March 22, 2017

Eddie Loren Petty

Eddie Loren Petty, 82, of Manor, died Monday (March 20, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville after a brief illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Ed and Sadie Bell Steedley Petty. He served his country faithfully during the Korean Conflict by serving in the United States Army in the 82nd Air Borne Division.

He was a very avid quail hunter who loved his horses, bird dogs and loved Manor, Ga. He was a member Masonic Lodge No. 305 and a was a faithful member of Victory Methodist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kennon Petty, two sisters, Norma Jean Smithie and Lena Mae Herrin.

He is survived by his wife, Marie King Petty, of Manor, two daughters, Ginger Mallett (husband, John), of Bluffton, S.C., Jennifer Sirmans (husband, David), of Nashville, Ga., three grandchildren, John Logan Mallett, Maeve Sirmans and Hamp Sirmans, two sisters, Reditha Lyda, of Vero Beach, Fla., Deloris Welch, of Pass Christian, Miss., a brother, Mack Petty (wife, Merelene), of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Victory Methodist Church in Manor. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Victory (Booth) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Church Cemetery Fund, 5062 Booth Church Road, Manor, Ga. 31550.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances ‘Fran’ Pearson

Frances “Fran” Pearson, 84, went to her heavenly home on Monday (March 20, 2017) at Satilla Care Center in Waycross after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 17, 1933 in Central African Republic, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Gust and Mabel Moyer Pearson, missionaries to that country.

She lived there with her parents until age 12, when she returned to the states for her education. She attended high school at Wheaton Academy, Wheaton, Ill., the nursing program at Lutheran General Hospital, Chicago, Ill., and the University of Omaha for her bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Her nursing career took her to several states and Africa. In 1992, she returned to Africa as a missionary nurse, working in Mozambique and South Africa for three and a half years. She returned again to Africa in 1999 for six weeks, opening a medical clinic in the Sudan.

She was a resident of Waycross since 1996, moving here from Fort Wayne, Ind.

She is survived by very close friends, Dennis and Rosalyn Woods, of Waycross, Ruth Groover, of Waycross, several cousins and many friends whom she considered as her family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization is by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Billy Lewis James

Billy Lewis James, 75, of Waycross, passed away Monday (March 20, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was a native of Ware County, son of the late L.F. “Buck” James and Macy Bennett James. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby James, and an infant sister, Baby James.

He was retired from Georgia Forestry Commission, served in the Air National Guard, was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church of Waycross and worked with the Gideon’s.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Marian Varnadore James, of Waycross, one brother, George T. James, of Bushnell, Fla., two sisters, Phyllis (Roy) Crumbley, of Homerville, and Janelle (Arnold) James, of Kingsland, special niece and nephew, Jaimie (Kris) Frazier, of Rochelle, and Ryan (Lily Anna) Varnedore, of Baxley, and several other nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Lugo and the Rev. John Rentz officiating.

Interment will follow in Wolf Pit Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 12 p.m. until funeral time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waycross Camp Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 802, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Active pallbearers will be Chad and Blake Crumbley, Jimmy Dowling, Everett Gill, Matt and Randy James. All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Earl Pittman

Daniel Earl Pittman, 40, of Waycross, died suddenly Wednesday (March 15, 2017).

A memorial service is scheduled Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m. at Suwannee Chapel, pastored by Brother Leonard Pittman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Pittman, and his brother, Clayton Pittman.

Juliana O. Thrift

NAHUNTA — Juilana “O’Quinn” Thrift, 68, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday (March 19, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Hays, Kan., she was the daughter of Fred D. O’Quinn and Esther Knipp O’Quinn. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Williams.

She worked as a librarian for the Brantley County Commissioners. She attended Hickox Praise and Worship Church.

Survivors include one brother and a sister-in-law, Steve O’Quinn (JoAnne), of Nahunta, one step-brother and spouse, Ronnie Moore (Jeannie), of Ft. Payne, Ala., one step-sister, Joanne Hatley, of Tistah Forest, N.C., a special nephew and spouse, Dustin O’Quinn (Dana), of Atlanta, and a great-nephew Deagan O’Quinn, of Atlanta.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta, with Brother Otis Johns officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Yvonne G. Bryan

A memorial service for Yvonne G. Bryan was held at Hoboken Baptist Church Tuesday morning with the Rev. Ben Glosson and the Rev. Tim Varnadore officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Eddie Carter Sr.

Donna Kay Carter

A funeral for James Eddie Carter Sr. and Donna Kay Carter was held Tuesday afternoon at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Eric McClellan and the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial followed in the Carter Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ricky Clark Sr., Wayne Hart, Wendell Hart, Steve Pickett, Billy Roberson and Christopher Swain.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.