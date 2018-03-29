March 29, 2018

JoAnne E. Hakanson

JoAnne Edgar Hakanson was born in Alma on April 23,1929 to Sarah Grace (Lewis) and James Riley Edgar.

She died Saturday (March 24, 2018).

She spent her childhood in Waycross, where she attended school and graduated from Wacona High School in 1946. She also attended South Georgia College in Douglas. She had fond memories of summers spent at Fernandina Beach, Fla., with her friends and family.

She was married to Robert Leo Hakanson on Nov. 26, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. They moved to Mobile, Ala., where they built a home and had two daughters, Becky and Bobbiayn.

She was actively involved in her children’s school activities and church programs. She was an amazing stay at home mom who was dedicated to instilling a love for education. She encouraged her daughters to be creative, independent, strong women.

She was a woman of faith and was a lifelong member of Fulton Road Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala. Those who knew her described her as patient, kind and giving with a loving heart. She always had a bright smile for family and friends.

She loved creating hairpin lace and ribbon bookmarks. She also made tablecloths and cross-stitch items as gifts. She loved her home and neighbors who shared her love of music and dancing from the 40s and 50s. She enjoyed family gatherings and reunions where she usually made a pot of green beans and potatoes, with her special deviled eggs.

Her parents, Sarah Grace (Lewis) Edgar and James Riley Edgar, brothers, Jimmy Edgar and Gary Edgar, and Betty Edgar Brewster, preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters Bobbiayn Hakanson (Bob Ralph) and Becky Robinson (Wayne); one grandson, Robert Wayne Robinson; one sister, Gloria Edgar Wildes, of Clermont, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Edgar and Merry Christmas Edgar, of Jacksonville, Fla.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will truly miss her.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for those who cared for her during her life, Dr. Robert Israel, as her primary care physician, and his nurse, Terri, staff of Kindred Hospice, especially her nurse, Shauna, and aide, Trinette.

Sitters and caregivers included Becky’s niece, Brooke Montalvo, Melanie (Mae) Jones and her daughter, Beth Gamble, who treated her like their own mama.

The family will receive friends and family for visitation on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Pine Crest Funeral Home and Cemetery on Dauphin Island Parkway.

A graveside service officiated by Brother Art Burroughs will follow.

An online guestbook/memorial may be signed at www.pinecrestfuneralhome.com

Pine Crest Funeral Home and Cemetery of Mobile, Ala., is serving the family.

Bobby F. Rigdon Sr.

Bobby Franklin Rigdon Sr., 69, of Waycross, died Monday morning (March 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Leonard Franklin Rigdon and Millie Lee Suggs Rigdon, and made Waycross his home for the majority of his life.

He worked as a mechanic for Guy’s Automotive for many years and was an avid racecar fan and fisherman. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Fowler.

He is survived by two children, Bobby F. Rigdon Jr., of Blackshear, Christina Alanis (husband, Mario), of Brunswick; his grandchildren, Bobby F. Rigdon III, Shelby Henry Rigdon, Christina Nicole Rigdon, Nicholas Alanis, Jennifer Alanis, Kimberly Alanis, Sarah Alanis, Monica Alanis, Alberto Alanis, Emmalee Alanis, Jerry Alanis, Mario Alanis Jr.; his brothers and sisters, Annie Carter, of Waycross, Buddy Rigdon (wife, Lois), of Waycross, Frances Music, of Dixie Union, Jimmy Lee (wife, Vickie), of Plant City, Fla., Shirley Davis (husband, Gene), of Brantley County; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Valley Southern Congregational Methodist Church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Dixon Thurston

Sandra Karyle Dixon Thurston, 69, of Waycross died Monday morning (March 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A complete obituary will be placed in next week’s Waycross Journal-Herald.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Purdom Boatright

Pudrom Boatright, 87, of Blackshear, died Wednesday afternoon (March 28, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ronald Lee ‘Ron’ Hayes

Ronald “Ron” Lee Hayes, 73, passed away Friday (March 23, 2018) at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born in Blackshear and lived in Waycross where he attended public schools and spent most of his life in the area. He later enlisted in the military where he served in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge, he worked in construction and was also known for his salesmanship.

He was widely known for his love of God, his family and people in general. Anyone who knew him knew that other than those things, his passion was for the sport of fishing.

Having dedicated his life to Jehovah on Oct. 15, 1989, he was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He leave his memories with his wife of 50 years, Ann Hayes; his sons, Cody Hayes (wife, Paulette) and Matt Hayes (wife, Kandis); grandchildren, Heather, Anna, Amber, Leigh Ann, Danzlee and Lexie; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Austin and Charlee; sister, Toby Britt; brothers, Frank Hayes (wife, Winnie) and Don Hayes; several aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends who will miss him greatly.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1600 South Georgia Parkway, Waycross.

A repast will take place immediately after at the Hayes residence, 2410 Wister St., Waycross.

Willie ‘Gene’ Ammons

A funeral for Willie E. “Gene” Ammons was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Ray and the Rev. Donald Aycock officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Barnard, Bill Cooper, Gary Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Steve Johnson, Ryan King, Dylan Renew and Steven Sweat.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Air Force from Moody Air Force Base.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.