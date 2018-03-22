March 22, 2018

Mary Waters Tuten

BLACKSHEAR — Mary Berniece Waters Tuten, 90, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (March 19, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 31, 1928 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Fitzhugh Lee and Anna Pearl Bennett Waters. She was a lifelong resident of Pierce County where she had been a longtime housewife and mother. She was also employed by the Pierce County Board of Education as a school bus driver, retiring at age 79 following 21 years of employment. She was a longtime representative for Avon and was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Paul L. Tuten, her sister, Thelma Driggers, and her brother, Edgar Waters.

Survivors include her two daughters, Diane Cash (husband, Randy), of Blackshear, and Tammy Magrath (husband, Mike), of Maumelle, Ark.; a son, Tony Tuten, of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Staci Cash, of Blackshear, Michelle Fields (spouse, Casey), of San Diego, Calif., Rebekah Peirce (husband, Matt), of Lincolnton, N.C., Eric Magrath (wife, Catherine), of Maumelle, Ark., LeeAnna Graham (husband, Shane), of Sherwood, Ark., Cody Magrath, of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Chad Tuten (wife, Crystal), of Blackshear; nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas Bennett, of Ft. Benning, Abby and Colton Peirce, both of Lincolnton, N.C., and Gabe Castro, AnnaLeigh Castro, Alexis Tuten, Alison Tuten, Landon Tuten and Jace Tuten, all of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Dowling Parham, of Blackshear, and Louise Kilpatrick, of Asheville, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Willene Clark Ward

Willene Clark Ward was born April 2, 1943 to the late Lois Tomlin and James “Nunk” Clark in Pierce County.

She died Thursday (March 15, 2018) at Harbor View Nursing Home in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was educated in the Pierce County Schools and attended Pierce County Training School and Lee Street High.

As a teenager, she moved to Macon and temporarily lived with family there. She was later joined in matrimony to Leon Ward, of Macon. For many years, she worked as a custodian of the Howard Johnson Hotels and was later employed as “salad girl” by the Idle Hour Golf and Country Club where she created and designed fruits and salads.

Macon is where she called home for nearly 16 years and where she began the rearing of her three children. Upon returning to Pierce County to live, she worked in the fields harvesting several crops and with Blackshear Industries as a custodian until it closed.

She was a devoted member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Patterson. She joined under the unwavering leadership of the late Rev. Dr. L. Perry McNeal. As a devoted member, she served in several capacities during her membership.

She was passionate about her spiritual gift of cleaning and organizing as she served as the custodian of the church for many years. She also served on the usher and kitchen ministries with the highest level of quality. Her work ethics were commendable, as she took on housekeeping, ironing, yard cleaning and gardening for anyone who would hire and for others in need.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Lois and James Clark, two brothers, Robert Clark and James Clark Jr., and a sister, Charlene Clark Martin.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one devoted son, Morris (Margie) Clark, Waycross; two daughters, Brenda (Deacon Clarence) Washington Sr., of Offerman, and Jan Ward Wilson, of Blackshear; one devoted sister, Ellene Henry, of Blackshear; two loving brothers, Joe Bobby Clark and Michael Daniels, of Patterson; two granddaughters, Yolanda Ann Ward and Kayla Wilson; two grandsons, Clarence Washington Jr. and Norris Washington; one great-grandson, Tyler Jerome Hawkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3383 Tyre Bridge Road, in Patterson.

The funeral will be Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Herman Lincoln officiating.

The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. The funeral cortege will leave the home of Deacon Clarence and Brenda Washington, 6222 Bryant Lane in Offerman, at 11:45 a.m.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is serving the family.

Mother Emma Paige

A celebration of life for Mother Emma Paige, 95, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., with the church pastor, Bishop Norris Woods, offering words of comfort.

She was born Sept. 16, 1922 in Mershon (Pierce County) to the late Quincey and Mary Bell. She grew up in Mershon and attended school in the Pierce County Public School System.

On Sept. 2, 1939 she was joined in holy matrimony to the late Elijah Paige Sr. and remained married until his death on Jan. 26, 1999. This union was blessed with three sons, Elijah Paige Jr., James Paige and Nathaniel Paige. The couple later adopted two daughters, Loraine Paige and Nicole Paige. She moved to Waycross in 1939 where she remained for the rest of her life.

Mother Paige accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church where she was the church’s oldest member having joined more than 70 years. She was also life member of Ocean Star Chapter No. 183 Order of The Eastern Star.

She loved people and especially her family. Her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. She loved to cook and bake, her pound cakes and biscuits would melt in your mouth. She was well known all over Ware and Pierce counties for her community works and was a volunteer at the local food bank at the time of her demise.

God called her to her Heavenly home Monday morning (March 19, 2018).

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Nathaniel R. Paige, and a sister, Hattie Bell Jeters.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Eijah Paige Jr. (Charlie Mae), James Paige (Sissy), two daughters, Loraine Paige and Nicole Paige, daughter-in-law, Jeanette Paige, 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Paige residence, 918 Bay St.

Visitation will be Friday at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery with Eastern Star Rites.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Roberta A. Goddard

A celebration of life for Roberta A. Goddard, 63, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., with the church pastor, Bishop Norris Woods, presiding and Bishop John Moss pastor Church of Christ Written in Heaven, delivering words of comfort.

She was born Nov. 5, 1954 in Waycross to Perry Bellamy Sr. and the late Minnie Parrish Holmes.

She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1974.

She joined St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church at an early age where was a faithful member.

She was employed at Memorial Hospital as a CNA for 11 years. She later was employed at Baptist Village Retirement Communities as a ward clerk for 32 years before her retirement.

She was a lovable, kind-hearted person who did not meet a stranger. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need.

She departed this life Sunday (March 19, 2018) at her residence after a brief illness. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her step-father, Willie Holmes, a sister, Valencia Gail Goddard, a brother, Perry B. Be||amy Jr., and a significant other, Lawrence Elam.

Those left to cherish her memory include a loving son, Courtney Levar James, of Waycross; a devoted father, Perry Bellamy Sr., of Waycross; three sisters, Marityn Barnett, of Waycross, Regina Fletcher, of Pennsylvania, and Machelle Brown, of Virginia; two brothers, Tony Bellamy (Jeania) and Romney Bellamy, both of Waycross; grandchildren, Za’Kiyah James, of Raleigh, N.C., and Zaylen Johnson, of Waycross; god-children, Deandre Causey, Anthony Jordan, both of Waycross, and Tevon Howard, of Atlanta; god-sisters, Donna Jordan, Mattie Taylor, both of Waycross, and Tomeka White, of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Brenda Elam, of Waycross; and cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Goddard residence, 308 Archer St. Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Peters Church.

The body will lie in repose Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Margaret McClain

Margaret “Nell” McClain, 84, died Tuesday night (March 20, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was a native of Ware County and lived most of her life in Ware and Brantley counties.

She was the daughter of the late Green Rabon Sr. and Elizabeth Barnes Rabon. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Emma Jean Mathis, and two brothers, Jack Barnes and Green Rabon Jr.

She was employed as a meat packer with Flanders Provisions for many years and also worked as a waitress with the Ware Hotel and the Steak House. She was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Waycross High School and Crawford Street Baptist Church. She and her husband were Foster parents for Ware and Brantley counties.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert “Buster” McClain, of Waycross; two daughters, Linda Bennett and Kathy Lynn (husband, Randy), of Waycross; two sons, Ricky Taylor (wife, Pam) and Harry McClain (fiancée, Camilla Bottiggi), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Rebecca Johnson (husband, Sam), Kevin Lynn, David Lynn, Zach Taylor and Paige Taylor, all of Waycross; three great-grandchildren, Jade Lynn, Bryce Taylor and Bentley Taylor; a sister, Sara Ann Brackin, of Iron City, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be sent to Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to Baptist Village Retirement Communities 2650 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lena Tippins Youmans

AUGUSTA — Lena Tippins Youmans, 79, of Augusta, formerly of Blackshear, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018, at University of Hospital in Augusta following a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

John Frank Kight

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for John Frank “Johnny” Kight, 74, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Jason Long and the Rev. Joe Chancey.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Moody Base Honor Guard.

Active pallbearers were Tony Kight, T.J. Kight, Eddie Roberson, Marty Melton, Michael Murray, Troy Melton and Stephen Bailey.

Honorary pallbearers were Grace Winn, Rody Cribb and Donald Long.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Fronie Lee Smith

A funeral for Fronie Lee Smith was held Wednesday afternoon at Hargraves Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Andrew Anderson, Jon Allen Anderson, David Corbitt, Steven Harrell, Jason Williams and Randy Williams.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Micah Harrell and Quentin Winder.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.