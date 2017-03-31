March 31, 2017

Robert Andrew Finn

Robert Andrew Finn Sr., 93, died Thursday morning (March 30, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross where he founded and operated Finn Brothers Brake Service. Following high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II.

He was a devoted and faithful member of First Christian Church. He served the church in many areas including a lifetime choir member, deacon and elder emeritus. He was regarded as the oldest member of First Christian Church when the church celebrated its 100th anniversary.

He had a passion for traveling, rock hunting, camping, fishing, helping his wife with quilting projects and most importantly enjoying and loving his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered as a generous helper to his fellow man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron Day Finn and Madge Elizabeth Champlin Finn, his wife, Gloria Fussell Finn, one sister, Norma Bennett, and one brother, Franklin Finn and by four half-siblings, Earl Finn (Sarah), Maude Finn, Robbie Martin and Pearl Finn.

Survivors include three daughters, Elaine Moody (David), of Hoboken, Carol Richardson (Vince), of Waycross, and Patty Westberry (the late Ron), of Waycross; one son, Andy Finn (Patty), of Waycross; eight grandchildren, David W. Moody Jr., Brian Moody, Joy Matthews, Ryan Richardson, Eric Westberry, Shannon Westberry, Nathan Finn and Patrick Finn; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Robert M. Craven Sr.

Robert Milton Craven Sr., 85, died Wednesday afternoon (March 29, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was a native of Brantley County but made his home in Ware County since 1948 and was a former resident of Santa Rosa Island, Fla., in the early years of his marriage.

He was the son of the late Joseph Franklin Craven and Elizabeth Pearl Hickox Craven. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, James Adrian (Jim) Craven, Joseph E. (Corky) Craven, and David E. (Elroy) Craven, and four sisters, Alice Hodges, Ruth Gunter, Grace Roberson and Margaret Ann Lundsford.

He was educated in the Brantley County School System through the 10th grade but graduated from Wacona High School in 1949. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany with the 18th Ordinance MM Company as an automotive mechanic, earning the rank of corporal. He was a devoted son to his mother and father helping farm the fields and man area fire towers watching for possible forest fires. He previously worked as a Timber Cruiser for Gillman Paper Products.

He had been the bass guitarist for many gospel groups including the One Heart Quartet. His other hobbies included fishing, electronics, his children, grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews who fondly called him Pa-Pa and Daddy Milt. “To the world he was a dad, but to his family he was the world.”

He retired in 1995 as an electronic technician after many years of service which included employment with Ed Coleman Buick-Olds in Waycross and Waters Ford in Blackshear

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Lawana Woodard Craven, of Waycross; two daughters, Sonja Craven, of Waycross, and Rhonda Craven, her son and grandson, Blake and Ariston Harris, of Waycross; a son, Rob Craven (wife, Dana), of Waycross, and his daughters, Brittany Craven, of Waycross, and Kaiti Craven, of Kennesaw, and their mother, Marcia Carter Craven; two sisters, Maysie Lee, of Hoboken, and Mary Francis “Frankie” Albury (husband, Bob) of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, Post Office Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or at www.alz.org

The family would like to express their thanks for the excellent care provided by the staff in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Leon Robinson

A homegoing service for Leon Robinson will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Perry Brother Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will assemble at the funeral home Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

Public visitation is today at the funeral home from 4 until 7 p.m.

Leon Robinson was born on Oct. 14, 1949. He was the youngest of nine children born to the late Ada Bell Robinson and Clewis Robinson.

He received his formal education in the Ware County Public School System. He was a comical character that once you met you never forgot.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Robinson, his father, Clewis Robinson, two sisters, Clara Facon and Easter Mae Jones, three brothers, Donald Gibson, William Robinson and Bobby Jo Gibson. He was raised by strong and God fearing parents.

On Sunday morning (March 26, 2017) God looked down at his child and whispered, “Suffer no more my child, your house is ready and the gates are open, so cross over into the waiting arms of your savior Jesus Christ.”

After living a life filled with love and laughter, family and friends, faith and the will to survive, Leon leaves to cherish, remember and keep alive his memories two sisters, Shirley Rood and Betty Blackshear (Peter), both of Waycross; and a brother, Clarence Whitaker (Mary), of Atlanta; a loving aunt, Doris Howard, of Blackshear; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Mildred Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Summerall

Miss Mildred Geraldine “Gerry” Summerall, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (March 26, 2017) at the Satilla Care Center.

“Gerry” was born in Blackshear, Sept. 7, 1931 to the late Herman David and Geraldine Westberry Summerall.

A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1960, she, her late mother and her late sister, Mary Frances Summerall Burns, had been big into genealogy. They published a book on the Westberry family.

She attended LaGrange College and her career included clerical and bookkeeping in the financial and insurance industries. She loved music, particularly Jazz and Big Band. She was baptized in 1932 at Wards Chapel United Methodist Church and loved animals, especially her cats.

Having never married, Robert (her sweet David) was like her own child, especially after the loss of her sister, Mary Frances Summerall Burns in 2002 and brother-in-law, Robert Marcus Burns in 2004. Her mother passed in 2001 and father in 1973 leaving her as the last of her immediate family.

She was a strong woman. She was loved and will be missed by all those that called her family and friend.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the ASPCA or Folks Huxford Historical Society in the name of Gerry Summerall as that is what she liked to be called.

She is survived by her nephew, Robert David Burns Sr. (Elizabeth) and his children, great-niece, Frances Roxanne Burns Simmons (Robert) and their children, Hunter Adam and Hayleigh Jane; and great-nephew, Robert David Burns Jr. (Stacy) and their children, Shane Brandon and Rebecca Leann.

At her request, she will be cremated and a memorial will be planned at a later date to honor her.

Willard ‘Bill’ Parker

Willard Terrell “Bill” Parker Sr., 89, died Wednesday (March 29, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

Born in Sylvania, he was the son of the late John Dunn Parker and Bertie Ophelia Parker. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War for two years as a staff sergeant. He retired after 34 years as sales manager of WACL and WHFX Radio Stations.

As an active member of First Baptist Church since October 1962, he devoted many hours serving his church in ministry. In past years, he served on the following committees: Church Leadership Council and Prayer Council, finance, debt retirement, publicity, history, nominating and personnel. He served as chairman of deacons and was Deacon Emeritus, member of the Hustler Sunday School Class, and in previous years taught the Boys Youth Sunday School Class.

On Father’s Day 2006, he was awarded “Man of the Year” by his church family.

He has also been active in community clubs and activities. He served on the American Red Cross board of directors, Waycross Chamber of Commerce board, Industrial Development Authority, Okefenokee Heritage Center Board, chairman of the Salvation Army Board, YMCA board of directors and Lions Club president. He received the Jack Williams Community Service Award.

Aside from his church and family, he enjoyed playing golf, reading, crossword puzzles, sports and his grandchildren most of all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Dell Parker.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary Dell Cotney Parker; one daughter, Pamela Cotney Parker Chaffin (husband, Charles Hamp “Chuck” Chaffin), of Gilbert, Ariz.; two sons, Steven Terrell “Steve” Parker (wife, Carole Denise Parker), of Waycross, and Willard Terrell “Billy” Parker Jr., of Stockbridge; and four grandchildren, Charles Hamp “Trey” Chaffin III, Steven Andrew “Drew” Chaffin, Stephanie Carole Arnow and Terri Denise Parker.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Private burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The Hustler Sunday School Class is asked to meet at 2:40 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Charles Campbell Jr.

Charles W. Campbell Jr., 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday (March 29, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born April 18, 1937 in Campbellsville, Ky., to the late Charlie W. and Flossie Colvin Campbell. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960. During that time, he was stationed in Africa, Turkey and Greece as well as several cities within the United States.

He worked at the Orlando Sentinel Newspaper until 1990, and retired after working there for 30 years. He also owned Goldenrod Printing Company Inc. in Winter Park, Fla., until he retired and moved to Blackshear in 1994.

He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear where he served as an usher and greeter. He loved to travel, play golf and work in his yard.

He was always smiling. He loved to make people laugh, especially the grandkids. Most of all he loved the Lord and his Emmanuel Baptist Church family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Campbell, and two sisters, Carrie Mae Phillips and Louise Roberts.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Gilliard Campbell; one daughter, Sharie Maker (Kenny), of Florence, S.C.; one son, Jay Campbell (Chris), of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sisters, Nora Jarboe, of Louisville, Ky., Lena Harmon (Randall) and Helen Burris (Calvin), both of Campbellsville, Ky.; and his grandsons, Jeremiah Maker (Megan), Jacob Maker, Daniel Maker, Adam Maker, Kyle Campbell (Hayley) and Eric Campbell (Maegan); and five great-grandchildren.

A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Leola Davis Inman

Leola Davis Inman died Wednesday evening (March 29, 2017) after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Grace Dyson White

Grace Marie Dyson White, 87, died Thursday evening (March 30, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Isla H. Roberson

Isla Fancy “Herrin” Roberson, 90, of Waycross, passed away Thursday morning (March 30, 2017) at Baptist Village Nursing Home in Waycross after an extended illness.

Born in Hickox, she was the daughter of the late Owen K. Herrin and Isla Leone “Kaney” Herrin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Maxie “Tab” Roberson, two sons, Kurt House and Philip House, a step-son, Calvin M. “Robbie” Roberson Jr., four siblings, Jackie Behrens, Marjorie Herrin, Owen K. Herrin and Reggie Herrin.

She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She loved doing vegetable gardening, working in her flowers, fishing, spending time with her children, grandchildren and spending time with family at reunions. She also loved square dancing, bluegrass music, cooking and having big get togethers.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary Cambell House (Jean), of Brunswick, Brian Gavin Roberson (Anna), of Manchester; two daughters and a son-in-law, Isla Diane Strickland (Silas), of Angelton, Texas, Ambia A. Kicklighter, of Waycross; and a step-daughter and her spouse, Janice Davis (Jay), of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Lynnette Johns, of Angleton, Texas, Kristy Kidwell (Steve), of Beaumont, Texas, Gerald T. Johns Jr. (Breezy), of Angleton, Texas, Alicia Kicklighter, of Atkinson, Kaycee Thorne, of Waycross, Victoria Roberson, Abbie Roberson and Sadie Roberson, all of Manchester; five great-grandchildren, Ashlee Strange (Michael), of Lumberton, Texas, Stevee Guilbeaux (Brett), of Bonaire, Kayleigh Johns, Rylan Johns, of Angleton, Texas, and Taylor Thorne, of Waycross; five great-great-great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Strange, of Lumberton, Texas, Eli Guilbeaux, of Bonaire, Ean Guilbeaux, of Bonaire, Brystol Strange, of Lumberton, Texas, and Ellee Mae Guilbeaux, of Bonaire; three step-grandchildren, Lance Davis (Betsy) and Loy Davis (Shellie), both of Blackshear, and Heather Watkins (Jesse), of Atlanta; four step-great-grandchildren, Jed, Jake, Alex, all of Blackshear, and Rane Watkins, of Atlanta; a special sister-in-law, Lottie Turner; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Saturday starting at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta, with the Rev. E.C. Crews and the Rev. Ion Johns officiating.

Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jay Davis, Loy Davis, Terry Herrin, David Herrin, Russell Herrin, Calvin Herrin and Roy Crews.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Anthony A. Stogdale

Anthony Aaron Channing Stogdale, 28, died suddenly Tuesday night (March 28, 2017) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born in Front Royal, Va., and graduated from Warren County High School in Virginia. He was employed by Ware State Prison as a correctional officer, and he attended Second Baptist Church.

Survivors include his father, Barry J. Stogdale (Tina), of Waycross; his mother, Sheila Breeden-DeMarino (Joseph Jr.), of Front Royal, Va.; one sister, Lecia Moreno (Anthony); six step-sisters, Kristen Carter (John), DeAnna Bowers (David), Jody DeMarino, Katie DeMarino, Shirl DeMarino and Destiny DeMarino; two step-brothers, Garrett Cox (Micaela) and Travis Cox (Jessica); numerous nieces and nephews; his grandparents, Dorothy Funk, Joan Miller, James Stogdale (Sally) and Joseph DeMarino Sr.; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and immediately following the service.

Burial will follow in Panaroma Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Va.

Donald Jimmy Pittman

A funeral for Donald “D.J.” Jimmy Pittman Jr. was held Thursday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eric Dixon and the Rev. Ronnie Sharp officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Harnage, Shane Harnage, Boyd Harnage, Dalton Barbie, Jessie Musgrove and Michael Strickland.

