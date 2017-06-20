Marijuana Seized; 2 Men Are Arrested

Two Waycross men were charged with possession of marijuana after a Ware County deputy found a group of people surrounding a pickup truck that was parked underneath power lines along Crestwood Road just before midnight Monday, one of them additionally charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Jacob Alan Daniel Bennett, 20, of Pineview Drive, the driver of the truck, was charged with possession of marijuana after two packages of green marijuana were found inside the truck, said Royal.

A second person, Patrick George Amspacher, 20, of Carter Trail, Waycross, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II drug, adderall, after he was found in possession of a bottle containing the controlled substance, said Royal. Neither man could produce a prescription for the drugs, he said.

Deputy James Cox observed the white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado parked underneath the power grid lines on Crestwood Road about 11:45 p.m. and noticed several people standing around the truck. Royal said after he stopped and got out of his patrol car, he detected a strong odor of burning marijuana.

He was given consent to search the vehicle and found a plastic bag of marijuana and a cigarette pack filled with marijuana, Royal said.

Both were taken to the Ware County jail where they remained this morning.