers, William Jordan (Mamie), James Jordan Sr, (Barbara), both of Waycross, and Calvin Jordan (Veronica), of Douglasville; a sister, Minnie Jordan Goettie, of Waycross; mother-in-law, Lucille Freeman, of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Janice McLean, Sharon Munford, both of Waycross, Jeannie Borders (Roy), of Arlington, Va.; three brothers-in-law, Terrence Freeman (Nicole), Roy Lott Jr. (Jean), both of Waycross, and Troy Lott (Karen), of Savannah; two godsons, Marcus Leander Reid Jr. (Kamesha) and DeMarius Causer, both of Waycross; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Jordan residence, 1102 Elizabeth St., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Helen Lucas Boss

Helen Lucas Boss, 92 of Waycross, passed away Wednesday evening (May 10, 2017) at her daughter Mary Reddick’s residence following a short illness.

Jacqueline P. Gahan

A memorial service for Jacqueline “Jackie” Poisson Gahan was held Tuesday at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Thomas R. Chancey

A funeral for Thomas Rogers Chancey was held Tuesday afternoon at Swamp Road Baptist Church with Elder Alvin Johnson, Elder Willis Lee and the Rev. Joe Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Josh Chancey, Steven Nettles, Jason Stripling, Joey Chancey, Stanley Chancey Jr. and T.L. Chancey.

Robert Lynn Crosby

BLACKSHEAR — A graveside service for Robert Lynn “Bobby” Crosby, 58, was held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Blackshear Cemetery.

Officiating was the Rev. Randall Gunter.

