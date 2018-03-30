March 30, 2018

Purdom Boatright

Purdom Boatright died Wednesday (March 28, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

He came from less than nothing in the backwoods of The Forks of the Hurricane in Pierce County, son of a sharecropper where he learned quick to be a man. He worked several jobs at once to make a life and future for himself, supporting his mother and younger siblings due to the death of his father at an early age.

In his teenage years, his experience in farming allowed him to take a job with John King. There he farmed the Kings Tract in Dixie Union and also supervised at Kings Canal in Folkston, which was more than 11,000 acres in the Okefenokee, where they cleared land for canals and boat trails.

An opening became available at John King Ford Motor Company in Waycross in the auto glass, upholstery and detailing department. He served more than 28 years in that department.

When Mr. King retired and sold his dealership, Purdom ventured on his own and established Boatright Auto Glass. Eventually his brother, Paul Boatright, joined him with his expertise in upholstery. Together they established and operated Boatright Glass and Trim Shop. He also served as president of Boatright and Associates, a thriving real estate business.

After a few years of retirement where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and world travels with his wife, family and friends he decided to return to the work field. He established Southeast Crane Service and Blackshear Car Wash and Detail in Blackshear. He owned and operated both businesses until health issues forced him to sell and permanently retire. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving in the United States National Guard where he completed his training in Fort Jackson, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Fulton Boatright Sr. and Alma Sims Boatright, along with a sister, Janice Marie Boatright, and two brothers, Hollis Boatright and Robert Fulton Boatright Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Sybil K. Boatright, of Blackshear; two god-children, Kim Zachry, of Waycross, Michael Zachry (wife, Jamie), of Waycross; two god-grandchildren, Hagen Zachry and Maybre Zachry; six sisters, Mary Floyd, of Blackshear, Dale Lorene O’Steen, of Blackshear, Barbara Gilliard (husband, Jerry), of Blackshear, Eula Murray, of Blackshear, Shirley Ann Walker, of Waycross, Patricia Philips (husband, Rick), of Blackshear; four brothers, Earl Boatright (wife, Pearl), of Blackshear, Paul Boatright (wife, Barbara), of Waycross, Daniel Boatright, of Blackshear, Franklin Thomas “Rab” Boatright (wife, Anne), of Patterson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Life Assembly of God. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the church beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Assembly of God, 2191 Golf Course Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sarah Lee Griffin

FORT VALLEY — Sarah Lee Griffin, 93, passed away Wednesday (March 28, 2018) at her daughter’s residence in Fort Valley.

The funeral celebrating her life was to be held today at 10 a.m. at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

The family accepts flowers, but ask that any donations be made to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31088.

She was born March 24, 1925 in Homerville, to the late Jesse and Minda Steedley. Some fond memories during her life include being honored as Clinch County High School valedictorian and buying her first Studebaker car while working at Metal Products in Valdosta.

She had a creative streak and passion for volunteering and helping others. As a military spouse, she traveled extensively and many times was singled out for her genuine Southern hospitality. During her husband, Coleman Griffin’s, assignment to Wiesbaden, Germany, she worked as a craft’s instructor and had the unofficial title of “mom” to many young soldiers deployed away from home.

Friends and relatives have reminders today of her craft skills with a ceramic “nic nac” made by Sarah somewhere in their home.

She and her companion, Harry Dorman, now deceased, lived the last years of their lives with her daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Oz, on their farm in Fort Valley. Traveling down the road of life, she wished she could have done more for those she helped, asked for understanding for those she didn’t and forgiveness for those she couldn’t help.

She was sincerely thankful for all the lives that touched hers along the way as we are appreciative to how she impacted our lives as her journey came to an end with her last heartbeat on March 28, 2018.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Caldwell.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles Edward Turner, of Valdosta, Carla Griffin Link-Valle, of Fort Valley, Nataliee Griffin Alexander, of Woodstock; and many loving sisters, brothers, grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to light a memorial candle for the family.

Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has charge of arrangements.

Vernell Andrews

HOMERVILLE — A celebration of life service for Vernell Andrews, 76, of Homerville will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 711 Forest Ave., where Elder Alfonzo Miller is pastor. The Rev. Jimmy Andrews will bring words of comfort.

He was born April 21, 1941 in Homerville to the late Arthur Andrews Sr. and Mary Edwards Andrews. He received his formal education from the Homerville Public School System.

“Ned,” as he was affectionately known, lived in Tampa, Fla. for many years where he worked in the construction industry as a roofer. He was married to the late Katherine Colley Andrews. In 2007, he moved back to Homerville where he lived until his demise.

He departed this life on Wednesday morning (March 21, 2018) after an illness.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary McCoy, and three brothers, Arthur Andrews Jr,, Charles Andrews and Al Andrews.

He leaves to cherish his memory sons, Kelvin Andrews (Crystal), Stephen Andrews Sr. and Christopher Andrews, all of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brothers, Luis Andrews (Cindy), of Bristol , Fla., Prophet Clyde Andrews (Verdie), of Pearson, Pastor Jimmy Andrews (Elder Melinda), of Homerville; sisters, Idella Foster, Jane Harris (Edward), Ann Morris (Erwin), all of Homerville, Imogene Vance (Tyree), of Los Angeles, Calif., Jane Andrews, Carolyn Jones (Joseph), both of Homerville; grandchildren, Kaylynn, Kyliegh, Kelvin Jr., Stephen Jr., Michael, Trevor, Andrea; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Morehead residence, 119 Linnie St. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 15 Robinson St., Homerville.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, of Homerville.

Dorothy V. Crews

A funeral for Dorothy Virginia Crews was held Thursday morning at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Pallbearers were MIchael Durr, Ray Durr, C.J. Sills, Don Sills, James Sills and Eric Smith.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Johnny L. Christmas

A funeral for John L. “Johnny” Christmas Jr. was held at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gilbert Aldridge, Harvey Ellerson, Donnie Griffis, Jack O’Quinn, Wade Raulerson and Franklin Willis.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.