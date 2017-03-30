March 30, 2017

Robert M. Craven Sr.

Robert Milton Craven Sr., 85, died Wednesday afternoon (March 29, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Charles Campbell Jr.

Charles W. Campbell Jr., 79, died Wednesday (March 29, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Williard T. Parker Sr.

Williard Terrell “Bill” Parker Sr., 89, died Wednesday morning (March 29, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Alfred ‘Al’ Trogdon

A graveside service for Alfred “Al” L. Trogdon was held Wednesday morning at Lott Cemetery with the Rev. Alan Akridge and the Rev. Frank Logue officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Wayne Zichettella

A memorial service for Wayne Zichettella was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Smith officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jake Wiley Tyre

A funeral for Jake Wiley Tyre was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brother R.C. James and Keith Tyre officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Pheil, Frank Trusdell IV, Caleb Trusdell, Jacob Pheil, Mitchell Tanner and Bryant Tyre.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Angela Sue C. Bowen

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Angela Sue “Angie” Carter Bowen, 63, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Dwayne Smith.

Active pallbearers were Ramsey Bowen, Mark Bowen, Shane Parker, Raymond Roberts, Ricky Dial and Bobby Lake.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.