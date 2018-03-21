March 21, 2018

Cecil ‘Cleve’ Hyers

PATTERSON — Cecil Cleveland “Cleve” Hyers, 72, of Patterson, passed away Friday (March 16, 2018) at St. Josephs/Candler Health System in Savannah following a short illness.

Born in Patterson, Dec. 2, 1945, he lived in Patterson all of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Patterson High School and went on to further his education at Georgia Southern College (University) where he received his bachelor degree in business.

After college, he served in the Georgia Air National Guard. He was retired from Scotbilt Homes and attended Patterson Methodist Church.

He loved to watch Georgia Bulldog football and in his younger days enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.

He was a son of the late Clifford Columbus and Elouise Griner Hyers.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Inez Moore Hyers, of Patterson; two daughters and a son-in-law, Beth Anne and John Trombetta, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Cecilia Hyers, of Athens; his son and daughter-in-law, Horace and Christy Moore, of Athens; three sisters, Margie (Jim) Bland and Beverly Hiers, all of Jesup, and Claudia Boatright, of Blackshear; his brother, Ed (Diane) Hyers, of Patterson; two grandchildren, Zach Moore and Anna Moore; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and their beloved dog, “Duke.”

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held in the chapel two hours prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to Patterson United Methodist Church, P.O. Drawer 8, Patterson, Ga. 31557

Reba Corley Bailey

AUGUSTA — Reba Corley Bailey, 86, wife of the late Walter Jackson Bailey, of St. John Towers, entered into rest on Thursday (March 15, 2018) at National Heathcare of North Augusta.

A memorial service was held at the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday (March 18, 2018) at 3 p.m., officiated by Jonathan Kilpatrick. Inurnment will be held on Saturday (March 24) at 11 a.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

She was born in Edgefield County on Oct. 12, 1931 to Wayman and Bess Corley. After she and her husband retired, they moved to Waycross where they were members of Central Baptist Church. They later moved to Augusta and lived in St. John Towers.

She is survived by a sister, Betsy Stribling, of North Augusta; a brother, Wayman B. Corley, of Aiken; and a great number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Buzhardt and Laura Forrester; four brothers, Ross Corley, her twin, Nick Corley, Pete Corley and Marcus Corley.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials made to Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Margaret Nell McClain

Margaret Nell McClain, 84, died Tuesday night (March 20, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a long term illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Edith Jean Johnson

Edith Jean Johnson, 89, of 1021 Congress St., Waycross, transitioned from her earthly home to her reward on Tuesday (March 13, 2018).

“Mama Jean” as she was affectionately known, transitioned peacefully at home surrounded with loved ones at her bedside.

She was born to the late K.D. Bivins and the late Helen Boyd Kinlorch in Waycross. She was educated in the local public schools and attended Center High School. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Joe Kinlorch.

She met and married the late Willie “Brogue” Johnson in 1946 and to this union five sons were born, Ernest Johnson, Kingsland, Minister Willie (Red) Johnson, Daytona Beach, Fla., Joseph Johnson (the late, Sylvia), Charles (Denise) Johnson, both of Waycross; two daughters, Debra (Robert) Kite and Phyllis (Samuel) Lott, both of Waycross; 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and one special son, Clarence “Buck” McElroy; three cousins raised like sisters, Mrs. Willie Boyd Saddler, Atlanta, Nettye Miller, Maryland, and the late Mary W. Jackson, Portsmouth, Va.; along with a host of cousins and loving friends to treasure her memories.

Visitation was held Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. James Holiness Church, 805 Summit St., Waycross, where Mother Bessie Mae James is pastor.

The funeral was held Monday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross, where the Rev. Ferrell M. Malone Sr. is pastor.

Her son, the Rev. Willie Johnson, of Tree of Life Outreach Ministries, Daytona Beach, Fla., delivered words of comfort on the topic “God uses Mothers and Mothers use God” from Genesis 27 and Matthew 20:20.

Pallbearers were grandsons and friends.

Interment followed in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Katie S. Ballentine

A funeral for Katie Sawyer Ballentine was held Tuesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aubrey Abbott officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jacob Hoover, Jesse Ballentine, Jeffrey Ballentine, Steve Hampton, Larry Purdom and Fred Zauner.

