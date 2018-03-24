March 24, 2018

Lena T. Youmans

AUGUSTA — Lena Tippins Youmans, 79, of Augusta, formerly of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (March 21, 2018) at the University Hospital in Augusta.

Born in Blackshear, June 8, 1938, she lived in Pierce County for many years before moving to Augusta in 2011. She worked at Spatola Cap Factory and Julie Hat before her retirement. Her favorite things to do were to be on the go and shop. She was a member of the Blackshear Church of God.

She was a daughter of the late Phillip Asbury and Retta Leggett Tippins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Ross Youmans, her sisters, Martha Mattair, Lillian Harrison and Ruth Wilson, and all of her brothers, Robert, W.C., Joe, Earnest and Morris Tippins.

Survivors include her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ross and Tanti Youmans, of Dubai, and James Daniel “Danny” Youmans, of Blackshear; two sisters, Molly (Jack) Strickland, of Bristol, and Clara Milton, of Augusta; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Tippins and Jean Tippins, both of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, Mack Harrison, of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Alex Youmans and Kyle Youmans; four step-grandchildren, Ian, Bailey, Reza and Matthew; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Blackshear Church of God.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Vernelle Guy Howell

Vernelle Guy Howell, 92, died Friday (March 23, 2018) at Appling Healthcare System in Baxley, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jeffrey Lavon Cason

AUGUSTA — Jeffrey Lavon Cason, 59, of Patterson, passed away Thursday (March 22, 2018) at the University Hospital in Augusta, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Blackshear, Oct. 13, 1958, he lived in Pendergrass for several years before moving back to Patterson more than 20 years ago. He had been a log truck driver for Pierce Timber for many years before becoming disabled.

He was a simple man who enjoyed riding his tractor and doing farm work, riding around the neighborhood with his cousin and best friend, Randy Gill, and fussing at his sisters. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

He was a son of the late Simon Lavon and Norma Faye Thomas Cason. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Neal Cason, and by a nephew, Nick Cason.

Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Casey and Megan Cason, of Talmo, and James Michael and Jordan Cason, of Pendergrass; two sisters, Brenda (Ellis) Denison, of Offerman, and Jennifer Cason, of Patterson; two grandchildren, Wylie Lavon Cason and Kynleigh Grace Pennington; a grandchild on the way; his cousin and best friend, Randy Gill, of Offerman; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Glenda T. Haddock

BLACKSHEAR — Glenda Dianne Thornton Haddock, 59, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (March 23, 2018) at her residence.

Born in Alma, July 29, 1958, she lived in Pierce County for most of her life. She had managed the Quick Change convenience store (former Lairsey’s) for many years in the late ‘90s and for the past 13 years she had run and operated the Safe Haven Day Care.

She was the hardest working mother and dearly loved her children. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late William Grady and Willie Nell Watts Thornton. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Hannah Comdeco, and two sisters, Margie Barnett and Marlene Watts.

Survivors include her husband, Grady Haddock, of Blackshear; three daughters, Cheryl Ann Easterling, Dianna (Jeff) Gray and Cheyanne Easterling (Jordan) Handley, all of Blackshear; two sons, Wayne (Racquel) Comdeco, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Charles Haddock, of Blackshear; two sisters, Sandy Nevers, of Baxley, and Tina (Tim) Roberts, of Cumming; a brother, Grady (Dolly) Thornton Jr., of Hazlehurst; eight grandchildren, Sasha Easterling, Kimberly Gray, Jeffrey Gray Jr., Sophia Easterling, Sawyer Handley, Nya Comdeco, Cameron Comdeco and Dominic Comdeco (Hannah’s twin); and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Monday evening at 6 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Margaret McClain

A funeral for Margaret “Nell” McClain was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rick Shavi officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sam Johnson, David Lynn, Kevin Lynn, Michael Nix and Zach Taylor.

