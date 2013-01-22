Mattie Calhoun Saves Two From House Fire

A woman who resides at 2997 Albany Ave. is being hailed as a hero after she delivered two people to safety when her home caught fire on Oct. 25.

Mattie Calhoun had started to cook supper when she left the kitchen momentarily to assist her husband, Jeffrey Calhoun, with the hooking up of his feeding tube. Calhoun said her husband had a stroke about six months ago and cannot eat on his own. He is confined to a bed or a wheelchair.

Mrs. Calhoun then noticed smoke and ran back into the kitchen to discover a pan of grease had caught fire. She grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire, then went back to finish with her husband’s feeding tube. But in her absence the pan caught fire again, flaring up higher than the time before.

Mrs. Calhoun quickly called the fire department, then grabbed her 4-year-old grandson, Grayson Moody, and carried him out of the house to safety. She then returned inside and had to drag her husband from the burning house because his wheelchair was in another part of the house.

None of them was injured, according to a report from the Ware County Sheriff’s Department.

It was first reported erroneously that no one was at home when the fire started.

The house was heavily damaged by fire and smoke. Ware County firefighters were dispatched to the house at 5:40 p.m.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:33 p.m.

Capt. Joe McPhaul was in charge of the fire suppression effort.

Damages were estimated at $30,000 for the structure and $50,000 for the contents.