March 28, 2018

C.O. ‘Zeke’ Woods

C.O. “Zeke” Woods, 83, died Saturday afternoon (March 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

A native of Chatham County, he lived most of his life in Waycross. Following high school, he served in the National Guard. He started his career at SCL Railroad working as a machinist and then foreman. After 45 years, he retired from CSX Railroad as safety director in the Waycross Q Shop.

He attended Memorial Baptist Church years ago and most recently worshiped at Eagle’s Flight Ministries.

He had a passion for all performing arts, British comedy and visual art. He was heavily involved in the Waycross Area Community Theatre on stage, behind the scenes and with numerous area theatrical productions. He was also an avid baseball fan and fisherman who enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Seaborn Lester Woods and Mary Lee Townsend Woods, one brother, Murray Woods, one brother-in-law, Clayton Harbuck, two sisters-in-law, Judy Bell and Valeria Fender, and one niece, Dru Ellen Cooper.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Annette Harbuck Woods, of Waycross; two children, Rhonda Woods McHargue (late husband, Richard), of Hannibal, Mo., and Derrick Cecil Woods (wife, Cynthia), of Waycross; one grandchild, Kensli Anne Woods; one sister, Ruby Lee Cooper (late husband, Hugh Dorsey Cooper Sr.), of Savannah; two sisters-in-law, Mary Nell Ray (husband, Bill) and Diane Goodroe (husband, George); and nieces and nephews, Hugh Dorsey “Buster” Cooper Jr., Gina LaBorde, Wayne Ray, Todd Lightner, Sharon Peterson, Ashley Lightner, Trista Austin, Matthew Fender, Shannon Montgomery, Sean Cain and Patrick Cain.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Eagle’s Flight Ministries. The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

Sandra D. Thurston

Sandra Karyle Dixon Thurston, 69, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (March 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Bobby Derrell Bell

BLACKSHEAR — Bobby Derrell Bell, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday afternoon (March 27, 2018) at his residence following a sudden illness.

Dorothy Virginia Crews

Dorothy Virginia Crews, 66, died Monday morning (March 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Seward and Matelee Cox. She met her late husband in Fargo, but she resided more than 40 years in Waycross as a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Crews Sr., one great-grandchild, Delana Jade Sills, and one brother, Curtis Cox.

Survivors include five children, Barbara James (T. Bass), of Fargo, Charles Henry Crews Jr., of Waycross, Becky Griffis (Buddy), of Fargo, Brenda Durr (Don), of Waycross, and David Crews (Kandi), of Blackshear; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Rufus Cox (Jenny), of Waycross; special sister, Patricia Cribbs; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

Ann Walker Douglas

Ann Walker Douglas, 64, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday (March 26, 2018) at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 18, 1954 in Homerville, to the late Sidney Walker and Verdi Hendrix Walker.

As a child she enjoyed the outdoors and on June 30, 1969 she married Charles D. Douglas Sr. with whom she shared her love of hunting for the last 49 years.

Known on the hunting club as “Pissant,” she was known for her energy and attitude. Even in her final months you could find her riding dirt roads looking for that next big buck.

She attended the Shiloh Church in Homerville. She was a loving mother and Nana.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Walker.

Survivors are her husband, Charles D. Douglas Sr., Waycross; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles “David” and Karen Douglas Jr., of Waycross; one daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Jeff Smith, of Lakeland; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeannette and Nathaniel Smith, of Lake Panasofkee, Fla., Roselyn and Phillip Norman, of Stockton, Rita Stalvey, of Homerville, Sue and Donald Johnson, of Valdosta, and Rhonda and Charles Henry, of Homerville; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Wanda Walker, of Webster, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Brittany (Jeff) Hefner, Sgt. Charles D. (Tempyst) Douglas III, Jaime O’Berry, Spc. Kelli O’Berry, Colt Smith, Robert “Dootsie” Nelson, Marvalene Nelson, Lynslee Douglas, Eric Anderson and Scott Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Shane Hefner, Tyler Hefner, Kylee Altman, Matthew Douglas, Channing Hefner, Neveah Burke and Payton Williams; and several other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Shiloh Church.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 until 6 p.m. at Shiloh Church.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Chrisanthia L. Conner

A funeral for Chrisanthia LaVerne “Lady Bug” Conner, 53, was held Saturday at Gaines Chapel AME Church with Pastor Kenneth A. Kirksey Sr presiding.

Minister Eutracey Adamson delivered words of comfort.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Conner, Cedrick Adamson, Lonnie Adamson, Guy Conner, Demetrius Conner II and Michael Conner.

