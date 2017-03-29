March 29, 2017

Mae Pearl Waits

HORTENSE — The funeral for Mae Pearl Roberson Waits, 89, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Satilla Missionary Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Loran Bryant.

Interment was in the Satilla Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Ryan Middleton, Tanner Wilson, Derek Roberson, Jordan Wilson, Jessie Roberson and Kyler Lee.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Deborah B. Yarbrough

A memorial service for Deborah Booth Yarbrough was held Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Craig and Cissie Hutcheson, Dan and Amy Bradham, Larry and Anne Barber, Buddy and Barbara Thornton, Tina White, June Pittman, Belle Carter, Cheryl Deloach and Nancy Tayman.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.