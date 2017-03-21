March 21, 2017

Elizabeth K. Bratcher

Elizabeth “Betsy” Knowles Bratcher, 86, of Waycross, passed away Saturday (March 18, 2017) at her son’s residence.

Born in Alma July 31, 1930, she lived in Pierce and Ware counties most of her life. She was a seamstress having worked at the former Spatola Shoe Factory and was also a housewife. She was a member of Smyrna Fellowship.

She was a daughter of the late Cuyler Washington and Azada Smith Knowles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hollis John Bratcher, a son, Floyd Bratcher, and all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, J.B. and Alice Bratcher, of Waycross, two grandchildren, Kayla Bratcher and Johnathan (Johanna) Bratcher, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 1 until 2 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the High Bluff Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances ‘Fran’ Pearson

Frances “Fran” Pearson, 84, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (March 20, 2017) at Satilla Care Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Mary Cincebox

Mary Elizabeth Peek Cincebox, 90, died Sunday morning (March 19, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.

She was born Aug. 13, 1926 in Savannah. She lived in Waycross from 1926 to 1946, Charleston, S.C., from 1946 until 1993, and she moved back to Waycross in 1993.

She was a homemaker and member of Memorial Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and librarian. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Charleston and United Daughters of the Confederacy in Charleston and Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James K. Peek Sr. and Ruby Melvin Peek, her husband, Jackie B. Cincebox, and one brother, James K. Peek Jr.

Survivors include one sister-in-law, Pansy Peek, of Waycross, one niece, Kay Hill (Kevin), of Waycross, one nephew, Tim Peek, of Sarasota, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Wallace W. Bennett

A funeral for Wallace Wendell Bennett, 76, of Mershon, took place Monday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the the Rev. Edmund Thrift officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were James Bennett, Rodney Bennett, Neal Bennett, Greg Bennett, Ashley Bennett, Sheriff Ramsey Bennett, Jason Bridges, Justin Bridges, Cary Bennett, Clark Bennett, Grant Bennett and Glenn Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers were Earl and Roselyn Lovell, Larry and Jean Jordan, Darrell and Jan Dixon, Gary and Bobbi DePratter and Neil and Arlene Jones.

Burial followed in the Ramah Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Everett Lee Carter

A funeral for Everett Lee Carter was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. A.L. Sweat officiating.

Burial followed in Ephesus Church of God Cemetery in Baxley.

Pallbearers were Artey Carter, Randy Carter, Tony Carter, Chris Dixon, Justin Farmer, Aldean Hodges, Johnny Gray, Matt Needham and Johnny Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Victor Ray Thomas

A funeral for Victor Ray Thomas was held Monday morning at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Glosson and the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Richard Stevens, J.L. Stevens, Troy Melton, G.C. Waters, Johnny Jones and Roy Jordan.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Men’s Sunday School class.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.