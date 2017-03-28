March 28, 2017

Donald J. Pittman Jr.

Donald “D.J.” Jimmy Pittman Jr., 37, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (March 25, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a sudden illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Donald Jimmy Sr. and Annie Mae Davis Pittman and spent most of his life living in Ware County.

He was an electrician and part owner of J&P Electric.

He was a member of Gilchrist Park Church of God of Prophecy. He was a man who truly loved his family and would give a helping hand to anyone in need. The word “no” was not in his vocabulary, and by doing all this, everyone that met him loved him for doing so.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Pittman, of Waycross, two children, Desirae Pittman and Tyler Pittman, two brothers, Scott Pittman (wife, Nicole), of Waycross, Roy Pittman (wife, Skeeter), of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday night at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Leon Robinson

Leon Robinson passed away Sunday (March 26, 2017).

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Wayne Zichettella

Wayne Zichettella, 60, died Sunday (March 26, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He lived in Waycross since 2006. Before moving to Waycross he was the owner and proprietor of a radiator shop for 25 years. Upon moving to Waycross he became a sales specialist with Lowes.

He was a son of the late Vincent Zichettella.

He is survived by his wife and cherished soul mate, Susan, two children, Jennifer and Paul, two grandchildren, Kayla and Mya, his mother and father, Dorothy and George, two sisters, Marlene and Lynn Ann, a step-sister, Colleen, and a step-brother, Michael.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Carrie Gay Rowan

A graveside service for Carrie Elizabeth Gay Rowan was held Monday morning at Long Bridge Cemetery in Nashville, Ga., with Elder Clarke Lee officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.