March 2, 2018

Damien J. Robinson

A celebration of life service for Damien Jarrod Robinson, 39, will be held Monday (March 5, 2018) at 1 p.m. at First Born Church of the Living God, 1120 H.J. Echols Drive, with the church pastor, Bishop Michael Flynn Sr., presiding, and Bishop Q.S. Caldwell, pastor of Joy Temple in Lenox, offering words of comfort.

He was born Oct. 31, 1978 in Albany to Claude Nathaniel Robinson and the late Juanita Cobb Robinson.

He received his formal education from the Waycross and Ware County school systems. He attended Alice Street Elementary School (with fond memories of former teachers Rosetta Hill and Janice Shaw). He attended Center Junior High School and was a 1997 graduate of Ware County High School.

He furthered his education by attending Albany State University. While attending Albany State University he met and later married the love of his life, Ayanna Kai Zayas, on Sept. 24, 2004. This union was blessed with a daughter, Kaija Aleece.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was a faithful member of Joy Temple in Lenox under the leadership of Bishop Q.S. Caldwell. He was employed at Ware State Prison as an athletic supervisor.

Under the leadership and encouragement of his father, he became very active in sports at an early age. He was an avid basketball, football and softball player.

He departed this life on Tuesday morning (Feb. 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after a brief illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ayanna Kai Robinson, and daughter, Kaya Aleece Robinson, of Waycross; his father, Claude Nathaniel Robinson, of Waycross; his grandmother, Izola J. Cobb, of Waycross; sisters, Angelique Anitra Cobb, Mia Lenay Robinson and Kristie Cobb White (James), all of Waycross; aunts, Laura Lee Kelly, Patricia O’Neal (David), both of Waycross, Carmetia Lowder, of New York, N.Y., Ida Daniels (Danny), of Jasper, Fla., Hattie Robinson and Patricia Williams (Jethro), both of Newton; uncles, Nathaniel Cobb (Alfreda), of Atlanta, Leon Robinson (Denise), Jerry Hudson, Terry Hudson (Lydia), all of Newton, Cal Robinson, of Locust Grove, and Larry Robinson (Geraldine), of Macon; nephew, Jarrod Antwan Wilkins, of Waycross; nieces, Bria Vicki Nicole White, Ashante’ Kaytlin DeaVion Robinson and Aniya Juanita Wilkins, all of Waycross; father-in-law, Felix Zayas, of Cincinnati, Ohio; mother-in-law, Ivy Zayas, of Decatur; two brothers-in-law, Diarra Davis (April) and Damani Davis (Cristi), both of Decatur; two god-children, Xyxlan and Gracesyan Streeter, both of Albany; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Robinson residence, 809 Sergeant St., and the Cobb residence, 1500 Dorris St.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

The body will lie in repose Monday at the church from 12 p.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Jones

Dorothy Mizell Jones

Dorothy Mizell Jones, 90, died Wednesday night (Feb. 28, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born July 11, 1927 in Brantley County to the late J.J. Mizell and Laura Harris Mizell.

She graduated high school in Charlton County and was married to the late Frederick Shilon Jones Sr. She was a homemaker, musician and member of Grace Chapel Church.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William T. Vaughan Jr.

William Thomas “Tommy” Vaughan Jr., 86, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (March 2, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Eva Mae Bryant Tyre

Eva Mae Bryant Tyre, 95, of Blackshear, died late Thursday night (March 1, 2018) at the Harborview Pierce County following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Mabel J. Cottingham

Mabel Joyner Cottingham, 82, died Monday evening (Feb. 26, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native of Waycross and lived in Blackshear for most of her life. She was a homemaker and was a member of The Way of Holiness Church.

She was the daughter of Lonzia J. Joyner Sr. and Dollie Fender Joyner. She was the wife of the late Edward Hamilton Cottingham II. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher James Cottingham, a grandson, Lonzia L. Cottingham, three sisters, Barbara J. Barnard, Frances Waters and Joanne Lee, and a brother, Lonzia Joyner Jr.

She is survived by five children, Edward Cottingham (wife, Tammy), of Brunswick, Marcus Cottingham (wife, Linh), Ronnie Cottingham, of Blackshear, Landis Cottingham, of Blackshear, and Jane Cottingham, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Crissi Patterson, Stephen Cottingham, Kimberly Lang, Lillian Cottingham, Kenneth Cottingham and Chet Cottingham; many great-grandchildren; five siblings, Faye Stephens (husband, John R.), of Holly Hill, Fla., Oliff Smart, of Blackshear, Judy Taylor (husband, Jimmy), of Waycross, Linda Ryan (husband, J.B.), of Blackshear, and Ruth Waters (husband, Buddy), of Blackshear; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ira Whitmer Crews

A funeral for Ira Whitmer “Whit” Crews was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew Gillis officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Al Blanchard, Larry Griffin, Brent Justice, Jonathan McMillan, David Page and Mike Shuman.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.