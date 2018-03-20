March 20, 2018

Fronie Lee Smith

Fronie Lee Smith, 85, died Monday morning (March 19, 2018) surrounded by her family at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was a homemaker and member of Hargraves Chapel in Millwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Styles Lee and Ada Morgan Lee, her husband, Thomas L. Smith, one son, Terry Allen Smith, one daughter, Janice Lee Grantham, and a granddaughter, Melissa Ann Peace.

Survivors include three sons, Thomas L. Smith Jr. (Marie), of Enigma, Jimmy Ray Smith, of Waycross, and Gary Alton Smith, of Waycross; four daughters, Jean Crews (Billy), of Waycross, Gail Williams (Mike), of Waycross, Katherine Smith Anderson (David), of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Cindy Beth Winder (Joe), of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Juanita Geiger, of Axson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hargraves Chapel in Millwood. Burial will follow in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

John Frank Kight

SAVANNAH — John Frank “Johnny” Kight, 74, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday afternoon (March 18, 2018) at Landmark Hospital in Savannah following a short illness.

Born in Charleston, S.C., Aug. 13, 1943, he lived in Blackshear since 1974. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was retired from Scotbilt Homes where he worked in maintenance/electric. He was a member and deacon at Bethel Baptist Church. He loved to fish and enjoyed car racing but his grandchildren were his heart, pride and joy.

He was a son of the late Herman Frank and Florence Albritton Kight. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Liz Strickland.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Dianne Melton Kight, of Blackshear; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Lora Kight, of Mershon, and Tony and Lisa Kight, of Blackshear; a sister, Lorena Barrios, of Augusta; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Jerri Kight, of Deatsville, Ala.; two grandchildren, Maddison Kight and Tony “T.J.” Kight Jr.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Moody Base honor guard.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Emma Paige

Emma Paige, 95, died Monday morning (March 19, 2018) in Orange Park Medical Center, Orange Park, Fla. from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Roberta Goddard

Roberta Goddard, 63, of 308 Archer St., died Sunday night (March 18, 2018) at her residence after a brief illness.

Friends are being received at the Goddard residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Vanessa Waters Whalen

Vanessa Waters Whalen, 58, passed away Saturday (March 17, 2018).

She was born Oct. 23, 1959 in Palatka, Fla., and lived in Savannah for many years. She was retired as an administrative assistant for Blood Alliance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Waters Sr., of Palatka, Fla., and Sarah Luverne Hall, of Waycross; her brother, Raymond Waters Jr.; and her sisters, Doris Chesser Sanders and Peggy Chesser Peck.

Survivors are her husband, William James Whalen, of Savannah; her sons, Matthew Durrett, of Tennessee, and Michael McElroy, of Savannah; her sisters, Connie B. Hiott (Mark), of Savannah, Betty Jo Hickox (Frank), of Gainesville, Fla., Lottie Jordan (Tommy), of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Janice Wall (Bill), of Florida, and Joan Diver (Marvin), of Florida; her brothers, Clyde Chesser (Margie), of Waycross, Lester Chesser (Izetta), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tommy Chesser (Lena), of Waycross; her step-children, Ann Mary Kinter, of Savannah, Kerry (Ray) Beattie, of Massachusetts; and her step-grandchildren, Anna Grace Beattie, Theresa Kinter, Samantha Kinter, Lanie Kinter, Jacob Kinter, all of Charlotte, N.C., and an extended Whalen family in Massachusetts.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.

Remembrances may be made to Union Mission of Savannah or the Inner City Night Shelter.

Chrisanthia L. Conner

Chrisanthia LaVerne Conner, affectionately known as “Lady Bug,” died Sunday morning (March 18, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park Fla., following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Mary Waters Tuten

Mary Berniece Waters Tuten, 90, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (March 19, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Margie Blythe Poland

A memorial service for Margie Mae Blythe Poland was held Monday afternoon at First Presbyterian Church in Waycross with Dr. Jeffrey Faulkner Martin and the Rev. David E. Carruthers officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were elders of First Presbyterian Church.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.