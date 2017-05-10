May 10, 2017

Mack Corbitt

Mack Corbitt, 79, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday (May 6, 2017) at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Born on April 23, 1938 in rural Atkinson County, he was one of nine children born to the late Mack C. and Sarah Summerlin Corbitt. Growing up in Pearson, he attended the Atkinson County Public School System. In 1953 his father passed away, prompting his mother and sibling’s move to Eatonton to be near her family.

He didn’t return to school but began working in the cotton mills of Eatonton in order to help his family financially. As a young man growing up in south Georgia, he had never seen the ocean. His brother, Charlie, brought him to the shores of north Florida which would plant the dream in his mind to one day live near that ocean.

In 1961, he moved from Eatonton to Jacksonville where he landed a job with Sealand Shipping Services and found the love of his life and future wife, Virginia Lee. He and Miss Lee would marry in 1962.

The Corbitts lived in north Jacksonville until moving to Nassauville in 1969. He continued to work at the Tallyrand docks where he became a Longshoreman for the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1408. He worked at Sealand, Navieras and PRMMI until retiring in 1998.

He and his wife have been longtime members of Springhill Baptist Church where he enjoyed driving the bus for the children’s ministry as well as the Senior adults.

His family recalls his love of old Western movies, growing watermelons and his antique Tafe Tractor.

His greatest joys were his family, serving his church and hosting the Boyett-Lee Labor Day Family Reunion. He could easily be recognized sporting his signature hat.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by five brothers and a sister.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Virginia “Jenny” Lee Corbitt, of Fernandina; six children, Janice Pickett (Joe) of Fernandina Beach, Timothy Corbitt (Liz) of Bryceville, Sarah Lynn Corbitt, of Jacksonville, Perry Corbitt (Tammy), of Fernandina Beach, James Forbes Corbitt (Shauna), of Yulee, and Samuel Forbes Corbitt, of Fernandina Beach; his sister, Gladys Harrell, of Macclenny; 10 grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua Pickett, Andrew and Aaron Corbitt, Lexi and Savannah Corbitt, Taylor and Trent Anderson, Ally and (soon-to-be-born) Paisley Forbes; a great-grandchild, Kolton Pickett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church with Pastor Daryl Bellar officiating.

He will be laid to rest in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.

His family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oxley Heard Funeral Home.

Fred Lionel King

Fred Lionel King, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away Thursday (May 4, 2017) at the age of 93.

He was born in Waresboro in 1923, son of John Bunyon King and Mattie Leona Cribb.

He grew up on a farm in Waresboro and later served in the Civilian Conservation Corps. During World War II he served as a Radioman in the United States Navy in the Atlantic aboard the USS Davis. He was retired after a long career with the Federal Aviation Administration.

He was a devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jayne Mills King.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lillyan Hester King, Vespa Jeanne King, John Burnie King and Bobby King.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Lionel King, Janalyn Eldna King Shepherd, Susanna Michelle King Brooks, Kyle Benjamin King and Gretchen Lee Croutch; his grandchildren, Justin King Shepherd, Mary Kathryn King, Robert Bryan King, Savannah Jayne Brooks, David Lewis “Chase” Brooks, Benjamin Alexander King and Christina Lee Croutch, two great-grandsons, and by his sister, Peggy Joyce King Mosley.

R.L. ‘Bobby’ Crosby

BLACKSHEAR — Robert Lynn “Bobby” Crosby, 58, of Blackshear, passed away Monday morning (May 8, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear, July 23, 1958, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was retired from Coastal Truss and Vinyl where he worked in construction. He loved to fish and watch sports, especially the Georgia Bulldogs and NASCAR (Jimmie Johnson No. 48). He was of the Baptist faith and was an AA member.

He was a son of the late Odean and Thelma Louise Gunter Crosby. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Crosby.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Lee Eason Crosby, of Blackshear; a daughter, Nickie Crosby, of Waycross; a son, Lamar Eason (Erica Johnson), of Waycross; two sisters, Janice Thornton, of Blackshear, and Donna (Terry) Bolden, of Granbury, Texas; a brother, Randy (Nina) Crosby, of Blackshear; his mother-in-law, Charlotte Lee, of Hoboken; a sister-in-law, Charlene Brigman, of Blackshear; three brothers-in-law, James (Cindy) Lee, Tony (Mary Beth) Lee and Wesley (Sharon) Lee, all of Hoboken; a grandchild, Adriana Eason; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Men of the Way Ministries, 2770 U.S. Highway 84, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Nathaniel E. Bennett

Nathaniel Edward Bennett, 78, died Monday night (May 8, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

A native of Millwood, he retired from YMCA Brunswick and was a member of Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church. Years ago, he was a self-employed flooring installer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Bennett and Blanche Johns Bennett, his wife, Elizabeth June Ellis Bennett, and one son, Marvin Edward Bennett.

Survivors include one daughter, Deborah Garrett, of Waresboro; one son, Curtis Dale Bennett (Laura), of Nashville; three grandchildren, Shaun Bennett (Dana), Victoria Harris (Patrick) and Caleb Bennett; two great-grandchildren, Austin and Emily Bennett; two sisters, Lois Force (Ralph) and Joyce Bennett, both of Millwood; four nieces and nephews, Gwen Lazarus, Winnie Higgs, Breckell Bennett and Stanley Bennett; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

John F. Carlisle II

John Foster Carlisle II., 57, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (May 4, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident.

Born in Miami, Fla., July 1, 1959, he lived in Pierce County since 2015. He was a former chef with Cheddars Restaurant and will be remembered as a loving husband and best friend who was always a kindhearted, loving and compassionate person.

He was a son of the late John Foster Carlisle Sr. and Carla Faye Collins Carlisle.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Prudhome Carlisle, of Blackshear; two sisters, Mary Pat (Joe) Borrero, of Orlando, Fla., and Diane (Richard) Stone, of Asheville, N.C.; a brother, Cliff (Melissa) Carlisle, of Orlando, Fla.; a special uncle, Carl Thrift Jr., of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon (May 11, 2017) at 1 o’clock at the Alabaha Cemetery.

Christine R. Murray

Christine Reeves Murray, 88, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday morning (May 10, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Christopher A. Jordan

Christopher A. Jordan, 61, died Tuesday morning (May 9, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Jordan residence. 1102 Elizabeth St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.