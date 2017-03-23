March 23, 2017

Mother Yvonne Thomas

A celebration of life service for Mother Yvonne Thomas, 94, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Community Holiness Church, 822 Blackwell St., with the church pastor, Pastor Estelle Williams, presiding, and the Rev. Maryetta Cromartie, pastor of Mt. Pleasant AME Church of Monticello, Fla., offering words of comfort.

She was born March 3, 1923 in Havana, Fla. She was the ninth child of 12 children born to the late Joseph Norwood and Edith Sharpe Norwood. She received her formal education from the public school system of Gibson, Fla.

In the early 1940s, she was joined in holy matrimony to the late John Henry Thomas. This union was blessed with nine children (three sons and six daughters). In 1948, she moved to Homerville and later moved to Waycross in the late 1950s.

Mother Thomas worked as a housekeeper, fieldworker rand factory employee. She was a strong prayer warrior whose life achievements included building a church for her family and those who wanted the Lord. Her spiritual goals in life were to help as many souls know the Lord as possible in her life time.

She was a strong godly woman who continuously prayed for her children and others. She would read her Bible and pray daily for the salvation of lost souls and for the young women and men that came in contact with her. The teachings she left for her children of five generations included building a strong family foundation, gaining a strong work ethic, reading the word of God, accepting Christ as their Lord and Savior, and loving one another selflessly.

Mother Thomas left a legacy of nine children, two step children, 40 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren, 64 great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great-grandchild. She had a total of 201 children in her life.

On Thursday morning (March 16, 2017) Mother Thomas was called by her Heavenly Father to enter into her eternal dwelling place. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two daughters, Lille Ruth Boyd and Sylvia Ann Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory include four daughters, Catherine Russ, Edith Hunter, Joanne Williams (Robert), all of Waycross, and Betty Browning, of Valdosta; three sons, Henry Thomas (Christine), of Waycross, Sam Thomas (Pearly Mae), of Nashville, and Van Thomas (Lottie), of Douglas; a step-son, Freddie Taylor (Shirley), of Jesup; a step-daughter, Carolyn Middleton (Teddie), of Waycross; a brother, Freddie Lee Norwood, of Los Angeles, Calif.; two special daughters, Sherell O’Hara and Avis Bailey; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at her residence, 606 Crescent St.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home

Gloria Etta Jacobs

Gloria Etta Jacobs was born on June 11, 1965, the daughter of the late Roberta M. Jenkins and William “Son” Wynn in Baxley.

She was the youngest of 12 children. She attended the public schools of Appling County, graduating in 1984. She furthered her education at Ware Technical College in Waycross where she studied early childhood development from 1984 until 85 and then nursing from 1985 until 1987. Later in 2006, she earned her degree in cosmetology from the Okefenokee Technical College in Waycross.

After working with different salons, she was able, with the help of her husband, to open her own salon and barber shop known by many as “Styles by G — A New Creation,” located in Blackshear.

As a child, she joined Greater Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Surrency. Later she joined Greater St. James Baptist Church in Alma, under the leadership of Bishop L.C. Rogers. There she faithfully served on the finance committee and the praise team.

She will be affectionately remembered by her husband, Felix L. Jacobs, of Blackshear; her daughters, Latika (Thomas) Smith, Phylicia (Mike) Duncan and Jasmine Jacobs; sons, Jasper Jenkins, Steven Jacobs, Al Grant and Joshua Jacobs; her sisters, Minister Dorceil Smiley, Minister Bertie Allen, Thelma Guyton, Sarah Jenkins and Clara Winegard; her brothers, Moses Reynolds, Sylvester Reynolds, Roscoe Reynolds and Larry Jenkins; her mother and father in-law, William and Faye Jacobs; mother-in-law, Earlene Jacobs; brothers-in-law, Billy Jacobs, Wade Yohn, Todd Yohn; sisters-in-law, Gale (George) Baker, Pamela Robinson and Kim Hightower; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, god-children and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home in Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Cherry Street in Blackshear with Pastor Gerald Copeland presiding.

The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Bratcher

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Elizabeth “Betsy” Knowles Bratcher, 86, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Elder Travis Dixon.

Interment was in the High Bluff Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Cincebox

A graveside funeral for Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Cincebox was held Wednesday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. David L. White officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.