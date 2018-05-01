May 1, 2018

Bruce Van Mathis

Bruce Van Mathis, 51, of Millwood, died Wednesday night (April 25, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late James Edwin “Ed” Mathis and Betty Buckley Mathis. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic and all around handy-man, who enjoyed spending his time fishing and tinkering with anything around the house. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two sons, Jordy Bruce Mathis (Chelsea), of Waycross, and Joshua Linton Mathis (Kalie), of Waycross, five grandchildren, Alaiya, Alexa, Farrah, Mason and Rylan, one sister, Ann Ternest (Larry), of Millwood, a niece, Jennifer Boyd (Shane), of Millwood, a nephew, Michael Patton (April Bennett), of Millwood, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held, Saturday at the graveside in Waters Cemetery with the Rev. David Merck officiating.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Lawrence S. Middleton

Lawrence “Steven” Middleton, 40, of Hortense, passed away suddenly Sunday (April 29, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Brunswick, he was the son of Lawrence Dale Middleton and Victoria Rhoden Brooks. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Remonia Johns and J.L. Rhoden, and paternal grandparents, Harry and Doris Middleton.

He graduated from Brantley County High School in 1995, then attended South Georgia College in Douglas where he received an associate degree in science in 2001. He also received a master degree in criminal justice from Valdosta State University in 2002, and received a master degree in education from Troy State University in 2005.

While attending VSU he was a member of Omega Psi. In 2005, he received his certificate from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice for training in the New Freedom Substance Abuse Intervention Training, and also a certificate from the Office of the Child Advocate for the Protection of Children, Finding Words-Georgia.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding four-wheelers. He was a member of New Union Baptist Church, in Alma. He worked many years in the bee business for Apiaries Company.

Survivors include his son, Haydon Middleton, of Alma, two daughters, Raegon and Brodee Middleton, both of Alma, his father, Dale Middleton, of Hortense, his mother, Vickie Brooks, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lance Middleton (Kristie), of Hortense, and Kevin Middleton (Amy), of Nahunta, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift, the Rev. Chuck Allen and the Rev. M.L. Rick officiating.

Burial will follow in Hortense Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Middleton, Lance Middleton, Peyton Meeks, Landon Middleton, Kyle Ternest, Sammy Dowling, Brad Tuten and Dennis Middleton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lindsey Middleton, Kellon Middleton and Weston Middleton.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Lance and Kristie Middleton, 95 Spanish Oak Lane, Hortense.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Thursday by 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Barbara Gail Crews

FOLKSTON — Barbara Gail Newmans Crews, 69, of Folkston, passed away Monday morning (April 30, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Wayne County, she was the daughter of Emory “Red” Newmans and Geneva Jacobs Newmans. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Crews, a sister, Joyce Newmans, and a brother, Stanley Newmans.

She was of the Baptist faith and worked 23 years at Friendly Express Truck Stop as a cashier. She enjoyed collecting solar lights, shopping, fishing and spending time with family.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan Newmans (Maggie), of Waycross; her daughter, Amanda Harris, of Hickox; and her step-daughter and son-in-law, Kara Lynn Lewis (C.L.), of Winokur; three grandchildren, Ashley Harris (A.J.), Amber Johnson, K.C. Harris; two step-grandchildren, Ashley Adams (Cliff) and Lance Lewis (Sierra); two great-grandchildren (and one on the way); one step-great-grandchild; a special grandson and little buddy, Kyle Crews; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Newmans (Donna), of Jenson Beach, Fla., Roger Newmans (Anna), of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and the Rev. Freddie Newmans (Geraldine), of Waynesville; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann Crews (Lester); several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Sandhill Baptist Church with the Rev. Freddie Newmans, the Rev. Cliff Adams, the Rev. E.C. Crews and the Rev. Trent Long officiating.

Burial will follow in Racepond Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gene Wilson, A.J. Ethridge, Carlos Mishoe, Shannon Newmans, Trenton Newmans, David Newmans and Mark Newmans.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Friendly Express Truck Stop Store No. 31, special caregivers, Jill Brand and Tina Spaulding, of Georgia Hospice.

The family will receive friends at their residence, 522 Carter Community Road, Folkston.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com.

Sarah Kathleen Owens Smith

BLACKSHEAR — Sarah Kathleen Owens Smith, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday evening (April 29, 2018) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Born Aug. 8, 1935 in Blackshear, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She had been a waitress for Odean’s Restaurant for many years. She enjoyed being a caregiver and was dedicated to serving her Lord and family.

She was a hard worker all of her life and had been very active in her church, Blackshear Church of God, until her health began to decline.

She was a daughter of the late Rufus Dalton and Sarah Lousetti Thrift Owens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Henry “Frank” Smith, her sister, Iris Batten, and five of her brothers, Vilos, David, Billy, Doyle and Stanley.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Lois Beverly, Connie (Frankie) Allday and Bonnie (Lamar) Roberson, all of Blackshear; two sons, Wayne (Linda) Smith and Irving (Marie) Smith, all of Blackshear; two brothers, Rufus “Roy” Owens, of Waycross, and Maxie (Jennie) Owens, of Leesburg, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Linda Owens, of Groveland, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Waldo Batten, of Blackshear; a special niece, Billie Jo Smith, of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren, Alicia Aldridge, Kevin Guest, Shannon Guest, Sara Warner, Josh Smith, Robyn Thorne, Kevin Allday, Tyler Smith, Colby Smith, Adrienne Allday, Caitlyn Allday and Becky Dixon; 14 great-grandchildren, Kelby Guest, Taylor Guest, Savannah Guest, Maelynn Johns, Kinsley Johns, Christian Thorne, Eli Thorne, Chance Evans, Ja’Lynn Everett, Brodee Roberson, Rylee Cervantes, Konlee Smith, Ella Dixon and Kayden Allday; two great-great-grandchildren, Ava Charity and Cannon Demery; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Blackshear Church of God.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 9 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests former members of the Joyful Heart Group serve as honorary pallbearers. and are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the Blackshear Church of God, 411 W. Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516, or the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Wilson Vaughn

NAHUNTA — Barbara Ann Wilson Vaughn, 80, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday night (April 29, 2018) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Born in Nahunta, she was the daughter of Lonnie Wilson and Gladys Roberts Wilson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Clark Lonnie Wilson, a brother, Cleve Terrell Wilson, a nephew, Scott Dean, and a great-niece, Anniston Wilson.

She retired from the Gold House Restaurant as a manager and a cook. She was a member of the Community Christian Church and enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and with the grandbabies.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Willie Robert “Winnie” Vaughn; one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky Vaughn (Vonda), of Waynesville; one daughter, Pamela Vaughn Powell, of Valdosta; one daughter-in-law, Ann Wilson, of Raybon; four grandchildren and their spouses, Sheena Wilson (Robert Oliver), of Raybon, Sean Vaughn (Deanna), of Waycross, Mandy Vaughn, of Darien, Cade Powell, of Valdosta; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Oliver, Dylan Oliver, Hailey Oliver, Aaliyah Baker, Nicholas Vaughn and Taylor Vaughn; two brothers and sisters-in-law, the Rev. Leon Wilson (Geneva), of Raybon, and Corbet Wilson (Lulu), of Raybon; one sister, Camalee Wilson, of Raybon; two sisters-in-law, Stella Wilson, of Raybon, and Terry Lynn Thrift (Charles), of Waycross.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com.

William Charles Tyson

A funeral for William Charles Tyson, 81, was held Monday morning (April 30, 2018) at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Military honors were conducted in Oakland Cemetery by a contingent of the United States Navy from Kings Bay Naval Base.

Serving as pallbearers were Scott Nichols and Joel Milliman.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Norma Grooms Ellis

A funeral for Norma Grooms Ellis took place Monday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Wheeler officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Raymond West, Matt West, Byron Strickland, Justin Stauffer, Travis Stauffer and Steven Johnson.