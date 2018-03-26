March 26, 2018

Willie Gene Ammons

Willie E. “Gene” Ammons, 88, died Saturday night (March 24, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a native and life-long resident of Ware County, the son of the late Willie Joshua Ammons and Thelma Grace Griffin Ammons.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Ammons, and two sisters, Louise Allen and Jewell Strickland.

He was a graduate of Waycross High School during the 1940s and served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in Waycross, retiring in 1981 after 25 years of service. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a faithful member of Crawford Street Baptist Church since the age of 18 and had served as Sunday School superintendent for many years and also as vice-chairman of deacons.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Nettie Aycock Ammons, of Waycross, a brother, Terry Ammons (wife, Martha), of Waycross, a sister, Lanell Mitchell (husband, Charles), of Callahan, Fla., a special niece, Delisa Griffin (husband, Scott), a special great-niece, Haley King (husband, Ryan), both of Waycross, his best friend, Steve Barnard (wife, Marie), of Waycross, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Vernell Guy Howell

Vernell Guy Howell, 92, died Friday (March 23, 2018) at Appling Healthcare System in Baxley, following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Deenwood Baptist Church. She also retired from working in the cafeteria at Wacona Elementary School.

She was a daughter of the late Oran Guy and Ella Tatum Guy. She was married to the late James Cuyler Howell and was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ella Howell, and three brothers, Edward Guy, William Guy and James Guy.

She is survived by four sons, Jimmy Howell (Yvonne), of Waycross, Ronney Howell (Janice), of Waycross, Steve Howell (Marla), of Waycross, and Freddy Howell (Kathryn), of Richmond Hill; seven grandchildren, Brenda Banks, of Waycross, Jamie Howell (Lisa), of Waycross, Heather Bryan, of Waycross, Matt Howell (Abbie), of Waycross, Danielle Collins (Brad), of Waycross, James Howell, of Richmond Hill, and Stevie Howell, of Waycross; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral is being held at 3 p.m. today at Deenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends this afternoon at the church from 1 until 3 o’clock.

Her former co-workers at Wacona Elementary School are asked to meet the church by 2:40 p.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

C.O. ‘Zeke’ Woods

C.O. “Zeke” Woods, 83, died Saturday (March 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Janice Cleo Sallett

A celebration of life for Janice Cleo Sallett took place Saturday afternoon at Church of Christ Written in Heaven with prayer by Pastor Roshelle McCrae, scripture reading of Old Testament by Pastor Danny Buskey and New Testament by Pastor Kenneth Price, reflections as a co-worker by Dr. Darlene Tanner, as a friend by Evangelist Christine Smith, as a christian by the Rev. Michael Williams and words of comfort Bishop Clarence Adamson.

Serving as active pallbearers were Sabias Hadden, Derrick Denton, Melvin Sallett, LeRoy Smith, Joel Pierre and Javon Godwin.

Honorary pallbearers were Antonis Scretchen, Elijah Sallett, Milton Sallett, Jailen Robinson, Joseph Moten III, Damon Medlock, LiRon Blackshear and Jadon Muchison.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Mary Waters Tuten

A funeral for Mary Waters Tuten, 90, of Blackshear, took place Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with her son-in-law, Chaplain Randy Cash, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Nicholas Bennett, Michelle Cash, Cody Magrath, Eric Magrath, Mike Magrath and Freddie Roberson.

Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Cecil ‘Cleve’ Hyers

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Cecil Cleveland “Cleve” Hyers, 72, was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Byron Scott.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements

Jeffrey Lavon Cason

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Jeffrey Lavon “Jeff” Cason, 59, was held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Drew Dodd.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Cason, Scott Cason, Brian Eunice, Clay Eunice, Noah Eunice and Drew Denison.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.