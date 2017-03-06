March 6, 2017

Lillian Ruth Fullmore

A celebration of life service for Lillian Ruth Fullmore, 90, will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Fluker Funeral Home Chapel, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway with the Rev. William Simmons, pastor of Light of The World Ministries, presiding.

Public visitation will be this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

She was born Nov. 14, 1926 in Glenmore to the late Christopher Nelson and Geronia White Nelson.

She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and attended Center High School. She moved to Miami, Fla. as a young adult and lived in South Florida for many years before moving back to Waycross in 1968. In Miami she met and married the late Walter Fullmore.

On Wednesday morning (March 1, 2017) she departed this life after an illness. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Walterinia Fullmore, three brothers, Donnell Nelson, Arthur Nelson and Christopher Nelson Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Janice Butler, of Waycross; three sons, John Butler, Joseph Butler, both of Waycross, and James Butler, of Hawaii; two sisters, Edna Mae Nelson, of Waycross, and Zelds Stevenson, of Midway; three brothers, Herman Nelson, Harry Nelson, both of New York, N.Y., and William Nelson, of Washington, D.C.; 25 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Fullmore residence, 308 Blackwell St.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

SFC (Ret) Anderson ‘Mac’ McNear Jr.

Sergeant First Class, Army (Retired) Anderson “Mac” McNear Jr., of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday (March 1, 2017) at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick.

He was born May 29, 1936 in Waycross to the late Anderson McNear Sr. and the late Mary Jean Cooper McNear.

He loved and honored his parents until the day he transitioned from this life to his heavenly reward on Wednesday (March 1, 2017).

Celebrating his life and legacy are his wife of 57 years, Lucille, and his daughter, Cecilia (Maurice) Hicks. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Adrian, Alexis (Jovan) Rivers, and Maurice (Kerri) Hicks Jr. He was the great-grandfather of Curtis Matthew Patrick.

He leaves four sisters, Marva Diane Amos, Macon, Selena Elaine McNear, Waycross, Cheryl Jacqueline Williams, Valdosta, and Sylvia Renee Ramey, Marietta.

Everyone that he met knew that he had four sisters!

He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memory.

He is survived by two brothers in law, Mr. Lewis (Connie) Ramsey and Mr. Earnest (Veronica) Ramsey.

One of his legacies was his love for his family. He learned from an early age how to take care of his family. He helped support his family as young boy of nine years old when his father became ill by picking cotton, cropping tobacco and various odd jobs helping his uncles and other close relatives and friends.

He made certain that his wife and daughter wanted for nothing and worked hard to make certain that they did not.

He attended Waycross Public Schools and graduated from Center High School where he played saxophone in the high school band. He and three other students formed a brotherhood group known as “The Dukes of Ware.” As a teen, Mac taught music lessons to other students in various counties in the southeast Georgia region.

He began visiting Brunswick and St. Simons Island on the weekends and summers. He lived and worked with his uncle, Ira McNear, who was the bell captain at the King and Prince Hotel. He was a bell boy. He also worked with his father and uncles in their many businesses.

He attended Morris Brown College (University) where he majored in music and was a member of the Marching Wolverines in Atlanta. It was there where he began working in the insurance industry. He joined Pilgrim Life Insurance Company of Augusta.

His next legacy, a solid work ethic, was not the only good thing that Mac acquired while on St. Simons Island. He met and married the love of his life, his “Baby,” Lucille Marilyn Ramsey on April 16, 1959. That same year, he joined the United States Army. Following basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C., they moved to their first duty station at Ft. Leonardwood, Mo.

Playing the sax in the Army band was one of his greatest achievements. Through the Army, he honed and perfected his music craft at various duty stations in the United States (Georgia, Texas and Virginia) and abroad (Frankfurt and Nuremberg, Germany). He often served as assistant band director and had the opportunity to direct the Army band on several occasions. He was the band director of the 2nd Army Calvary Band in Germany, the Netherlands and France.

After retiring from the Army in 1979 at Ft. Gordon, Ga., he pursued his next passion. He became a fulltime insurance agent. He started again at the Pilgrim Life Insurance Company in Augusta. He and Lucille relocated to their present home in Brunswick where he worked for both the Delta Life Insurance Company and Jim Walter Homes.

He won many local, state and national accolades because of his hard work ethic. He later founded the Anderson McNear Jr. Insurance Agency and became more renowned in the state of Georgia.

Throughout his life, he was a true people person. He was the optimal salesman. He sold Presto Pride Cookware in the early 1960s. Lucille still has several pots and pans from that set!

He and his friends operated Soul and Mexican food ventures. He also moonlighted as a taxi cab driver in Augusta, where he made many friends. He was instrumental in helping widows of service members secure VA benefits. He was known in his community as someone who would go the extra mile to help family and friends.

As a youth, he was a member of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross. He gave his life to Christ in his home in Brunswick and was a faithful member and of the historic the First African Baptist Church on St. Simons Island. He served as an usher for many years. His pastor is Pastor Brenda Iglehart.

He was a member of the American Legion in both Augusta and Brunswick. He loved listening to gospel, jazz and soft rhythm and blues music.

He loved all of his dogs from Chief in the early 1960s to his current puppy, Wiley.

“It is foolish to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” George S. Patton, American Soldier.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First African Baptist Church, St. Simons Island.

Interment will follow in Village Cemetery, St. Simons Island.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 7 o’clock at Prudence Hall Chapel of Hall Jones and Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lula B. Taylor

Lula B. Taylor of Millwood (The Forks) died Sunday evening (March 5, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Bennie A. Hyers

Bennie A. Hyers, 87, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (March 5, 2017) at Pierce County Nursing Home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Infant Branson Earl Melton Jernigan

Infant Branson Earl Melton Jernigan passed away Wednesday (March 1, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Waycross.

Little Branson was born in Waycross, March 1, 2017 to Beth Jernigan Stokes and Joseph Melton, both of Blackshear. He was preceded in death by a sister, Macie Griffin.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by three sisters, Maggie Griffin, Maceyla Griffin and Vallory Stokes, all of Blackshear, his maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Jernigan, of Valdosta, and Martha and Tom Humphries, of Waycross, his maternal great-grandparents, the Rev. Jack and Lois Smithwick, of Nashville, Ga., his aunts and uncles, Jessica and Clint Tuten, of Waycross, Kristie and Shane Seelnacht, of Valdosta, and Lora Taylor, of Waycross, and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service for Little Branson was held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Officiating were his great-grandparents, the Rev. Jack and Lois Smithwick, and the Rev. Danny Callahan.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

James W. Highsmith

James William Highsmith lost his battle with colon cancer on Friday morning (March 3, 2017).

“Jim” or “Jimmy” was born in Waycross April 2, 1952.

Accomplished at many skills, he was a self-taught musician and computer programmer, father of five, friend to many, enemy of a few, lover, fighter and a man with the sharpest wit this side of Mark Twain.

He spent almost 40 years as a registered respiratory therapist and cared deeply about providing quality care to patients. He loved food and trying new food like no other. He had a great love for his family and most of all his children.

He was passionate about music (especially the Beatles), medicine, chemistry, philosophy, healthcare regulations, history, traveling and other cultures, nice cars and was a big lover of dogs and cats.

He played in several bands around the South as a guitarist and a bassist during the 60s and was a lifelong guitar enthusiast. He spent the last few years learning Portuguese and Arabic.

A serial entrepreneur, he started many businesses over the years. After working in several hospitals around the South, he saw the kind of needs patients faced once they returned home, so he started U.S. Health for HomeCare in Griffin, a durable medical supply company for at-home patients. He provided them hospital beds, wheelchairs and breathing equipment such as respirators.

Any time the power went out around Griffin, whether snow, tornado or flood, he hit the road delivering oxygen tanks to his patients on respirators. After the death of his young son, Jay, he shifted a large part of the business to providing state of the art baby monitors for premature and at-risk infants, and fought insurance companies and Medicare to ensure the devices were paid for.

Another notable company he started was Softcare, an early pioneer in automated EDI billing systems for healthcare organizations. He coded the early versions himself, late at night, in primitive computer languages. At its peak, he had a large customer base of healthcare organizations who relied on his expertise and software to get their bills to the insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid.

A lesser notable company he started was Key Computer in the 1980s, which attempted to sell home computers to the public in a retail store about 20 years before the concept really took off. He was so knowledgeable about the future sometimes he was just too far ahead.

He is survived by his son, William Highsmith, his daughters, Elizabeth, Heather, Georgia and Courtney Highsmith, all from the Atlanta area, and his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bill Cox, of Waycross.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jay Highsmith, and his parents, Joseph William and Louella Highsmith.

He will be deeply missed, especially around the dinner table as he loved nothing better than sharing a great meal with his family while sneaking food to the dogs.

His life was honored at 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Church Griffin, 216 E. Solomon St., Griffin, Ga. A visitation was held following the service.

A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday (March 7) at Blackshear City Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Betty Tyre Murray

A graveside service for Betty Tyre Murray was held Sunday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Derwin Griffin, Mary Burroughs and Wayne Willford officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

B. Morris Johnson

A celebration of life for B. Morris Johnson took place Saturday afternoon at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Barry Giddens and the Rev. Bill Dupree officiating.

Burial took place in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Ebener and the Rev. Jeremiah Johnson officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Beau Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Eric Johnson, Kevin Palme and Kenny Williams.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

‘Jerry’ Knowlton Sr.

The funeral for Clifford Jerald “Jerry” Knowlton Sr., 79, was held Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Officiating were Bishop Jackson Howell, Dell McCullars and Scott Mathis.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jeff Knowlton, Cliff Knowlton, Jason Knowlton, Justin Lawhorne, Brady Knowlton, Dean Dahlem, Jr., Jeffrey Joyce and Scott Knowlton.

Honorary pallbearers were the elders and high priests of the church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Billy E. Woodard Sr.

A funeral for Billy Edward Woodard Sr. took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David A. Holladay officiating.

Serving as active pallbearers were Chad Bennett, Wendell Bennett, Rob Craven, David Howard, Rick Sikes, Dave Woodard, Gordon “Woody” Woodard and Ron Woodard.

Honorary pallbearers were Paul Callahan, John Green, Blake Harris, David Howard Jr., Jess Mattox, Chris Williams, Colby Woodard, Dillon Woodard and Drew Woodard.

Joseph S. Padgett Sr.

A funeral for Joseph Samuel Padgett Sr. was held Saturday morning at First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Chris Padgett and Joey Morgan officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wesley Sears, Christopher Padgett, Colby Padgett, Jonah Padgett, Brandon Altman, Brantley Crews and Dereck McDaniel.

Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.