March 25, 2017

Carrie Gay Rowan

Carrie Elizabeth Gay Rowan, 79, died Friday morning (March 24, 2017) at Bayview Nursing and Rehab Community in Nahunta, following a short illness.

She was born in Colquitt County but resided in Pavo, Ga. most of her life. She was a homemaker and was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Butler Charles Gay and Clydie Mae Cannon Gay. She was married to the late Elder J.L. Rowan, and was preceded in death by three siblings, Willie Gay, Jack Gay and Katie Gay.

She is survived by three children, Teresa Rowan Young, of Pavo, Joan Rowan Jones, of Folkston, and Katherine Rowan Ellis (Duane), of Cartersville; a step-son, Walter K. Rowan, of St. Augustine, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Alton J. Griffin Jr. (Wendy), Laura L. Wynne (Chris), Amy C. Hiers, Katie J. Cutillo (Tino), Cherokee M. Ellis, Jerry Levi Ellis, Andy Ellis, C.J. Rowan, Kyle Rowan and Karon Kilgore Devine (Phillip); 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Dan Gay (Dorothy), Sherry Ann Gaines and Judy Gay, all of Moultrie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Longbridge Cemetery in Nashville, Ga.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Virginia Wildes

A funeral for Mary Virginia “Deenie” Wildes was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Hickox officiating.

Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bryston Blaylock, Austin Blaylock, Jesse Guest, Cornel Huffman, Daniel Wildes and Buddy Wildes.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.