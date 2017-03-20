March 20, 2017

Wallace W. Bennett

BLACKSHEAR — Wallace Wendell Bennett, “Fiddler/Wally,” 76, of Mershon, died Friday morning (March 17, 2017) at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born Jan. 10, 1941 in Pierce County, he was a son of the late James Ehrlich Bennett Sr. and late Nettie Pearl Bennett. He married Linda Taylor Bennett of Waycross in 1970 and for the past 47 years, they have lived, worked and raised their family in the Ramah community.

He was a 1959 graduate of Blackshear High School where he ran track, was a standout basketball player and captain of the school team. After high school, he attended Middle Georgia College and later took numerous business and electronic courses.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1963 during the Vietnam Era and helped maintain aircraft. His love for the soil, however always led him to farming. The rich soil of his land slightly north of Ramah Church allowed him to experience his love for the soil and to provide well for his family. He demonstrated his love for Christ with his servanthood of deacon, Sunday School superintendent and Sunday School teacher at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

The strength, courage and positive attitude he demonstrated was a model for all who knew him. He battled many health obstacles through the years with courage but most of all peace. He fought meningitis, colon cancer, heart attack and finally renal failure. Even the demands of continual dialysis could not break his uncomplaining spirit.

His life was expressed by one of his nephews, Justin Bridges. “I think maybe the greatest thing a man can do is to put a crop into the ground. To put faith in his own intuition and in nature. To devote his entire existence to the notion that God will provide.” Justin continues, “If I could live a life half as honorable as my Uncle Wallace Bennett, I, too, would be proud to die today.”

His children and grandchildren describe him as friend to all, loving, stubborn, iron-willed, genuine, humble, generous, sincere, authentic, patient, kind and “Our Gramps.”

This tremendous love for family was his trademark. He leaves behind his wife Linda, and his four children, Wendy Bennett Courson (Bailey), of Summerville, S.C., Brandon Bennett (Amy), of Tifton, Julie Bennett Godfrey (Kenneth), of Houston, Texas, and Andrew Bennett (Ashley), of Mershon; his nine grandchildren, Chandler Courson and Connor Courson, of Summerville, S.C., Bekah Bennett and Brittany Bennett, of Jesup, Alexander Godfrey and Christian Godfrey, of Houston, Texas, and Chase Bennett, Jacob Bennett and Maybri Bennett, of Mershon; three siblings, Kenneth Bennett (Faye), of Blackshear, JoAnna Bennett Bridges (James), of Valdosta, and Stanley Bennett (Ann), of Blackshear; his mother-in-law, Susie Hall Taylor, of Blackshear; his sister-in-law, Mary Taylor Carnahan (Elden), of Laurel, Md.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Ehrlich (J.E.) Bennett Jr., Calvin Delano Bennett and Quindolyn “Quinnie” Flannery.

A funeral will be held today at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2909 Highway 203, Alma. Burial will be in the Ramah Cemetery on land given to the church by his grandfather, J.R. Bennett.

Active pallbearers will be James Bennett, Rodney Bennett, Neal Bennett, Greg Bennett, Ashley Bennett, Ramsey Bennett, Jason Bridges, Justin Bridges, Cary Bennett, Clark Bennett, Grant Bennett and Glenn Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers will be Earl and Roselyn Lovell, Larry and Jean Jordan, Darrell and Jan Dixon, Gary and Bobbi DePratter, and Neil and Arlene Jones. They are asked to be at the church by 12:40 this afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., NY, N.Y. 10016 or visit www. kidney.org

Ray Thomas

Ray Thomas, 85, of Hoboken died Friday afternoon (March 17, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick following an extended illness.

He was a native and life-long resident of Hoboken. He was the son of the late Ira Thomas and Ivory Brooker Thomas. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Thomas and Bruce Thomas.

He served during the Korean War with the United States Navy and retired as a carman with CSX Railroad after many years of service. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen and served on the Hoboken City Council for several years.

His life was always centered on serving his Lord in many different ways. He was a long-time and faithful member of Hoboken Baptist Church where he served as deacon, church treasurer for many years, taught Sunday School for more than 50 years in classes ranging from children’s classes all the way up to adult classes and also served on numerous church committees and functions.

He had been active with Builders for Christ and, along with his wife, served as volunteers in the Women’s Unit at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. He was a strong believer in community outreach and missions and used his talent and love of carpentry to help not only at the church but in many area homes. Second to serving the Lord was his love for his family especially his grandchildren. He was always active in their lives in attending ballgames, bike riding and many other activities.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lavon Dixon Thomas, of Hoboken, a daughter, Sheila T. Gibbs (husband, Michael), a son, Vic Thomas (wife, Paula), of Tallahassee, Fla.; three grandchildren, Hannah G. Stallings (husband, Ross), of Atlanta, Daniel Gibbs (wife, Kassidy), of Warner Robins, and Kiley Thomas, of Tallahassee, Fla.; a sister, Margaret T. Pulliam, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hoboken Baptist Church, P.O. Box 247 (4714 Main St.) Hoboken, Ga. 31542 or to Builder’s For Christ, c/o First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral was to be held at 11 o’clock this morning at Hoboken Baptist Church. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Members of the Men’s Sunday School Class are serve as honorary pallbearers.

Mary ‘Deenie’ Wildes

Mary Virginia “Deenie” Wildes, 64, of Callahan, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday (March 18, 2017) at her residence.

She was born the youngest of three children, in Homerville, to the late Charlie Milton Wildes and Mary Strain Wildes. She lived the majority of her life in Georgia before moving to Florida about 10 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.

Known as “Deenie” and “Little Charlie,” she loved the outdoors, especially fishing. More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Milton Wildes Sr., and her sister, Ruth Harrell.

She is survived by two daughters, MaryAnn Huffman (husband, Cornel), of Yulee, Fla., Valerie L. Lovell, of Hoboken; a son, General “Will” Blaylock Jr., of Nahunta; six grandchildren, Leanna Lee, Jessie Guest, Bryston Blaylock, Austin Blaylock, John Huffman, Ella Huffman; four great-grandchildren, Jordan Lee, Alayah Hill, Tristian Hill, Dominic Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel in Waycross.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Hickox.

The family will receive friends Friday beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Eddie Petty

Eddie Petty, 82, of Manor, died early Monday (March 20, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Gloria Etta Jacobs

BLACKSHEAR — Gloria Etta Jacobs, 51, of 2800 Piney Grove Road, in Blackshear, died early Sunday morning (March 19, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Friends may call on the family at the residence.

Yvonne Bryan

Yvonne G. Bryan, 79, died Sunday morning (March 19, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

She was a native of Dillon, S.C., but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She retired from Satilla Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse and was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Melvin Graham and Evvie Hunt Graham, two brothers, Marion Graham and Archie Graham, and her spouse, Jack Williamson.

Survivors include her son, James William Bryan (Nancy), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Heather Dixon (James), of Blackshear, Ciara Varnadore (Tim), of Blackshear, Austin Bryan (Amber), of Waycross, and Seth Bryan, of Dacula; eight great-grandchildren, Eli Dixon, Brystol Dixon, Audrey Varnadore, Evvie Varnadore, Charlotte Varnadore, Riley Bryan, Emily Bryan and Griffin Williams; three sisters, Mary Frances Huggins (Frederick), of Charleston, S.C., Eva Jo Cottingham (Royce), of Dillon, S.C., and Polly Whitley (Vince) of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one brother, Larry Graham (Daphne), of Dillon, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hoboken Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the home of William Bryan, 13 Silverlake Road, Hoboken.

Memorialization is by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Pierce County Nursing Home Auxiliary, 221 E. Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Mary Cincebox

Mary Elizabeth Peek Cincebox, 79, died Sunday morning (March 19, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.

Donna Kay Carter

Donna Kay Carter, 62, died Saturday morning (March 18, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross where she devoted her life to her family as a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Perkins Carter and Wilma Cason Carter, one brother, Junior Rewis, one sister, Diane Tillman, and one son-in-law, Jesus Rodrigez Perez “Chamorro.” Her husband, James Eddie Carter Sr. passed away a few hours before she did.

Survivors include one son, James Eddie Carter Jr. (Renee), of Waresboro; one daughter, Chrystal Carter,of Waresboro; four grandchildren, Jacob Carter, Katelynn Carter, Joseph Carter, and Gio Suhr; two sisters, Sharon Dale Gardner and Deena King, both of Waresboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Mr. and Mrs. Carter will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kettle Creek Church. Burial will follow in Carter Family Cemetery in Waresboro.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

James Eddie Carter Sr.

James Eddie Carter Sr., 66, died early Saturday morning (March 18, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was a native of Alma, but he lived most of his life in Ware County. He was formerly employed by ScotBilt Homes as a plant manager.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob A. Carter and Leecille Medders Mercer, one sister, Shirley Boatright, and one son-in-law, Jesus Rodrigez Perez “Chamorro.” He was married to Donna Kay Carter who passed away a few hours after he did.

Survivors include one son, James Eddie Carter Jr. (Renee), of Waresboro; one daughter, Chrystal Carter, of Waresboro; four grandchildren, Jacob Carter, Katelynn Carter, Joseph Carter and Gio Suhr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Mr. and Mrs. Carter will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kettle Creek Church. Burial will follow in the Carter Family Cemetery in Waresboro.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at Music Funeral Home.

Clarence McMichael

Clarence A. “Buddy Mack” McMichael, 77, died Saturday (March 18, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was born in Sarasota, Fla., but had resided in Waycross since he was 11 years old. He was also retired from Swisher International/King Edward Cigar Factory.

He was a son of the late Clarence McMichael Sr. and Alice Ethel Landon McMichael. He was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Allen McMichael, a grandson, Skyler McMichael, and two sisters, Joann Thompson and Betty O’Quinn.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Thompson McMichael, of Waycross; five children, Stephen McMichael (Katrina), of Waycross, Ronnie McMichael, of Folkston, Brantley Thrift (Sue Ann), of Waycross, Quinton McMichael (Rachel), of Waycross, and Storm McMichael, of Waycross; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special friend, Melvie Carver (Donna), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Suite 1252 East, Atlanta, Ga. 30334 or go online to www.gnrf.org

One may also donate to the Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Samuel L. Pickren Sr.

FOLKSTON — Samuel L. Pickren Sr., 84, of Folkston, passed away at his residence Friday (March 17, 2017) following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 1, 1932 to the late Verne Pickren Sr. and Marion Mills Evans. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air force. He owned and operated many businesses in Charlton and surrounding counties, including Folkston Coca-Cola, Western Auto in St. Marys and Sam Pickren Heating and Air. He was a member of Grace Chapel Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Raulerson Pickren, a granddaughter, Jennifer; a great-granddaughter, Cassie, and a sister, Marion Bell.

He is survived by his three children, Samuel L. (Daphne) Pickren Jr., Cathy L. Clark and Gina M. (Robert) Paulk; one sister, Jean (Kenneth) Harrison; half-siblings, Verne Jr., Marcia, Cara Lisa and Porter; 11 grandchildren, Tammi, Krista, Dana, Joe, Anna, Kerri, Paul, Katie, Justin, Jacob and Calli; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in Pineview Cemetery with the Rev. Jessie Pickett officiating.

Henry Crawford Jr.

A funeral for Henry Grady Crawford Jr. was held Friday afternoon at Christ Church with the Rev. James Mixon officiating.

Burial followed in Hoboken City Cemetery in Hoboken Georgia.

Pallbearers were Shannon Daniels, Terry Daniels, Darrell Crawford, Michael Knight, Brandon Crawford and Billy Prater.

Lorita Eleazer

A funeral for Lorita “Rita” Heriot Ryan Eleazer was held Saturday morning at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sam Nash, Tony Gordon, Chance Jowers, Clay Stockwell, Norman Swain, and Jim Brown. Junior honorary pallbearers were Lawton Nash, Chap Nash, and Luke Stockwell.

Jimmy Moore Sr.

A celebration of life for Jimmy Moore Sr. took place Sunday afternoon at Faithworks Church of God in Christ with Pastor Kathy Pierce offering words of comfort.

Serving as active pallbearers were Ameeir Moore, Tony McKelvin Jr., Asinia Jones, Jaylen Carter, Corey McKelvin and Ross Prichett Jr. Honorary pallbearers were James Doe Jr., Ameer Moore Jr., DeMarco Gibson Jr., Darien McDaniel and London McKelvin.

Florence Williamson

A graveside service for Florence McBryant Williamson took place Sunday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Howard officiating.

Sandra B. Rouse

A graveside service for Sandra B. Rouse took place Saturday afternoon in Bennett Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Ray officiating.

Thomas P.Peagler Sr.

A funeral for Thomas P. “Tom” Peagler Sr. took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh Abernathy officiating and Tommy, John and Paul Peagler sharing memories of their father.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were John Robert Peagler, Tommy Peagler, Park Peagler, Brent Strickland, John Bolden and Gabe Rogers.

Honorary pallbearers were former co-workers of BellSouth and Manor High School former classmates.

Joseph ‘Son’ Sapp

A funeral for Joseph Foster “Son” Sapp was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Freddie Newman.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kyle Buie, Jason Hill, Joseph Sapp, B.J. Jacobs, Rem Farr and Ray Sapp.

Bobby Robinson

A funeral for Bobby Ray Robinson was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Padgett and the Rev. Shirley Beverly.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Austin Chaney, Blake Roberson, Butch Roberson, Mike Seawright, Jake Neugent, Calvin Neugent and Holt Roberson.

