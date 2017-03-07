March 7, 2017

Bennie A. Hyers Sr.

Bennie A. Hyers Sr., 87, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (March 5, 2017) at Pierce County Nursing Home after a brief illness.

He was born in Mershon to the late Walter Flem Hyers and Macie Brunson Hyers. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1950 and soon after was drafted into the United States Army, where he served during the Korean Conflict.

He worked in the mechanical department for Norfolk Southern Railroad in Columbus, Ga., for 37 years before his retirement in 1993. After his retirement he moved to Waycross in 1994.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church, and served with the American Red Cross and the Southern Baptist disaster relief volunteers. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Crews Hyers, three brothers, Jack Hyers, Brunson Hyers, Bobby Hyers, and two sisters, Sue Carol Hodges and Juneau Zerban.

He is survived by three children, Paula Hyers Hereford (husband, Bill), of Waycross, Carla Hyers Rauth (husband, Patrick), of Dahlonega, Bennie A. Hyers Jr., of Richmond Hill; three grandchildren, Sgt. Nicholas Rauth, of Braselton, William Dixon Rauth, of Dahlonega, Savannah Cate Rauth, of Dahlonega; two sisters, Eddie Lou West, of Jackson, N.C., Macie Ann Mooney, of Waycross; a brother, Fred Hyers (wife, Helen), of Sacramento, Calif.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary B. Williamson

Mary Colleen Bowen Williamson, 89, of Offerman, passed away Monday morning (March 6, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Waycross following a short illness.

Born in Blackshear, Oct. 24, 1927, she lived in Waycross for several years before moving to Offerman in the early ’70s.

She worked for Sioux Bee Honey and worked in the lunchroom at the Alice Street School for many years but was a housewife for the last 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting and was a member of the Ladies Yarn Club in Waycross.

She also enjoyed playing Bingo, reading and cooking (her chicken and dumplings would make your mouth water).

She was a devoted and long-time member of Offerman Baptist Church where she was in the Faith Sunday School class, and was a member of The Deplorables Group. She loved to travel and keep the roads hot and was a member of the Over the Hill Camping Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She was a daughter of the late Leonard Augustus Bowen and Angie Lena Sweat Bowen Ridley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glenn Williamson Sr., a daughter, Dianne Bowers, a grandson, Richard Allen Potter II, and four brothers, Vernon Bowen, Charles “COB” Bowen, Warner Bowen and Leonard “Spring” Bowen.

Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Potter, of Blackshear; two sons, Robert G. Williamson Jr., of Waycross, and Terry E. Williamson, of Offerman; a son-in-law, Craig Bowers (Traci Ritch), of Patterson; a brother, Lamar Bowen, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Candi Potter Rooks, Robert G. Williamson III, Traci (Lee) Howard, Kaley Bowers (Dennis Bargeron), Ashton Williamson Poole (Trent Strickland), Lisa Harrell and Deanna (Allen) Hoff; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon from 1 to 3 o’clock at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Terry Curtis Hickox

Terry Curtis Hickox, 54, died Monday (March 6, 2017) at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Helen Dubberly

Helen Catherine Raynor Dubberly, 88, died Monday evening (March 6, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Paul Janitz

Paul Janitz, 38, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (March 6, 2017) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.