March 5, 2018

Irene G. McGahee

Irene Gibson McGahee, 93, formerly of Waycross, went to be with the Lord Friday evening (March 2, 2018) at her residence in Brunswick.

A faithful servant in the Lord, she was born June 22, 1924 in Coffee County to the late Bedell Gibson and Mattie L. Simpson Gibson. She attended school in Coffee County.

She was married to the late Stewart Lee McGahee. She birthed eight children and raised them up to always acknowledge God. A lady of multiple talents, she was an excellent musician, seamtress, quilter and chef.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Leola Tripp and Bethel Reed Davis, one brother, John Quincy Gibson, and three daughters, Luberta McGahee Hawkins, Charlotte McGahee Grayson and Ruthy Lee (Baby Ruth) Gardner.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Lucille McGahee Lowe, of Jacksonville, Fla., George H. McGahee, of Waycross, Horace McGahee (Ella), of Brunswick, Billy Joe McGahee (Susan), of Ogden, Utah, and Shellie McGahee Gaskins (Sam), of Ormond Beach, Fla., one son-in-law, Author Gardner, of Waycross, 27 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at New Whitehall Community Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Earl D. Grantham Sr.

Earl David Grantham Sr., 85, died Saturday afternoon (March 3, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was a native of Brantley County who lived most of his life in Waycross. A 1949 Waycross High School graduate, he served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955 and was stationed in Germany. He was employed by Coca-Cola for six years and retired from SCL Railroad as a boilermaker after 39 years of service.

He was a member of Kettle Creek Church where he served on the board of trustees and cemetery committee. Prior to Kettle Creek Church, he attended Grace Chapel for 40 years and served for many years as adult Sunday School teacher and Sunday School superintendent.

He also served on the Atlantic Coast Credit Union board of directors with Eddie Martin and many close friends.

He was an avid woodworker which helped him become a well-known, skilled craftsman in woodworking. He also had a passion for playing the steel guitar and harmonica at church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Hill Grantham and Annie Elizabeth Aycock Grantham, older brother, Crawford Lee Grantham (who died during Normandy and was buried in France), older sister, Mary Ethel Chastain, and twin brother, Buddy D. Grantham (surviving wife, Shirley, of Lubbock, Texas).

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Shirley Sloan Grantham, of Waycross; five children, Earl David Grantham Jr. (Cindy), of Thomasville, Randy Grantham (Belinda), of Waycross, Elizabeth Goble (Joey), of Woodbine, Sherry Yeomans (Billy), of Waycross, and Fred Garrett Grantham (Billie Jo), of Waycross; considered son, Keith Bell; 15 grandchildren, Carla Draheim (Alan), Cole Grantham (Gloria), Randi Nguyen (Eugene), Matt Kimbrell, Kerri Ann Grantham, Lindsey Jones (Eric), Anniston Grantham, Annslee Kate Grantham, Rachael Carter (Brandon), Ryan Goble, Rebecca Dockery (Kris), Josh Abernathy (Michelle), Sara Abernathy, Jonathan Abernathy and Jared Abernathy; six grandchildren, Noah David Grantham, Trinlee Page Nguyen, Isaac Dockery, Nathan Abernathy, Atalie Abernathy and Ethan Abernathy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at Kettle Creek Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ray Sellers Sr.

Ray Sellers Sr. died Sunday night (March 4, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Thomasine G. Lee

Thomasine Graham Lee, 74, died Saturday morning (March 3, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after a brief illness.

Friends are being received at her daughter’s residence, Annie Lee White, 1210 Isabella St.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Dorothy Mizell Jones

A celebration of life for Dorothy Mizell Jones took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mickey Gloss officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were David Thrift, Jimmy Phillips, Joel Hagin, Joel Evans, Marvin Chancey, Ab Abernathy and Rylan Thrift.

Davis Melton Martin

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Davis Melton Martin, 72, was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Mike Stone, the Rev. Jerry Martin and Tony Batten.

Interment was in the High Bluff Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chuck Ulmer, Chuck Moseley, Kevin Britt, Matthew Piestrak, David O’Neal, Brad Justice, Will Kurton and Jacob Winters.

Honorary pallbearers were Ken Justice, Kevin Anderson and the Pierce County sheriff’s officers and bailiffs.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eva Mae Bryant Tyre

A funeral for Eva Mae Bryant Tyre, 95, of Blackshear, took place Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Young, the Rev. Loran Bryant and Spencer Smith officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were her great-grandsons, Caleb Walker, Payton Walker, Stetson Smith, Spencer Smith, Daniel Bennett, Matthew Bennett and Luke Bennett.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Elnora M. Twyne

A celebration of life for Elnora M. Twyne was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Waycross, with Bishop Jackson Howell offering the words of comfort and President Scott Mathis giving the plan of salvation.

Pallbearers were Russell Walker, Manny Twyne, Brando Britton, Dexter Britton, Foster Turner and Swails Turner Sr.

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.