March 8, 2017

Paul David Janitz

Paul David Janitz, 38 of Waycross, passed away Monday (March 6, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Paterson, N.J. on May 8, 1978, he had lived in Pierce and Ware counties most of his life. He had been a meat cutter for Food Lion for several years before becoming the best stay-at-home daddy four years ago. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, reading and working out.

He was a son of the late Paul Roy Janitz and Judith Mae Davis Raulerson.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Lynn Williams, of Waycross; a daughter, Jayden Hollinger, of Waycross; two sons, Tyler Mahoney and Gabrial Janitz, both of Waycross; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Charles and Kim Teabo, of Blackshear, and Cliff Van Wyck, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Leigh Williams, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Scott (Amanda) Musgrove, of Douglas; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Terry Curtis Hickox

Terry Curtis Hickox, 54, died suddenly Monday (March 6, 2017) at his residence.

He was a native of Waycross and had lived all of his life in Waycross.

He is the son of the late William T. “Billy” Hickox Sr. and Mildred Lee Hickox.

He is survived by two daughters, Britani Thomas (husband Kevin), of Tifton, and Leanna Hickox, of Statesboro, five brothers, W.T. Hickox (wife Sherri), of Dixie Union, Carley Hickox (wife Rosa), of Dixie Union, Glynn Hickox (wife Debbi), of Dixie Union, Lee Hamilton (wife Wendy), of Waycross, and Keith Hamilton, of Waycross, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home.

Irma Howell Groover

BLACKSHEAR — Irma Howell Groover, 78, of Blackshear, died Tuesday afternoon (March 7, 2017) at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Terry Marvin Walker

BLACKSHEAR — Terry Marvin Walker, 50, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning (March 7, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a long illness.

Born in Jesup on Feb. 2, 1967, he had lived in Pierce County all of his life.

He was a 1985 graduate of Pierce County High School and had worked as a mechanic for Julie Hat as well as working as an airbrake mechanic for Progress Rail before becoming disabled.

He loved to hunt, fish, plant his garden and do anything outdoors. Being a mechanic, he kept everyone’s vehicles running.

He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea Murray Walker, of Blackshear; his daughter, Casey Davis, of Blackshear; his son, Jesse Walker, of Patterson; his parents, Marvin and Vonnice Boyette Walker, of Patterson; his brothers, Lewis and Angie Walker, of White Oak, and Danny and Bryany Walker, of Patterson; a brother-in-law, Robbie Murray, of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Todd Davis, Hannah Davis, Tyler Davis; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Mill Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Mary B. Williamson

BLACKSHEAR — Mary Colleen Bowen Williamson, 89, of Offerman, passed away Monday morning (March 6, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Born in Blackshear, Oct. 24, 1927, she lived in Waycross for several years before moving to Offerman in the early ’70s.

She worked for Sioux Bee Honey and worked in the lunchroom at the Alice Street School for many years. She was a housewife for the last 30 years.

She enjoyed crocheting and was a member of the Ladies Yarn Club in Waycross.

She also enjoyed playing Bingo, reading and cooking (her chicken and dumplings would make your mouth water).

She was a devoted and long-time member of Offerman Baptist Church where she was in the Faith Sunday School class and was a member of The Deplorables Group. She loved to travel and keep the roads hot and was a member of the Over the Hill Camping Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She was a daughter of the late Leonard Augustus Bowen and Angie Lena Sweat Bowen Ridley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glenn Williamson Sr., a daughter, Dianne Bowers, a grandson, Richard Allen Potter II, and four brothers, Vernon Bowen, Charles “COB” Bowen, Warner Bowen and Leonard “Spring” Bowen.

Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Potter, of Blackshear; two sons, Robert G. Williamson Jr., of Waycross, and Terry E. Williamson (Tracy Heath), of Offerman; a son-in-law, Craig Bowers (Traci Ritch), of Patterson; a brother, Lamar Bowen, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Candi Potter Rooks, Robert G. Williamson III, Traci (Lee) Howard, Kaley Bowers (Dennis Bargeron), Ashton Williamson Poole (Trent Strickland), Lisa Harrell and Deanna (Allen) Hoff; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon from 1 to 3 o’clock at the church.

James W. Highsmith

A graveside service for James William Highsmith was held Tuesday afternoon at Blackshear City Cemetery with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

