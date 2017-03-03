March 3, 2017

Virginia Deen Lewis

Virginia Deen Lewis, 89, of Baxley, died Thursday (March 2, 2017) at Baptist Village in Waycross.

She was born Nov. 3, 1927 in Ware County to the late Henry Williams Turner and the late Lura Clyde Wolfe Turner. She was retired from King Edward Cigar Factory and was a member of Satilla Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl “Kid” Deen and D.A. Lewis, sisters, Catherine Hager and Gerrell Faircloth, and brothers, Wiley Turner and Lee Turner.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Jo Ann and Lin Stanford, Annie Ruth and Dane Cauley, and Regina “Dink” and Tommy Courson; sons and daughter-in-law, Carroll and Beth Deen and Mack Deen; sisters, Wanda Worth, Jeanette Anderson and Carolyn Waldroup; and brothers, Wilbert Turner and Billy Turner; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Satilla Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin and the Rev. Mike Deloach officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Willis Courson, Michael Stanford, Tracy Cauley, Brandon Deen, Matt Deen and Toby Cauley.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adult Sunday School Class of Satilla Baptist Church.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home in Baxley.

Michael W. O’Gorman

Michael William “Mike” O’Gorman, 73, of Pierce County, passed away Wednesday (March 1, 2017) at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C., following a short illness.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Davis O’Gorman, of Blackshear; son, Kevin (Cindy) O’Gorman, of Holly Springs, N.C.; step-daughter, Starr (Jonathan) Dial, of Blackshear; step-son, Scott (Nobalee) Strickland, of Blackshear; grandchildren, Ryan and Catherine O’Gorman, of Holly Springs, N.C., Jonathan, Harrison and Dawson Dial, of Blackshear, and Jincy, Ava and Addison Strickland, of Blackshear; brother, Pat (Patricia) O’Gorman, of Atlanta; sisters, Paulette (Wally) Brown, of Raleigh, N.C., and Mary (Richard) Murray, of Media, Pa.; father and mother-in-law, Jacob and Jenny Davis, of Blackshear; and brother and sisters-in-law, Jay (Janice) Davis, Jerry (Terresa) Davis, June Davis and Jane (Jim) Callahan, all of Blackshear.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Cleo O’Gorman, and a nephew, Connor O’Gorman.

He was born July 27, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Batavia, N.Y. Later he attended college at St. Bernard in Cullman, Ala., and Augusta State College in Augusta, Ga. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

After the army, he started a long career in mobile home sales. He was employed by Liberty Homes in Thomasville, General Housing and Scotbilt in Waycross, and most recently, Live Oak Homes in Waycross.

He was a member of the Okefenokee Golf Club, American Legion and Veterans Affairs. He loved to play golf, playing on courses all over Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

He had a great love for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs. He always had a heart for animals and adored his schnauzer, Scotty.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A private gathering will be held at Amelia Island, Fla. to celebrate his life.

Shirley H. Bonenfant

Shirley Ann Harris Bonenfant, 76, died Saturday (Feb. 18, 2017 in Columbia, S.C.

She was born in Ware County and resided in Columbia, S.C. for the last several years.

She was formerly employed at the Green Frog Restaurant in Waycross. She retired from the Wachovia Bank in Columbia, S.C. She attended Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Columbia, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lovie Harris, and her sister, Mary Helen Rowland.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Leo Bonenfant; a son, Michael Griffis (wife, Lisa); two step-children, Danny Bonenfant and Renee Bonenfant; four sisters, Faye Guinn, of Gainesville, Fla., Martha McCowen (Mike), of Douglasville, Betty Wildes (Lamar), of Brunswick, and Arlene Scott, of Waycross; six brothers, Kenneth Harris, Ronald Harris (Jean), Johnny Harris (Carolyn), Bennie Joe Harris, Jerry Harris, Wayne Harris, all of Waycross; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were in Columbia, S.C.

A local family memorial will be held at a later date.

Marilyn Moore Alton

Marilyn Paige (Moore) Alton, 76, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2017) at the home of her son, Mark, in Alabaster, Ala., following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., to the late Andrew Marion “Musty” and Emmie Clovis (Perryman) Moore Jr. on Aug. 25, 1940. Her paternal grandparents were Andrew Marion Moore Sr. and Lillian Viola (Byrd) Moore. Maternal grandparents were Dr. Hopkins Perryman and Jennie Daisy (McMillian) Perryman.

She was the great-granddaughter of the late Dr. Andrew M. Moore and Sarah Jeanette (Stone) Moore, charter members of Blackshear Presbyterian Church, and he was the first clerk of session.

She also held the same position as elder and clerk of session of the Blackshear Presbyterian Church. She was the great-granddaughter of Eleazer Z. Byrd and Anne Virginia (Kent) Byrd. (E.Z. was sheriff of Pierce County and editor of “Little Gem” newspaper which preceded The Blackshear Times.)

She grew up in Blackshear and graduated from Blackshear High School in 1958. She graduated from Kennesaw University with a BS degree and ended her work career as a finance officer in the Bank of America, Dallas, Texas.

She was the widow of Claude Ronald Alton Sr., who died in 2016 after 54 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a young daughter.

Ronnie grew up in Macon, and graduated from Georgia Tech but after retirement Marilyn and Ronnie returned to Blackshear where they were both active in the Blackshear Presbyterian Church.

Marilyn and Ronnie both served as elders in the church. She was a member of the Women of the Church, chair of the finance committee and a general trustee of the church.

She was a member of the Blackshear Woman’s Club and charter member of the Pierce County Woman’s Club where she served as the corresponding secretary. She was president of the Friends of the Pierce County Library. In December 2015, Marilyn and Ronnie opened their home for the Christmas tour of homes sponsored by the Pierce County Woman’s Club.

She is survived by her son, Claude Ronald Alton Jr. and his wife Heather (Alred) Alton, of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Ronald Alton, Ryan Alton, Derek Alton, Jarod Alton, Trevor Alton; and great-granddaughter, Lucy; her son, Christopher Andrew Alton, of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren, Wesley Andrew Alton, Kennedy Paige Alton; son, William Mark Alton and his wife Krista (Dixon) Alton, of Alabaster, Ala.; grandchildren, Ashlin Alton Robins (great-grandson, Gates Thomas to arrive soon), Amelia McKenzie Alton, Hayden Alexander Alton, Alexis Montgomery Alton, Landon Gage Alton, Madison Ryleigh Alton, Taytum Kinley Alton; son, Michael Kent Alton, of Dallas, Texas, granddaughter McKenna Christine Alton; sister, Diane (Moore) Davis, of Blackshear; and four nieces.

A memorial service will be held at the Blackshear Presbyterian Church on a later date.

Interment will be in the Blackshear City Cemetery, Blackshear.

Harry J. Merk Jr.

A private family graveside service for Harry J. Merk Jr. was held Thursday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery with Dayton Lang officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.