May 10, 2018

Albert ‘Frank’ Sherrod

Albert Franklin “Frank” Sherrod, 81, died Monday morning (May 7, 2018) at Hospice Atlanta after an extended illness.

A resident of Texas for 50 years, he was the owner and operator of United Auto Auction.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Sherrod, his parents, Marvin Sherrod and Kate Turner Sherrod, and one brother, Bobby Sherrod.

Survivors include six children, Mary Ann Loper (Randy), of Savannah, Debra Ann Hartley, of Hazlehurst, Pam Cox (Kenny), of Waycross, Johnny Frank Sherrod, Chon Sherrod, both of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Charles Bostian, of San Antonio, Texas; numerous grandchildren; one brother, Jesse Sherrod (Barbara), of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Helen Sherrod McLeroy, of Dahlonega, and Cozetta Morris, of Bonaire; his step-mother, Virginia Sherrod; three half-sisters, Wanda Cox (Tim), Wendy Underwood (Michael) and Peggy Jackson (Lewis); special cousins, Mary Lou Corbitt and Harley Gene Taft; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held this morning at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Eloise Baker Hamilton

FOLKSTON — A celebration of life service for Eloise Baker Hamilton, 83, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 18 Mt. Carmel St., at 11 a.m. with the church pastor, the Rev. Antwan Nixon presiding and the Rev. Jerald J. Thomas, pastor of Elm Grove Baptist Church, Meridian, bringing words of comfort.

She was born June 10, 1934 in Barney (Brooks County) to the late Willie James Baker and Raini Mae Mobley Baker. She received her formal education from the Brooks County public school system.

She moved to Folkston at an early age. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and became a faithful member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the usher ministry.

On Saturday (May 5, 2018), she heard the Master’s voice gently whisper, “Come unto me thy good and faithful Servant and I will give you rest.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Gladys Duffy, Sheila Corbin, Irving Baker, a grandson, Audwin Alphonso Thompson, and a granddaughter, Demetha Clark.

Those left to cherish her memory include a loving and devoted husband, Shelly Hamilton; stepmother, Georgia Baker; children, Venereal Thompson (Alphonso), Jack Cherry, Kenneth Cherry, Schenna Jordan (Derick), Marcus Price, Effrin Baker, Elaine Pollock (Ray), Eric Hamilton and Jeff Hamilton; grandchildren, Sherry, Adrian (Heather), Larry Jr., Shawty, Travis, Brandi, LaCresha (Terrance), Brittany Cobb-Lyttle (Lamoy), Shayla, Nakyeia, Nyalani, Marcus Jr., Brittany, Kenneth Jr. and Alfenze; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ivin Baker and Patricia Smiley; aunts, Deloris Jackson, Janie Alexander and Brenda Tucker; uncles, Kenny Baker and Larry Baker; special nieces and nephews, Tyla Riddle (Twiggs), Gwendolyn Blake (Wallace), Keith Duffy and William Duffy (Valatie); a special cousin, Sally Lewis; sister-in-law, Loise Dallas (Benny); brothers-in-law, Joe Hamilton (Ruth) and Barcus Hamilton (Vanessa); special friends, the Rev. Jerald Thomas and the Rev. Louella Thomas, Laura Parland, Tish Harvey and D.D. Floyd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at the Hamilton residence, 738 Indian Trail.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt Carmel memorial Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, Waycross.

Doris Elouise Courson

Doris Elouise Courson, 70, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning (May 8, 2018) at Baptist Village in Waycross, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Blackshear, July 18, 1947, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was dearly loved by her family and church family. She was a faithful member of the Living River Church of God, and will be missed.

She was a daughter of the late Charlie Lloyd and Mary Jane Sapp Courson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Crump, and two brothers, David Courson and Harold Courson.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Donnie (Dee) Humphries, of Cumming; four brothers, Herbert (Eddie) Courson, of Blackshear, J. Hugh (Bettie) Courson, of Palatka, Fla., Johnny (Barbara Ann) Courson, of Blackshear, and Dennis (Marty) Courson, of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Shirley Courson, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001., 866-232-8484, or E-mail, info@alzfdn.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Miranda Rae Aycock

Miranda Rae Aycock, 34, died suddenly Friday (May 4, 2018) in Waycross.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was formerly employed by Live Oak Homes.

Survivors include two children, Olivia and Ivan Aycock, both of Waycross; her parents, Jimmy Bradley Aycock and Veda Maxine Andrews Aycock, of Waycross; one sister, Mandy Adams (Cory), of Albertsville, Ala.; two nieces, Courtney and Caitlyn Adams; several aunts and uncles, Glenda Fisher (Bobby), of Muscle Shoals, Ala., Charles Aycock, of Sheffield, Ala., Leon Aycock, of Muscle Shoals, Ala., Hillard Aycock (Gloria), of South Carolina, and Teresa Andrews, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 12:30 until 1:30.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

George M. Freeman

George Michael Freeman, 76, died Tuesday (May 8, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

He was born in Atlanta, but had resided in North Carolina and Virginia before moving to Blackshear in 2014. He was a former truck driver and a member of Masonic Lodge No. 151 in Petersburg, Va.

He was a son of the late Iris Fulton Freeman and Dorothy Buchanan Freeman.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Freeman, of Blackshear; two sons, Michael William Freeman (Betina) and James David Freeman (Kathy), both of Dinwiddie, Va.; three grandchildren, Michael James Freeman, Lynsey Michelle Freeman and Rachel Morgan Freeman; two step-grandchildren, Will Rittenhouse and Logan Rittenhouse; a brother, Ralph Freeman, of Columbus; a sister and brother-in-law, June and George Sweat, of Blackshear; and two nieces and nephews, Bobby and Vanessa Crowe and Casey and Beth Merritt, all of Waycross.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be receiving friends Friday afternoon from 2 until 3 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bernice Thomas Waters

Bernice Thomas Waters, 73, died Wednesday evening (May 9, 2018) at her residence in Waycross following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Marguerite A. West

A funeral for Marguerite Adkins West was held Wednesday morning in the Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. David White officiating.

Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Judith Gayle Yovu

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Judith Gayle “Judy” Royal Yovu, 75, was held Tuesday at 7 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Mike Stone.

Memorialization was by Cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.