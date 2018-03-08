March 8, 2018

Ronnie Vernon Jackson

Ronnie “Ron” Vernon Jackson died Saturday (March 3, 2018) at his brother’s home in Chapel Hill, after an extended illness.

Born April 6, 1952, he was a native of Waycross.

“Squirrel,” as he was affectionately known, was a born again Christian, baptized at Macedonia Baptist Church as a child. He studied the written word and art and he also was an entrepreneur founding “Joi’s Gourmet Pies and Tarts.” He worked as an investor, a speech pathologist and was a radio celebrity in Chapel Hill, N.C., known by his fans as “Ron Jackson Baby.”

He valued his education, graduating from Center High School, obtaining his bachelor’ degree from Albany State, and earning a master’s degree from Hampton University.

He was an active member of Richmond Christian Center (RCC) during which time he founded “Love Focused Ministries” and “Tea and The Word,” a worldwide phone and social media outreach campaign for Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Eunice Jackson, also of Waycross, and the love of his life, his wife, Landanese (Pendleton) Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his memory a host of loved ones including four children, Ryan Nicholas Khailer, Jason Moultrie, Joi Alexia Jackson, Ayana Faith Jackson; four grandchildren, Asia Marie Moultrie, Cameron Nasir Moultrie, Dylan Ryan Khailer, and Reid Alexander Khailer; three brothers, Curtis Jackson Jr. (Ethel Jean), Rudolph Sylvester Jackson (Fran) and Clemist Lamar Jackson (Teresa); 10 nieces and nephews, Rhonda Jackson White (Bill, deceased), Lorie Louise Rainey (Jesse), Dasha Michelle Jackson, Ayo Janeen Jackson, Nichole Richelle Jackson, Aaron Lamar Jackson (nephew and godchild), Cara Teresa Jackson, Maya Virginia Pendleton, Marcus Eugene Pendleton and Adam Christopher Pendleton; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul A.M.E Church, 101 N. Merritt Mill Road, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27516.

In lieu of flowers, estate donations may be made.

Annie Muriel Harris

Annie Muriel Harris, 81, of 5115 Auriella St., entered into the greatest celebration of life on her birthday Wednesday (March 7, 2018) singing in the Heavenly choir for the Lord.

She was born March 7, 1937 to the late Annie Mae Arthur and Ison Rogers in Tattnall County. She was raised by her mother and Glynn Tippens. She was the wife of the late Deacon J. W. Harris.

The family is receiving friends at her home, 5115 Aurelia St., Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Thomasine G. Lee

Thomasine Graham Lee, 74, was called to her heavenly home Saturday (March 3, 2018).

She was born Nov. 1, 1943 in Alapaha to the late Thomas Graham and Lasina Quick Graham.

She grew up in Waycross where she received her formal education from the public school system and attended Center High School.

At an early age, she joined Shiloh Baptist Church. She later became a member of New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for many years. In her final years she became a faithful member of Ambassadors for Christ OTLGM, Inc.

On June 28, 1965, she was joined in holy matrimony with the late Arthur L. Lee Sr. This union was blessed with seven children.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Lee and Fredrick Lee, two brothers, Donald Graham and T.D. Graham.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Oakland Cemetery with her grandson-in-law, Apostle Alfred L. Moore Jr., offering words of comfort.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Arthur L Lee Jr., of Waycross; four daughters, Annie White (Kenneth), Tonya Lee, Sonja Lee and LaBrenda Bradley (John), all of Waycross; daughter-in-law, Nicole B. Lee, of Waycross; four granddaughters, AnDiah Moore (Apostle Alfred), Ta’Neisha Lee , Dawinque Lee, all of Waycross, and Mar’Nika Lee, of Blackshear; three great-grandchildren, Angel Shaw, Alessiana Brown, both of Blackshear, Nova Spencer, of Waycross; a brother, Curtis Graham Sr. (Phyllis), of Bronx, N.Y.; her special extended family members, Carol Cioffi, of Atlanta, Akira Anderson, Georgia A. Brown, Karen Bess, Barbara Roach, Reatha Dotson and Arabell Kates, all of Waycross; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at her daughter and son-in-law residence, Annie Lee and Kenneth White, 1210 Isabella St.

Visitation will be Friday at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Doris Lane Griffin

Doris Lane Griffin, 93, died Wednesday evening (March 7, 2018) at Memorial Health in Savannah after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Earl David Grantham

A funeral for Earl David Grantham was held Wednesday afternoon at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan, Pastor Joshua Abernathy and David Grantham officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jared Abernathy, Jonathan Abernathy, Josh Abernathy, Allan Draheim, Ryan Goble and Cole Grantham.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.