March 3, 2018

Eva Mae Bryant Tyre

Eva Mae Bryant Tyre, 95, of Blackshear, died late Thursday night (March 1, 2018) at Harborview Pierce County following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 24, 1922 to the late Jasper Diaz and Lovie Strickland Bryant, she was a lifelong resident of Pierce County. She was a housewife and was always happiest when she had all of her family around her. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and was a wonderful cook, loved to work in her yard, mowing her grass and cleaning her house. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blackshear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Feldon Tyre, a son, Hal Tyre, her sister, Annie Pearl Callahan, and her brothers, Ernest Bryant, Diaz Bryant, Jeff Bryant, Robert Bryant and Ancil Bryant.

Survivors include her daughter, Feldeen Walker, of Blackshear; a son, Glennis Tyre (wife, Vicki), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Raymond Walker (Dana Theriault), of Blackshear, Melissa Smith, of Blackshear, Stacie Jorishie (husband, Chris), of Mooresville, N.C., Kristi Bennett (husband, Dan), of Blackshear; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., Chase Jorishie, of Greenville, N.C., Stetson Smith, Daniel Bennett, Spencer Smith, Payton Walker, Matthew Bennett, Luke Bennett and Emma Grace Theriault, all of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Mary Bryant, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the nurses, nurse’s aides and staff at Harborview Pierce County for their compassionate care given to Mrs. Tyre.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First Baptist Church, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Mizell Jones

Dorothy Mizell Jones, 90, died Wednesday night (Feb. 28, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.

She was born July 11, 1927 in Schlatterville in Brantley County (at home but with a doctor present) to the late James J. “Jeff” Mizell and Laura Lillian Harris Mizell. She graduated high school in Charlton County and was married to the late Frederick Shilon Jones Sr. She was a homemaker, musician and member of Grace Chapel Church.

She was No. 9 in a close-knit and loving family of 10 children, the youngest of seven sisters.

As a child, after her parents moved to Waycross from Brantley County, she started school at Gilchrist Park Elementary and continued to attend Waycross Public Schools through the seventh grade. After she completed the seventh grade at the Waycross Junior High School downtown, her family moved to Folkston for several years. There she attended Charlton County High School, from which she graduated in 1945.

While there she played basketball and participated in the choral program. She was a member of the a cappella girls’ quartet who won a state championship. When her family returned to Waycross in January of her senior year, she stayed on in Folkston with her oldest sister, Leila, until the day of her graduation, returning home to Waycross immediately after the ceremony. From that time, she has been a member of the Waycross community.

On June 30, 1948, she was married to Frederick Shilon Jones of Waycross, a World War II veteran.

She was employed by Swisher and Sons of Waycross for 21 years.

Her life was marked by her out-going personality and her personal love for people. “She never met a stranger” was often noted about her. Her captivating smile, her genuine concern, her giving heart, her gift of hospitality and her Christian life have left deep impressions and lasting influence on many lives.

Though she was known for her love of children — “anybody’s and everybody’s children,” she was heard to say — she was not given her own children, but her mother’s heart was not left empty. In the absence of birth-children, the Lord brought great joy to the Joneses through their “chosen children,” all of whom came from afar as God brought them to Waycross and into the “made-up Georgia family” as young adults.

They are:

•Miss Sylvia Evans, of Lima, N.Y., moved to Waycross as a teacher in 1965 at Mr. and Mrs. Jones’ invitation after meeting at a convention at Grace Chapel in Waycross. In 1975, she and a group of friends founded Creative Word Ministries, the channel through which she and a team of co-workers have continued to travel in missions and ministry.

•Miss Janice Hill, from Michigan, came to Waycross as a social worker with the Ware County Schools in 1975, and since retirement from the school system has served with Hospice Satilla, where she is presently the coordinator of volunteers.

•Mr. and Mrs. Vien Luu, a Chinese couple who came as refugees from Vietnam at the fall of Saigon, also in 1975, and were “adopted” into the Jones family. Their son, Bobby Luu, became the Joneses’ “chosen grandson.”

In addition, there are numerous “honorary children and grandchildren” who looked to Mrs. Jones as a special “mom,” “mama” or “grandmother,” though not by birth, and she has come to be known as “Mama Jones” or “Mama J” to many other people through her involvement in the lives and ministries of her “chosen” and “honorary” children.

She also has been greatly beloved and honored by her many nieces and nephews of three or four generations, for whom she has personally expressed great care and love. To them she is lovingly known as “Aunt Dot” or “Aunt Dorothy.”

All her life, music was a mark of her life. At a young age, her love for music included both singing and playing the piano, with a special gift for playing Christian music “by ear.” As a child, she had been taught the scales by a neighbor lady, Rose Fairlee, a missionary who came to Waycross to found the El Bethel Church.

She had invited “little Dorothy” to come to her home to play her piano. Ms. Fairlee had felt the Lord wanted her to teach young Dorothy what she knew of music, for which Dorothy was always grateful. Beyond her own delight in music, over the years, Dorothy’s gift developed into a significant ministry that touched many lives. As a charter member of Grace Chapel, she was the pianist and music coordinator for 39 years for the church and, for many years, for their weekly radio broadcast over WAYX.

She also was accompanist for “The Chapelaires,” Grace Chapel’s youth choir, led by Sylvia Evans, as they sang weekly at Grace Chapel and also traveled out to sing for many occasions around South Georgia. Mrs. Jones and Miss Evans also were frequently invited to sing for churches and community programs.

For 10 years, Mrs. Jones played for an early Sunday morning service at Young Chapel in Emerson Park, an extension of First Presbyterian Church of Waycross. She also was always “a cheerful giver” when she was invited to play for “Gospel sings” and special services in other churches and the community. In her later years, before illness began to limit her activity, she devotedly brought her music to Baptist Village for two-and-a-half years, bringing the residents joy as they joined in singing hymns or requesting she play favorite songs.

Throughout her life, her special delight was to nurture others’ gifts of music, whether children, youth, or adults, and to see them grow in the expression of their giftings.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Nell Mizell (widow of Ernest Mizell); a brother-in-law, Ted Jones (wife, Dorothy); many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Shilon Jones Jr., her parents, Jeff and Laura Mizell, six sisters, Leila Aldridge (Eugene), Mary Aldridge (Neil), Daisy Whaley (Hendrix), Edna Hagin (Everett), Lottie Freeman (Eugene) and Alice Chancey (M.J.), and three brothers, Thomas Mizell (Myrtice), Owen Mizell and Ernest Mizell.

Memorial gifts may be made to Creative Word Ministries, P.O. Box 551, Lima, N.Y. 14485, or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

William T. Vaughan Jr.

William Thomas “Tommy” Vaughan, Jr., 86, of Kingsland, a native of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (March 2, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Born in Blackshear, Dec. 13, 1931, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was retired from CSX Transportation where he had been a machinist. He was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church and in his spare time loved to fish.

He was a son of the late William Thomas Sr. and Adella Tarver Vaughan. He was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Roy Thrift, two grandchildren, Eric Vaughan and Tammy Ketcham, and all of his sisters and brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Zonie Walden Moore Vaughan, of Waycross (Baptist Village); two daughters and a son-in-law, Kathy and Jon Jeffers, of Blackshear, and Vicky Lynn Vaughan, of Waycross; four sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Bernadette Vaughan, of Blackshear, L. . “Chuck” and Deborah Moore, of Summerville, Roger and Gayle Moore, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Alton and Luciell Moore, of Byron; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family requests members of the Adult Sunday Class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502, or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Mable J. Cottingham

A graveside service for Mable Joyner Cottingham was held Friday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Hickox officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Infant Jaxson Rowell

A graveside service for Infant Jaxson Rowell was held Friday morning in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Godwin Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Michael Jerry “Chip” Godwin Jr., 48, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Richard Golden and Jim Arnold.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.