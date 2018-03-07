March 7, 2018

W. Knox Carreker

W. Knox Carreker, 86, of Waycross died early Monday morning (March 5, 2018) at his home after an extended illness.

He was a native of Birmingham, Ala., a son of the late Grover Carreker and Grace Wise Carreker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Russell Carreker.

He started with the Georgia Educational TV System in Athens in 1958 and after a few months at Athens he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge on Jan. 18, 1960.

He went back to work in Athens and was transferred as the head television engineer for WXGA, a television station in Waycross, from Sept. 1, 1961 until his retirement after 42 years of employment with the Georgia Educational Television System.

He had no surviving family members but loved his church members as family.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 2:30 at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. David White and the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

James Rivers will deliver a personal eulogy on Knox.

Interment will follow at a later date in Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala.

The body will lie in state at Trinity United Methodist Church Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time.

In lieu of flowers donations be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Organ Fund.

Active pallbearers will be Art Sweat, Troy Mattox, Brandon and Josh Nease, Rhett Roberts and Carthell Dubberly.

All others in attendance will be considered as honorary.

Crosby Funeral Home and Miles-Odum Funeral Home are in charge of all the arrangements.

Sandy Elizabeth Allen

Sandra “Sandy” Elizabeth Allen, 71, entered into rest on Tuesday (March 6, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

She attended Waycross Public Schools and worked for Aero Space in Jacksonville, Fla., before returning to Waycross to care for her husband, the late Terry S. Allen Sr.

She continued her journey for the next 25 years as a manager at Captain Joe’s Seafood in Waycross where she then retired in June 2011. She enjoyed the next seven years of her life by traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

A Ware County native and basically lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Paul H. Bell and Gertrude Susan Morgan Bell. She was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Silas Allen Jr.

She is survived by her son, Michael Paul Allen (girlfriend, Carolyn Coughlin), of Patterson; her daughter, Teresa Lynn Robinson (husband, Troy), of Huntland, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Thomas Allen Robinson (wife, Jessica), of Tennessee, Shelby Elizabeth Phillips (husband, Chris), of Tennessee, and Terry Silas Allen III, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Whitley Robinson and Evie Phillips; a former daughter-in-law, Janet Leblanc and her daughter, Brianna Mansell, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; long time companion, Lawrence “Larry” Ashley Engram Jr., of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who are far too many to mention.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family has requested a private burial of her ashes at Shiloh Cemetery in Pierce County.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles I. Sheppard

Charles I. Sheppard, 69, died Monday night (March 5, 2018) in Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.