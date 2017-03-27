March 27, 2017

Deborah B. Yarbrough

Deborah Booth Yarbrough, 65, of Waycross, passed away at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a sudden illness.

She was born in Bunnell, Fla., to the late Jack L. Booth Sr. and Mary Ruth Shoemaker.

She taught for more than 30 years in Waycross. She taught at Wacona Elementary School, Memorial Drive Elementary School and Ware County Middle School. She was awarded “Teacher of the Year” for the Ware County School System.

After her retirement she taught at Coastal Pines Technical College. Throughout the years, she constantly had students approaching her and her family saying how much they loved her and how much she influenced their lives after having her as a teacher.

She loved to do photography for friends, family and church members and also helped her daughter Anne on shoots. She never met a stranger, but if she did, she knew everything about them in one encounter.

She loved her birdfeeders, beautiful wind chimes, photography, apple computer and cooking for her family. She enjoyed travelling, and had the opportunity to visit many places including Italy, Germany, Ireland and Mexico.

She loved visiting her daughter in Athens, Ga., and was looking forward to the birth of her granddaughter, Sonny, in just two weeks. Her biggest joy was being “Mimi” to her grandkids.

She was a member of the Waycross Service League and Trinity United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Charles Vernon Shoemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Henry Elliot “Sonny” Yarbrough, of Waycross, two children, Anne Yarbrough (Walker Howle), of Athens, and Jack Yarbrough (Nikki), of Waycross, two grandchildren, Ely Yarbrough and Aubrey Yarbrough, a brother, Jack L. Booth Jr., of Fernandina Beach, Fla., two step-sisters, Cheryl Williams (Robert), of Blackshear, and Janice Jenevein (Gary), of New Orleans, La., and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in her honor to the Ware County Humane Society, Southeast Cancer Unit or the charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Alfred ‘Al’ L. Trogdon

Alfred “Al” L. Trogdon, 84, of Waverly, died Saturday morning (March 25, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles after a brief illness.

He was born in Middletown, N.Y., to the late Alfred Isaac and Florrie Pauline Flanders Trogdon but spent most of his life in the South. He was a graduate of Southern Technical Institute in 1953 with a Civil Engineer degree. After graduation he served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and a member of various civil and fraternal organizations. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Crawley Trogdon.

He is survived by two daughters, Marie Anderson (husband, Richard), of Hephzibah, Ga., and Sandra Spivey, of Appling, Ga., a son, Will Trogdon (wife, Cheri), of Waycross, two grandchildren, Josh Trogdon and Libby Trogdon, two great-grandchildren, three brothers, Robert “Bob” Trogdon of Alma, Fred Trogdon, of Lexington, Ky., and Sam Trogdon, of Valdosta, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lott Cemetery. Memorialization is by cremation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy., Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Angela Sue Bowen

BLACKSHEAR — Angela Sue “Angie” Carter Bowen, 63, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday afternoon (March 25, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Waycross, Dec. 19, 1953, she lived in Pierce County for most of her life. She was the director at Pierce Transit for a number of years before her health began to fail. She was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church, enjoyed going to the beach and fishing, and dearly loved her grandchildren.

She was a daughter of the late Raymond Edward Carter and Bobbie Claire Benton Engram.

Survivors include her husband, Neal Bowen, of Blackshear, her son and daughter-in-law, Ramsey and Stephanie Bowen, of Gulfport, Miss., her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Danny Roberson, of Blackshear, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Louise Carter, of Blackshear, and David and Karen Long, of Screven, her mother-in-law, Sue Bowen, of Waycross, a brother-in-law, Mark (Janet) Bowen, of Blackshear, three grandchildren, Carter Bowen, Brylee Bowen and Ellasyn Bowen, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family kindly requests that all former and active employees of Pierce County Transit to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding at www.jdrf.org or 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10004.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Mildred Odell Graddy

HOMERVILLE — Mildred Odell May Graddy, 73, passed away Saturday (March 25, 2017) at Clinch Health Care, Homerville, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

She was born March 18, 1944 in Homerville to the late Frank May and Sadie Dixon May. She was a homemaker and member of Fargo Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband Bert Graddy, one brother, Frank May, and a great-granddaughter, Raylee Metts.

Survivors are two daughters, Rene (David) Strickland, Homerville, and Lisa (Melvin) Shrewsbury, Troutman, N.C.; two sons, Bert Anderson Graddy (Scott Philmon), Statesville, N.C., and Ronnie (Lori) Gilbert, Ridgeland, S.C.; two sisters, Dorothy Moore and Jenny Griffin, both of Homerville; one brother, Edward May, Thomasville; eight grandchildren, Bryan Dustin Strickland, David Scott Strickland, Martin Metts, Ray Metts, Kristen Gilbert, Julia Gilbert, Dakota Gilbert and Jasmine Shrewsbury; 10 great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Strickland, Tristan Kaylee Steedley, Skyler Adams, Austin Adams, Savannah Cooler, Brayden Praytor, Kreek Metts, Hunter Metts, Macey Metts and Elizabeth Joyce Adams; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at New Vision Church of God.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock at the funeral home. The body will be carried to the church one hour prior to the services.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jake Wiley Tyre

Jake Wiley Tyre, 76, of Waycross, died Saturday (March 25, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Baxley to the late R.B Tyre and Alice Lightsey Tyre but spent most of his life in Waycross. He was the owner and operator of Tyre Pest Control and a member of Patterson Baptist Church.

He served as Justice of the Peace from 1980 until 1984 in Ware County and was a former head master of Masonic Lodge No. 192. He formerly coached baseball at Crawford Street School and was passionate about his faith and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Usher, and a brother, Sonny Tyre.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Tyre, of Patterson; four daughters, Lynne Tyre-Mock, of Waycross, Lori Fanucci (husband Robert), of Waycross, Lana Stephens (husband, Chris), of Waycross, Lisa Trusdell (husband, Frank), of Patterson; nine grandchildren, Jami Tanner (husband, Mitchell), Rachel Fanucci, Jacob Pheil (wife, Rachael), Christy Lack, Frank “Will” Trusdell IV, Caleb Austin Trusdell (wife, Sylvia), Christian Kirkendall, Devin Andrew Trusdell, Lauren Isabella Rose Trusdell; 10 great-grandchildren, Xander Tanner, Xane Tanner, Alexis Pheil, Nolan Pheil, Austin River Trusdell, Kaitlyn Lack, Steven “Buddy” Lack, Christian Stephens III, Chasity Stephens, Cameran Stephens; one sister, Patricia Tyre; three brothers, Douglas Tyre, Daniel Tyre, Dale Tyre Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Jimmy Pittman

Donald Jimmy “D.J.” Pittman Jr., 37, of Waycross, died Saturday morning at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Pearl Roberson Waits

PERRY — Mae Pearl Roberson Waits, 89, of Hortense, passed away Friday evening (March 24, 2017) at the Summerhill Rehabilitation Center in Perry, Ga., following a lengthy illness.

Born in Hortense July 16, 1927, she lived there all of her life. She was a housewife and an excellent cook. Over the years, she fed many friends and family and was always good at checking on everyone. She enjoyed sewing and loved to shop. She was a member of Satilla Baptist Church and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.

She was the daughter of the late Vander E. and Mary Navada Rowell Roberson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Jackson “Jack” Waits, and by both of her brothers, Pratt Roberson and Clint Roberson.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Elizabeth Waits, of Kathleen, Ga., her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Carroll King, of Jesup, four grandchildren, Debbie King, Ashlee (James) Smith, Ben Waits and Lucas Waits, three great-grandchildren, Amber Miller, Eli Smith and Christopher Smith, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Satilla Baptist Church in Hortense.

Interment will be in the Satilla Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Satilla Baptist serve as honorary pallbearers.They are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruby Brooks Mercer

Ruby Christine (Brooks) Mercer, 81, of Hosford, Fla., passed away Friday (March 24, 2017) in Hosford.

She was born Dec. 22, 1935 to Perley M. Brooks and Mary Savannah (Sewell) Brooks. She lived in Hosford since 1971, moving from Altha, Fla. She was a homemaker, loved to play the piano, loved to crochet and she truly loved the Lord and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Perley M. Brooks and Mary Savannah (Sewell) Brooks, husband, Lewis Milton Mercer, son, Henry Lamar Hathaway, three sisters, Annie Lee (Brooks) Carter, Bertie E. (Brooks) Whitus and Fannie (Brooks) Hutchinson.

Survivors include four sons, Johnny Sevell Hathaway (wife, Doris), of Waycross, Ronnie Dale Hathaway Sr. (wife, Ginger), of Telogia, Fla., Michael Steven Hathaway (wife, Martha), of Cypress, Fla., James Terrell Hathaway (wife, Patricia), of Hosford, Fla.; one daughter, Cynthia Rose (Hathaway) Sapp (husband, Doyle) of Maryville, Tenn.; four brothers, Lewis Brooks (wife, Quida), of Marianna, Fla., Leon Brooks (wife, Carolyn), of Marianna, Fla., James Brooks, of Altha, Fla., Richard Brooks (wife, Mary) Frank, of Altha, Fla.; two sisters, Margie (Brooks) Tatum, of Marianna, Fla., and Annette (Brooks) Hagens (husband, Jimmy), of Marianna, Fla.; 18 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; her special “Angels,” Verna Mae Kever, Kylia (Shuler) Barabash, Sherri Godwin, Tonia Williams, Casey Burke, Ruthie Green, Leslie Sparks, Stormy Johnson, Marie Sewell and Becky Rackley.

A special thanks to the Liberty County Senior Citizens, Gentiva and Big Bend Hospice for all their help, love and support during the illness of our mother, Ruby Mercer.

The funeral will be held today at 1 p.m. at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Arron Elkins officiating and Doobie Hayes speaking.

Interment will follow in Old Shiloh Cemetery near Altha, Fla.

The family will receive friends today from 12 p.m. (EST) until service time at 1 p.m. (EST), 11 a.m. (CST) until 12 p.m. (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.

All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Fla.

Eddie Loren Petty

A funeral for Eddie Loren Petty was held Saturday morning at Victory Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Dirst and the Rev. Dewayne Tanner officiating.

Burial followed in Victory (Booth) Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cameron Mallett, Red Herrin, Scott Petty, Gary Lyda, Logan Mallett, Drew Huelfer and Hampton Sirmans.

Honorary pallbearers were Men of Victory Methodist Church.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Frances M. Pearson

A memorial service for Frances “Fran” M. Pearson was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan and the Rev. Sylvia Evans officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.