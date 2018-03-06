March 6, 2018

Ray Sellers Sr.

Ray Sellers Sr., 67, died Sunday night (March 4, 2018) at his residence in Pebble Hill after an extended illness.

A native of Columbus, he served two tours in the Vietnam War with the United States Army. The medals he received for his service included the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He lived most of his life in Waycross as a mechanic and truck driver. He was formerly employed by John King Ford, Guerdon Industries and Transit Inc. In his later years, he owned and operated R&S Trucking and Ray’s Automotive.

He was a very active and devoted member of Waycross Holiness Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Sellers and Floye Patterson Sellers, his wife, Sandra Denise Manning Sellers, and two sisters, Virginia Kirkland and Mary Alice Metts.

Survivors include three children, Sonya Bennett (Joe), Ray Sellers Jr. (Tonja) and Tonya Dixon (Carey), all of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Hannah Bennett, Emily Bennett, Bryce Bennett, Coleman Dixon, Jackson Dixon, Raygan Dixon, Rayce Sellers, Grayton Sellers; four siblings, William “Bill” Sellers (Sharon), James Sellers (Rebecca), Vivian Hummell (Ed), Brenda Carter (David); sisters-in-law, Jane Miller, Shirley Doze; brother-in-law, Donald Manning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

William T. Vaughan Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for William Thomas “Tommy” Vaughan Jr., 86, was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Bob Jernigan.

Interment was in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Caleb Walker, Walt Jeffers, Brian Vaughan, Phillip Ebersole, Michael Jeffers, Ben Moore and Jamie Fletcher.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Adult Sunday School Class at St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.