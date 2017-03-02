March 2, 2017

Billy E. Woodard Sr.

Billy Edward Woodard Sr, 78, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday (Feb. 28, 2017) in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Feb. 18, 1939 in Waycross. He started his career with Atlantic Coastline Railroad in September 1961 in Waycross and was transferred to Rocky Mount, N.C., as chief clerk. He retired in Jacksonville, Fla., with CSX as administrative assistant to the vice president of the Mechanical Department after 39 years of service. He served in the Army Reserve for six years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was a very loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was known for his outgoing personality and warm and radiant smile. He warmed the hearts of all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie N. Woodard and Edith Shope Woodard, an infant baby brother, two other brothers, Jack Woodard (late wife, Glynda) and Dawson Woodard, and one sister, Vera Woodard Sikes.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Peterson Woodard, of St. Johns, Fla.; one daughter, Cynthia Woodard Trkula (husband, Derek), of St. Johns, Fla.; one son, Billy (Eddie) Edward Woodard Jr. (wife, Christina), of Norton, Ohio; four beloved grandchildren, Shane Trkula, Tyler Trkula, Madison Woodard and Samantha Woodard; two sisters, Lawana Craven (husband, Milton), of Waycross, and Elise Bennett (husband, Lewis), of Dixie Union; one brother, Ronnie Woodard (wife, Beth), of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, Freddie Sikes, of Waycross, and Robert Peterson (wife, Patricia), of Silver Spring, Md.; one sister-in-law, Pat Howard, of Jacksonville, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Music Funeral Home Chapel in Waycross.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Joseph S. Padgett Sr.

Joseph Samuel Padgett Sr., 86, of Waycross, died Tuesday night (Feb. 28, 2017) at his daughter’s residence in Dixie Union after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Tillman Johnson Padgett Sr. and Pearl Manning Padgett Driscoll. The Rev. Padgett made Waycross his home for the majority of his life.

A minister with the Church of the Nazarene, the Rev. Padgett served churches in Jesup, Douglas, Hortense and Waynesville. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Waycross.

Along with preaching, he was also a very skilled carpenter, who worked hard in that field as well for many years. He had a great love for animals, antiques and fast cars. More than anything, he loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise Stone Padgett, a brother, T.J. Padgett Jr., and three sisters, Lucy O’Berry, Mercille Padgett and Mary Padgett.

He is survived by six children, Joseph Samuel Padgett Jr., (Patsy), of Blackshear, Tammy Renee Padgett Pirkle (John), of Dixie Union, Mark Anthony Padgett (Barbie), of Bickley, Laura Elizabeth Padgett Sears (Jimmy), of Hazlehurst, Jennifer Rebecca Padgett Altman, of Waycross, the Rev. Chris Padgett (Karen), of Waycross, 22 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, a special nephew, Ronnie O’Berry (Brenda), of Waycross, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 9 at the First Church of the Nazarene.

Members of the First Church of the Nazarene Senior Adult Sunday School Class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the First Church of the Nazarene, 2505 Alice St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Walta Mae Evans

A celebration of life service for Walta Mae Rooks Evans, 88, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Austin Chapel C.M.E. Church, 508 Hamilton St., with Pastor Twanna Boyd offering words of comfort.

She was born March 21, 1928 in Waycross, the youngest of three children born to Walter Rooks and Unilla Deloach Rooks.

“MuDear,” as she was affectionately known by many, received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1946. She furthered her education at Fort Valley State College. She was employed for many years by the Waycross Board of Education as a substitute teacher. Later she worked as a vesting nurse for the Ware County Health Department.

She was reared in a Christian home, accepting Christ as her personal savior at a young age and was baptized at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. As a young adult she became a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. In her later years she was a faithful member of Austin Chapel CME Church, serving in any capacity where there was a need. Her roles and tasks were many — all of which were executed with dedication, wisdom and unwavering faith.

In September 1947 she married the late Jesse R. Evans Sr. The Lord blessed them with three children, Greer, Jesse Russell and Samuel. Jesse and Walta Mae created a home and raised a family based on unmistakable belief that love for one another is secondary only to love of God. A love so genuine could not be confined to her immediate family, but spread to friends and acquaintances as well.

On Monday morning (Feb. 27, 2017) the Lord called her to her heavenly home. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Samuel, and a brother, Leon Rooks.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Greer Evans Jones and Jesse Russell Evans Jr. (Lucinda); a daughter-in-law, Beverly Cooper Evans; a sister, Joanna R. Davis; sister-in-law, Eunice Rooks; grandsons, Daryl Evans (Nancy), Maurice Evans (Lorraine), McCray Ramsey, Teiresias Jones Sr. (Sabrina), James Brown, Demetrius Evans (Domonique); granddaughters, Jamica Brown (Rodney), Heather Jones and Jessica Evans; great-grandchildren, Jade, Sharda, Shayla, Exavier, Wilyum, Alexis, Allison, Teiresias Jr., Sydney, Jakobe, Camden, Timothy, Rykell and Teryha; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her daughter, Greer Evans Jones, 1303 Farris St.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday in the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Lillian Fullmore

Lillian Fullmore, 90, died Wednesday morning (March 1, 2017) in Waycross Health and Rehab Center after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Fullmore residence, 308 Blackwell St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Clifford Jerald ‘Jerry’ Knowlton Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Clifford Jerald “Jerry” Knowlton Sr., 79, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Feb. 26, 2017) at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., following a sudden illness.

Born in Waycross Oct. 8, 1937, he grew up in Blackshear and lived in Brunswick for several years before moving back to Pierce County in 1980.

He was a 1955 graduate of Blackshear High School. He attended the University of Georgia and Middle Georgia College before being drafted into the U.S. Army for which he served during the Vietnam Conflict.

Once out of the service, he returned to Athens and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in biology. Following his college graduation, he worked for the State of Georgia in the Department of Natural Resources as a Marine Biologist and retired in 1997.

He served in the Bishopric in Brunswick as well as serving as Bishop at the Waycross First Ward and in Douglas in the Stake Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He was a faithful servant and follower of Jesus Christ. He also served as secretary for the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans and was very active in the Scouting Program and the Young Men’s Program. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather who had a larger than life personality. He will be dearly missed and will always be loved very much by his wife and family.

He was a son of the late Clifford Lee and Julia Neal Davis Knowlton. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jay Lawhorne, and by a great-grandchild, Aniston Lawhorne.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Frances Williamson Knowlton, of Blackshear; two daughters, Mary Kellie Landoll and Anna Mangum, both of Blackshear; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Danna Knowlton, of Brunswick, Cliff and Leah Knowlton Jr. of Douglas, and Jason and Jessica Knowlton of Italy; a sister, Sandra Huckaby of St. Simons Island; a brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Judy Knowlton of Blackshear; 12 grandchildren, Janna (Matt) Peebles, Brandi Mangum, Jeffree Knowlton, Erin Sloan, Johnathan (Cindy) Lawhorne, Justin (Amy) Lawhorne, Joseph Lawhorne, Cotton Lee, Brady Knowlton, Garrett Knowlton, Jett Knowlton, and Evan Knowlton; eight great-grandchildren, Emmalynn Sloan, Dean Dahlem Jr., Marissa Mangum, Alyssa Mangum, Sohpia Lee, Abby Lawhorne, James Lawhorne and Sarah Lawhorne; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the Waycross First Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests the Elders and the High Priest of Waycross First Ward to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Saturday morning.

Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 1070, P.O. Box 87, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Tyre Murray

Betty Tyre Murray, 90, of Lookout Mountain, formerly of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (March 1, 2017) at Morning Pointe of Calhoun in Calhoun.

A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be in Saturday’s Waycross Journal-Herald.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Early C. Hersey

A funeral for Early Carswell Hersey was held Wednesday morning at Waresboro Baptist Church with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Burial followed in Cox Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Aaron Arnold, John Arnold, Nathan Arnold, Brandon Jones, Nicolas Lane and Jamie Sweat.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Army based at Ft. Stewart.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles A. Campbell

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Charles Augustus “Charlie” Campbell, 80, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Randall Gunter.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Dr. Rudy Watkins, Dr. Rick Watkins, Wendell Carter, Mark Fales, Brett Fales and Lance Fales.

Honorary pallbearers were retired and present United Parcel Service employees.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lorene R. Jenkins

The celebration of life honoring Sister Lorene R. Jenkins was held Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Patterson with Pastor Johnny Gipson presiding.

The Al-Fatiha (The Opening) was led by her daughter, Constance Muhummad, with opening prayer by Deacon Talmadge Washington.

The Old Testament scriptures were delivered by Pastor Thomas Smith, of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, of Patterson, and the New Testament scriptures by the Rev. Paul Bailey Jr.

Reflections were delivered by Sister Ellen Henry and Sister Vanessa James with acknowledgments given by Minister Marrian Daniels.

Several musical selections were given by the Macedonia Baptist Choir with an outstanding solo performed by Deacon Derwin Davis.

The eulogy, delivering words of comfort for the family, was given by Pastor Claude Ray James of the First A.M.E. Episcopal Church of Athens.

In closing, the Lord’s Prayer was rendered with her daughter, Cora Bailey, leading the congregation.

Active pallbearers were Gary Nails, Simon Pierre, Forte Bush, Christopher Bush, Anthony Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Jacquan Jenkins, Antoine Bush, Bradford Bailey, Franklin Jenkins and Carlton Jenkins Jr.

Interment followed at The Ridge Cemetery in Patterson.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear was honored with handling the arrangements for the Jenkins family.