March 19, 2018

Katie S. Ballentine

Katie Sawyer Ballentine, 94, of Waycross died Friday afternoon (March 16, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

She was born in Parksville, N.C., to the late William Jesse Sawyer and Mattie Pequola White Sawyer. She moved to Waycross in 1964 with her husband Joseph C. Ballentine and owned and operated Ballentine’s in the mall for many years. She was a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 24 days by her husband, Joseph C. Ballentine Jr., who passed away on Feb. 20, 2018.

The couple knew each other for only two weeks before marrying, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on July 11. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Reginald Sawyer, William Jesse Sawyer Jr., Forrest Elwood Sawyer, two precious twin sisters, Juanita Joan Sawyer Peterson and Warna Jean Sawyer Lind, an aunt/sister Stella Sawyer Jackson, and a special daughter-in-law, Linda Newkam Ballentine.

She worked in a shipyard in Elizabeth City, N.C., where she was chosen to christen one of their ships, before attending business school. This experience stood her in good stead when Joe and she went into the restaurant business. All the customers thought it was cute that she couldn’t cook so well, but always had witty comebacks if anyone complained about the food. She never failed to tell everyone how much she despised cooking. Her sense of humor stayed with her through the years, and she never lost it.

She was perhaps best known for the time she and her husband Joe operated their retail stores on Plant Avenue and later at the Waycross Mall. Many people will always have fond memories of her time there. One could always find her and Joe either in the store or out searching for the next “hot item” to put in the store that her “kids” would go crazy for.

At Ballentine’s she was known as the local “Dear Abby” for most of Waycross’s teenagers. Many were the young people who came by “Ballentine’s” and Katie took a special interest in the well-being of all, especially the girls. When they came in, she would share her welcoming wisdom with them.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that she served as a surrogate mother to a generation of young ladies trying to find their place in the world. She would always try to encourage them to go in the right way.

Her home and her heart were always open to weary travelers and folks who just needed guidance to help them on life’s journey. She cared for several foster children while they were waiting to be placed in their forever homes. Most who visited during those times may remember the little wooden book that she made everyone sign. She kept it all these years and it was part of her treasured memories.

A visit to the Ballentine home was always interesting as “Mrs. B.” always had a critter or two that needed some loving care. She never turned anyone or anything away from her home. Her table was always full of family, friends and food on every holiday. Thankfully a meal with turkey and dressing was something that she could cook well.

Through the years she raised many, many animals such as an orphaned bird (with son Terry’s assistance) that became locally famous in the local Florida newspaper. Along with the usual barnyard animals — which were always a treat for the neighborhood children to see — there were always a few extra hanging around. She raised a raccoon, a pig, a monkey, a quail, cockatiels, emus, “Mr. Bill” the cat, and a little dog named ironically, “Killer,” such was her love for all things great and small.

She loved crocheting, yard sales, reading, playing cards and making homemade scuppernong wine from Joe’s vineyard. She lived her life to the fullest and was always ready for the next adventure.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Lou Hoover; a son, Terry Ballentine; and by grandsons, Jacob Charles Hoover (fianceé, Kensley), of Jacksonville, Fla., Jeffrey Charles Ballentine, of Jacksonville, Fla., Jesse Wyatt Ballentine (wife, Amy), of Jacksonville, Fla.; granddaughter, Mindy Kay Owens (husband, Mark), of California; six great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Hinton, Wyatt Thomas Ballentine, Josie Annalyn Ballentine, Joseph Weston Ballentine, Lillian Ray Owens and Lincoln Earl Owens; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Friends of OHS, 555 Hillmont Drive, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Margie Blythe Poland

Margie Mae Blythe Poland, 79, of Waycross, died Friday evening (March 16, 2018) at Coliseum Medical Center after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Albert Clement Jr. and Margie McRae Blythe. She moved to Jones County after she graduated nursing school at Mercer University and retired back to Waycross just 25 years ago.

She was a woman of faith and genealogy, she spent many days and hours volunteering her time to organizations that honored history including The Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Confederacy and The Old Clinton Historical Society in Gray, Ga.

She was very much in touch with her Scottish heritage by involving herself and her family in many traditions that were held at First Presbyterian Church in Waycross where she was an elder of the church. She was a leader and advocate of “The Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan” which takes place annually at the church.

She was a charitable and loving woman that was passionate about her gardening and flowers. She loved to make jams and jellies, but her children and grandchildren were her true loves. More than anything she loved family and spoiling her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Durward Moore Poland, and a brother, Richard Blythe Sr.

She is survived by two children, Becky Poland Campbell, of Nashville, Tenn., Douglas Blythe Poland, of Waycross, two grandchildren, Victoria Campbell, of Nashville, Tenn., Joshua Campbell, of Nashville, Tenn., a nephew, Richard Blythe Jr. (wife, Beth), of Blackshear; two great-nephews, Walker and Ben Blythe, of Blackshear, a special friend, Emily McQuaig, of Blackshear, and numerous other family members.

A memorial service will be held this afternoon at 4 o’clock at First Presbyterian Church in Waycross.

The family request elders of First Presbyterian Church of Waycross will serve as honorary pallbearers and should be at the church by 3:45 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John Kight

BLACKSHEAR — John Kight, 74, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday evening (March 18, 2018) at the Landmark Hospital of Savannah in Savannah.

Funerals arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Janice Cleo Sallett

Janice Cleo Blackshear Sallett, 55, died Sunday morning (March 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was employed by the Ware County Board of Education for 22 years, and she was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church No. 2 in Waresboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Blackshear and Mollie Hunter Blackshear, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosalee and Sam Sallet, and one sister, Gloria Blackshear.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, James Edward Sallett Sr., of Waycross; one daughter, Taramishia Sallet, of Charlotte, N.C.; three sons, Ronneka Blackshear (Shakeina), of Waycross, James Edward Sallet Jr. (Joann), of Newport News, Va., and Joshua Sallet (Marquia), of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren (three of which she helped raise); six siblings, Annette English (William), of Waycross, Betty Sallet ,of Waycross, Ollie Grant, of Valdosta, James P. Blackshear (Betty), of Waycross, Larry Blackshear, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ernestine Blackshear, of Folkston; two sisters-in-law, Etta Mae Smith and Kueen Charles, both of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, Sammy Sallet (Vernita) and Frankie Lee Sallet (Mary Ann), both of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

David Joseph Altman

David Joseph Altman, 63, of Atlanta, died Saturday afternoon (March 17, 2018) at Dekalb Medical Center at North Decatur in Atlanta after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Rosemary G. Sweat

Rosemary Garrett Sweat, 70, of Waycross passed away with her family by her side Friday (March 16, 2018) at her son’s home in Blackshear, after a short illness.

She was daughter of the late Leo Ethridge Garrett and Dorothy Newcomb Mosier and was preceded in death by a sister, Vina Edwards.

She was owner and operator of Sweats Laundry for many years and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Charles Sweat (Linda), of Blackshear, and Art Sweat, of Waycross; two step-children, Jimmy Sweat, of Alma, and Kaye Chandler (Bruce), of Alma; three sisters, Nettie Kenline, of Mt. Vernon, Ind., Verla Shelton, of Amelia Island, Fla., and Vivian Smith, of Hammond, Okla.; three grandchildren, Briggs and Brenton Sweat, and Harper Linton, of Blackshear; two step-grandchildren, Dusty Sweat, of Waycross, and Alec Sweat, of Alma; brother-in-law, Gerald Edwards, of Alma and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross, at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Jones, the Rev. Kathy Sweat, the Rev. Rodney Thrift officiating and a eulogy given by Deb Jones.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, in Alma. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethesda Recovery, 1010 Mary St., Waycross, Ga. 31503 or the Nations Ministries Inc., P.O. Box 426, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Active pallbearers will be Lawton Sweat, Brandon King, Brentz Sweat, Brad Linton, Ken Lee and Bruce Chandler.

All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home and Miles- Odum Funeral will be in charge of arrangements.

Myrtle M. Baldwin

A celebration of life for Myrtice Mitchell Baldwin took place Saturday afternoon at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with scripture reading of Old Testament by Lelia Mae Baldwin and New Testament by Frank Smith.

Pastor William Simmons presided and words of comfort were given by Bishop Elder Clarence Adamson.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were grandsons Lawrence Baldwin Jr., Demetrius Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin, Lawrence Baldwin, George Baldwin III and Travis Bell.

Honorary pallbearers and flower attendants were members of the Center High class of 1952.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Stephanie H. Garris

A funeral for Stephanie Herrin Garris was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Brown officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Zelma Faye Pittman

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Zelma Faye Brock Pittman, 82, was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Marlon Pittman.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.