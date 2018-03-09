March 9, 2018

Osburn D. ‘Bug’ Bryant

Osburn D. “Bug” Bryant, 81, died Wednesday morning (March 7, 2018) at Waycross Health Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

He was a native of Nicholls, but he lived most of his life in Waycross. He retired from Scapa Dryers as a maintenance mechanic after 43 years.

Bug was a great fox hunter and president of Pike Swamp Hunting Club for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Bryant and Retha McCall Bryant, his wife, Louise Crews Bryant, and five siblings, Elaine Booth, Oceil Kovac, Cooper Bryant, Bill Bryant and Orville Bryant.

Survivors include one son, Michael Bryant (wife, Carol), of Waycross, one daughter, Linda Jorishie (husband, Nick), grandchildren, Jade, Jacob, Jorishie and David Bryant, five great-grandchildren, special niece, Gina Bagley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home. Memorialization is by cremation.

Katherine R. Lett

FOLKSTON — Katherine Annette Roddenberry Lett, 69, of Folkston, passed away at her residence Wednesday (March 7, 2018).

She was born in Folkston, March 12, 1949 to the late James G. Roddenberry and Bernice Chesser Roddenberry. She graduated from Charlton County High School in 1966 and went to Freewill Baptist Bible College.

She worked with Southeastern Bank and retired from there after 30 years of service. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church and served in many capacities.

She served on the board of directors for the Okefenokee Wildlife League and volunteered at the Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge. She was part of the original “Roddenberry Sisters” singing group.

Later in life, the three things that brought her the most joy were her faith in the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her children’s choir at Victory Baptist Church and spending time with her granddaughter, Emma, whom she adored.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Gadson, Clayton “Babe,” Jack and Barney Roddenberry, and a sister, Betty Roddenberry Owens.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Ray McMillan, granddaughter, Emma McMillan, five sisters, Doris (Allen) Lloyd, Debbie Todd, Latrelle (Kyle) McDowell, Judy (Revis) Drury and Sheila (Tommy) Carter, 14 nieces, 18 nephews, 63 great-nieces and nephews and 25-great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church with burial to follow in Sardis Cemetery. The Rev. Tim King, the Rev. Keith Lloyd and the Rev. Ray McMillan will officiate.

Doris Lane Griffin

Doris Lane Griffin, 93, died Wednesday (March 7, 2018) at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, following a short illness.

She was a native of Hoboken but lived most of her life in Jesup and Waycross. She was married to the late Pury Donald Griffin and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Bryant, her parents, William Lawton Lane and Mattie Williams Lane, and her sisters and brothers, Thelma Lee, Edna Lane, Lois Coad, Helen Crews, Hazel Byrd, Joyce Johns, Robert Lane and W.B. Lane.

She was a graduate of Hoboken High School and played basketball at her alma mater. During the war, she worked in the Brunswick Shipyard while her husband served in the U.S. Army. They moved to Jesup where she worked in a dental office and then ran a daycare facility with her daughter. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Jesup.

After moving to Waycross, she became a member of Second Baptist Church and she loved being a member of the Faithful Sunday School class. She enjoyed meeting people. Family and friends meant the world to her, and she stayed constantly active and loved to visit. She reached out to anyone in need and was always generous in heart.

Survivors include her son, Perry Donald Griffin (wife, Deborah), of Waycross, her grandchildren, Stacey Robinson (husband, Craig), and her son, Koltan Robinson, Lori Tison and her daughter, Lainee Brook Howell, David Smith and Craig Cochran (wife, Shannon), and several great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church. Burial will be in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Music Funeral Home this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Irene G. McGahee

Irene Gibson McGahee, 93, formerly of Waycross, went to be with the Lord Friday evening (March 2, 2018) at her residence in Brunswick.

A faithful servant in the Lord, she was born June 22, 1924 in Coffee County to the late Bedell Gibson and Mattie L. Simpson Gibson. She attended school in Coffee County.

She was married to the late Stewart Lee McGahee. She birthed eight children and raised them up to always acknowledge God. A lady of multiple talents, she was an excellent musician, seamtress, quilter and chef.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Leola Tripp and Bethel Reed Davis, one brother, John Quincy Gibson, and three daughters, Luberta McGahee Hawkins, Charlotte McGahee Grayson and Ruthy Lee “Baby Ruth” Gardner.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Lucille McGahee Lowe, of Jacksonville, Fla., George H. McGahee, of Waycross, Horace McGahee (Ella), of Brunswick, Billy Joe McGahee (Susan), of Ogden, Utah, and Shellie McGahee Gaskins (Sam), of Ormond Beach, Fla.; one son-in-law, Author Gardner, of Waycross; 27 grandchildren: 75 great-grandchildren: 20 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Whitehall Community Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

