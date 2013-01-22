March 23,

Don Charles Crews

BONAIRE — On Tuesday evening (March 20, 2018), Don Charles Crews, 50, joined his Lord and Savior.

He was born April 2, 1967 in Waycross. Following high school, he continued his education at South Georgia Technical College in Americus. In 1986, he began his co-op career at Robins Air Force Base retiring after 30-plus years of meritorious service. All who worked with him knew he was a person who cared deeply for every “Prop Shop” propeller blade, pump housing and bolt belonging to the infamous C-130 Hercules. Later, he supported each weapon system as a planner and scheduler, training many to follow him.

He was passionate about being an Assemblies of God Royal Ranger commander, teaching boys how to camp, tie knots and learn scripture. He loved the beach, fishing for whiting, softball, basketball and watching football with his family. He adored his children and would do anything to lend a helping hand.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Marquita Grantham Crews, of Bonaire, children, Jared A. Crews (Taylor Rogers), of Lakeland, Fla.; Hayley L. Crews and Micah A. Crews, of Bonaire, parents, Charlie H. and Linda F. Crews, of Waycross, in-laws, the Rev. Glynn and Mary Grantham, of Warner Robins, brother, Harold S. Crews (Sherri), of Byron, sister, Amanda Meeks (Merritt), of Waycross, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous extended family.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough. After the service, he will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Friends may visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the online registry for the family.

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with serving the family.

Joann Robinson Wilson

Joann Robinson Wilson, 72, of Pearson, died Wednesday (March 14, 2018) in Coffee Regional Medical Center, Douglas after a brief illness.

She was born March 17,1945 in Jesup to the late George Robinson and Gertrude Jones Robinson. She grew up in Cogdell where she received her formal education from the Clinch County Public School System.

She was married to the late Abraham Wilson. They moved to Jacksonville, Fla., in the early 1960s and later moved to Pompano Beach, Fla., where they lived for many years. After the death of her husband, she relocated to Lakeland where she lived for several years before moving to Pearson in 2002.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by13 siblings.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 152 Wilson St., in Pearson, with the church pastor, the Rev. Virgil Scott, offering words of comfort.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Alma Jean Wilson, of Pearson, and Allene Robinson, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; step-daughter, Christine Johnson Woodfork, of Jacksonville, Fla.; step-sister, Mary Minor, of Pearson; sisters-in-law, Georgia Lee Williams, of Homerville, Annie Ruth Holt, Vera Jones, Mary Woodfork, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother-in-law, Johnny Jenkins, of Lakeland; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special nephew, Kevis Robles, of Pearson; special niece, Jasmine Jenkins, of Lakeland; special friends, Jessie Paulk, of Ambrose, Donna Jefferson, Rodney Carter and Christine Riley, all of Pearson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Wilson residence, 49 Edwards Ave., Pearson.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Holmes Chapel Cemetery, Homerville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, Waycross.

Roberta A. Goddard

A celebration of life for Roberta A. Goddard, 63, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., with the church pastor, Bishop Norris Woods, presiding and Bishop John Moss, pastor Church of Christ Written in Heaven, delivering words of comfort .

She was born Nov. 5, 1954 in Waycross to Perry Bellamy Sr. and the late Minnie Parrish Holmes. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1974.

She joined King Solomon United Methodist Church at an early age and later became a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member.

She was employed at Memorial Hospital as a CNA for 11 years. She later was employed at Baptist Village Retirement Communities as a ward clerk for 32 years before her retirement.

She was a lovable, kind-hearted person who did not meet a stranger. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need.

She departed this life on Sunday (March 19, 2018) at her residence after a brief illness.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her step-father, Willie Holmes, a sister, Valencia Gail Goddard, a brother, Perry B. Bellamy Jr., and a significant other, Lawrence Elam.

Those left to cherish her memory include a loving son, Courtney Levar James, of Waycross; a devoted father, Perry Bellamy Sr., of Waycross; three sisters, Marilyn Barnett, of Waycross, Regina Fletcher, of Pennsylvania, and Rachelle Brown, of Virginia; two brothers, Tony Bellamy (Jeania) and Romney Bellamy, both of Waycross; grandchildren, Za’Kiyah James, of Raleigh, N.C., and Zaylen Johnson, of Waycross; god-children, Deandre Causey, Anthony Jordan, both of Waycross, and Tevon Howard, of Atlanta; god-sisters, Donna Jordan, Mattie Taylor, both of Waycross, and Temeka White, of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Brenda Elam, of Waycross; and cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Goddard residence, 308 Archer St.

Public visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Peters Church.

The body will lie in repose Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Jeffrey Lavon Cason

AUGUSTA — Jeffrey Lavon Cason, 59, of Patterson, passed away Thursday evening (March 22, 2018) at Augusta University Regional Medical Center in Augusta.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Vernell Andrews

Vernell Andrews, 76, of Homerville, died Wednesday (March 21, 2018) in Clinch Healthcare Center, Homerville after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Chrisanthia Conner

Chrisanthia LaVerne Conner, affectionately known as “Lady Bug,” 53, died Sunday morning (March 18, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla., following a brief illness.

She was a native of Waycross, the daughter of the late William Conner Jr. and Rosa Lee James Conner. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Araya King, and two brothers, Guy Reginald Keith Conner and Ralph Jordan Conner.

She was educated in the Waycross School System and was a graduate of Waycross High School.

She was employed with Trane Manufacturing in Wisconsin for 15 years. In her younger years, she attended Gaines Chapel AME Church and later attended worship services at the Salvation Army.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Tempestt King, of Metter; two sons, Bobby King, of San Diego, Calif., and Darkies King, of La Crosse, Wis.; three sisters, Natalie Adamson, Angela Gordon and LaBronda Conner, all of Waycross; four brothers, William Conner III, of Austin, Minn., Demetrius Conner Sr. (wife, Connie), of Augusta, Mark Conner Sr. (wife, Wanda), of Augusta, and Jonathan Conner Sr. (wife, LaTonya), of Stone Mountain; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 801 South Georgia Parkway, Waycross.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.