March 9, 2017

Irma H. Groover

Irma Loueen Howell Groover, 78, of James Loop, Blackshear, died suddenly Tuesday evening, (March 7, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was born July 9, 1938 in Pierce County, the oldest of 11 children born to the late Lottie and Harvey Howell.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, David “Rothell” Groover Sr., and her first child, an infant son born in August 1958, and five brothers-in-law, Thurmond Groover, of Ellabell, Terry Best, of Savannah, Burt Peacock, of Mershon, Eugene Crawford and John White, of Blackshear.

At 16 years of age, she joined the St. John’s Methodist Church in 1954, and it was here she married the love of her life, Rothell Groover Sr. on Sept. 7, 1957. She was a faithful and devoted wife for 35 years until God called him home on March 16, 1992. She was a very loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren.

A lifelong resident of Pierce County, she graduated from Blackshear High School in 1957. She was a faithful and dedicated member at St. John’s Church for 55 years and was active in the St. John’s United Methodist Women for a number of years. She was currently a member at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

She was a good neighbor and loved people. She loved to cook and would prepare meals to carry to the sick and shut-ins. Besides being a housewife and mother, she held a variety of jobs including at Pierce County Farm Bureau during her early working years.

Along with her husband, she worked at the Jot-Em-Down Store and later owned and operated this business for many years.

After the store closed, she worked at Rockingham and Ithaca sewing factories in Alma. In 1998 she received her CNA certification and was a private care-giver for more than 15 years in Pierce, Bacon and Ware counties.

She enjoyed attending the Pierce County Senior Center and participating in all the activities there.

Survivors include her three children, David Groover (wife, Tammy), of Ty Ty, Brian Groover, of Blackshear, and Anna Rhodes (husband, Hubert), of Brunswick; grandchildren, Brook Perez (husband, Diego), of Brunswick, Emily Pritchett (husband, Jesse), of Atlanta, and James Krieg, of Salt Lake City, Utah; two great-grandchildren, MaryJane and Catherine Elizabeth Perez, both of Brunswick; her siblings, Carole Groover, of Ellabell, Leola Crawford (husband, Donald), of Savannah, Linda Sapp (husband, Allen) of Blackshear, Margie Hutchinson (husband, Wayne), of Blackshear, Charlene Best, of Savannah, Verdia White, of Blackshear, Sandra Peacock, of Alma, Harvey Howell (wife, Dorothea) of Warrensburg, Mo., Danny Howell (wife, Judy), of Blackshear, and Tommy Howell, of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Norene Bennett (husband, Jerry), of Valdosta; special friends, Norma Waters Walker and family, and Melvene Britton, all of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ramah Cemetery Fund, 3434 W. Horseshoe Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Mother Lula B. Taylor

A celebration of life service for Mother Lula B. Taylor, 90, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Taylor Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 7350 Taylor Chapel Road, Millwood (the Forks) with the church pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Price, offering words of comfort.

She was born April 29, 1926 in Keysville, Fla. She was the third of nine children born to the late David Jones and Mattie Nelson Jones. She grew up in Florida where she received her formal education from the public school system.

As a young woman, after World War II, she relocated to Georgia where she resided in the “Forks Community” of Ware County until she departed this life on Sunday (March 5, 2017).

While residing in the community, she was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star for many years. Her exuberance for life was certainly not one dimensional. She was twice united in matrimony, the first union giving a wonderful son, Elgin. Her second marriage was to the late Archie Taylor and their union produced their loving and devoted daughter, Sharon.

She was known for her special gift with horticulture. Her thumb was so green that she could grow even the most difficult type of plants.

Mother Taylor accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at a young age. She was an active member of Taylor Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for many years and was a faithful servant until God whispered to her to come home. With her passion for the church and its members, she was whole-heartedly selected to be the Mother of the Church.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Ollie Jones, Doris Lee Jones, Eunice Brown, Curtis Jones, Lela Pearl Lawson, Dave Jones, Otis Jones, Shirley Jones, and a great-grandson, Elgin Bailey.

Loving and caring memories of her will be shared by her beloved son, Elgin Moore (Celestine); a devoted daughter, Sharon Donald (Dr. Isaac); her grandchildren, Karen Owens, Anisha Donald, Qulonda Moore, Konneeceeless Johnson, Elgin Welch Sr. and Freddie Andrews; her great-grandchildren, Elgin Bailey, Elgin Welch, Elgin J. Welch Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at the Taylor residence in The Forks.

Public visitation will be held Friday at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Taylor Chapel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral home.

John C. ‘Jack’ Register

John C. “Jack” Register, 98, of Blackshear, died Wednesday evening (March 8, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Helen Raynor Dubberly

Helen Catherine Raynor Dubberly, 88, died Monday evening (March 6, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Born March 16, 1928, she was the youngest daughter of Azor and Mattie Raynor, of Waycross. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1945 and worked for many years at S.H. Kress & Co.

She was known for her love of family, friends, cooking and playing cards. She and Miles were members of a camping club and enjoyed many years traveling the country with friends. A woman of strong faith, she served God and her church, Gilchrist Park United Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Miles Dubberly, her eldest son, Edward Miles Dubberly Jr., her parents, and her siblings, Beatrice Davis, Jet Raynor, Edward Raynor, Odessa Thompson and Oletha Boatwright.

She is survived by two sons, Ron Dubberly (wife, Susan), of Boone, N.C., and Gary Dubberly, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Stephanie Rouse (husband, Michael), Stacie Saylor (husband, Steve), Jodie Andrews (husband, Justin), Brian Dubberly (wife, Elisabeth), and Jenny Pilewski (husband, Phil); 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Dubberly, of Waycross.

A funeral will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church, 601 Washington Ave., Waycross, Ga.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Tony Duane Day

Tony Duane Day, 48, of Waycross, passed away early Wednesday morning (March 8, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Sylvia Dale Larson

BLACKSHEAR — Sylvia Dale Reagan Larson, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday morning (March 8, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

Born in Cairo, Ga., Aug. 24, 1944, she lived in Thomasville for many years before moving to Blackshear in 1982. She retired from Georgia Power in 2008. She enjoyed traveling (especially to Las Vegas) and LOVED Elvis.

She was a member of First Baptist Church. A very private person, she devoted her time to her family until her disease left her unable to do so. Now she is truly at peace.

She was the daughter of the late Odell and Martha Louise Humphries Reagan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Reagan and Jesse Drew Reagan.

Survivors include her husband, Richard E. Larson Sr., of Blackshear; her daughter, Dana Larson Bowen, of Blackshear; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard E. Jr. and Claire Larson, of Blackshear; two brothers, Butch and Linda Reagan and Steve and Sandy Reagan, all of Cairo; five granddaughters, Rayna Mckenzie Dixon, Stryker McRae Bowen, Reagan Claire Larson, Harper Kate Larson and Britton Ellis Larson; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

The family welcomes everyone to stay after the service for a reception in the church social hall.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Pierce County Nursing Home Family Council, 221 Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dale Antonio Gibson

Dale Antonio Gibson, 57, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (March 7, 20017) at Brentwood Health and Rehabilitation in Waynesboro.

Born in Miami, Fla., he was the son Mrs. Eldon McGauley and Ulysses Gibson.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Mrs. Eldon McGauley and Nathaniel McGauley, of Blackshear, a brother, Neal McGauley (Christine), of Waycross, a sister, Cam Johnson, of Woodbine, a niece, Monica McGauley, three nephews, Russell Johnson Jr., Camrus Johnson and Jaylen Johnson, and other relatives and acquaintances.

Visitation will be Friday from 6 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Words of comfort will be delivered by the Rev. Morris Pate, pastor of Fourth Mt. Olive Church, Blackshear.

Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery, Moore Street, Blackshear.

The family will assemble at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Sympathy may be expressed at http://www.raingememorialchapelinc.com/

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.