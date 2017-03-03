March 4, 2017

Betty Tyre Murray

Betty Tyre Murray, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday (March 1, 2017) at Morning Pointe Memory Care in Calhoun, Ga. after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late J.L. and Eva Tuten Tyre and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She started her professional career with Atlantic Coastline Railroad serving as a messenger delivering messages to different offices around town, all by riding her bicycle.

After she married Frank M. Murray Sr. they opened their own business Murray Plumbing Company where she served as secretary.

She had many passions in life, some which developed overtime like her love of baseball. Her sons were very involved in sports growing up and she always went to their games. She loved to bird watch always looking for hummingbirds while they were feeding.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church and will always be remembered for her quick wit and her sweet smiles. She was a devoted wife, mother and loving “Nana.” All who knew her understood what a treasure she was.

Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by five sisters, Eva Chaney, Grace Overstreet, Hertha Jones, Evelyn Fogel, Sarah Paulson, four brothers, Lawton Tyre, Latt Tyre, Johnny Tyre and Fleming Tyre.

She is survived by two sons, Frank M. Murray Jr. (wife, Gloria), of Augusta, and Barry T. Murray (wife, Sandra), of Lookout Mountain; six grandchildren, Matt Murray (wife, Rebecca), Molly Tuten (husband, Chad), Holly Corum (husband, Shane), Lawrence Strickland (wife, Kelly), Amy Courdin (husband, Tres), Katie Roman (husband, Michael); nine great-grandchildren, Maddy Murray, Lily Kate Murray, Lane Corum, Mackenzie Strickland, Tate Strickland, Luke Courdin, Oliver Courdin, Charlie Roman, Caroline Roman; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at Oakland Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles M. McClellan

He’s got mischief in his eyes in a harmless kind of way, He takes life as it comes living it day by day,

He’s been around, got around, Done it all a time or two, But he landed on his feet,

So there’s hope for me and you.

Song Lyrics, by Charles Michael McClellan, who passed away Thursday (March 2, 2017) in the care of Hospice House Satilla, Waycross.

He was born in Bacon County on Aug. 3, 1950, graduated from Ware County High School, and attended Furman University, Greenville, S.C.

He was a lifetime resident or Waycross and was retired from City of Waycross Water System.

He is survived by two brothers, Billy A. McClellan Jr., of Las Cruces, N.M., and Gordon Brook McClellan; and his mother, Bette L. Waters, of Deming, N.M.; an aunt, Olidia Carter, of Hazlehurst; an uncle, Benny R. Waters, of Washington, N.J.; nieces, Sherri McClellan, Jenna McClellan, of Deming, and Las Cruces, New Mexico, respectively; nephews, Chris McClellan, McCrae; Jacob McClellan, Corpus Christie, Texas, Mitchell McCllelan and Jacob McClellan, of Las Cruces, N.M.; and Matt McClellan, of Denver, Colo.

He was a musician and songwriter, playing with a local band in South Georgia. Several of his song lyrics were published in To The Sea Again, (Bluwaters Press 1998) a novel by his father, Billy A. McClellan Sr.

Charles was an enthusiastic golfer, who always said, “Golf is the most difficult physical game of sports,” referring to the tremendous power exerted in the full swing of a golf stroke. He was an avid poker player, participating in tournaments in Florida and Las Vegas.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to his caregivers and friends.

Russell H. Morgan

Russell Herman Morgan, 81, of Folkston, passed away Thursday (March 2, 20170 in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

He was born in Waycross to the late Pasco and Ruth Morgan.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Morgan and Robert “Bobby” Morgan.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ernestine Morgan; eight children, Cathy Thomas, Walter E. (Diane) Morgan, Sandra Morgan, Sherry Morgan, Brenda Morgan, Penny Morgan, Wendell (Stephanie) Morgan and Russell (Lisa) Morgan Jr.; three sisters, Willaruth (Jerry) Garland, Josephine (Clinton) Robbins and Sarah Ann Morgan; two brothers, Wesley (Lou) Morgan, Walter A. (Glenda) Morgan; 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Vroman officiating.

Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.