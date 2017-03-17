March 18, 2017

Joseph ‘Son’ Sapp

Joseph Foster “Son” Sapp, 103, of Hoboken, died Thursday morning (March 16, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Waycross after a brief illness.

He was born in Brantley County to the late Deke Sapp and Mary Raulerson Sapp. He made Brantley County his home for all of his life.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Varn Timber. He also farmed for a majority of his life. He loved to fish, garden and spend time with his family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Louise Lott Sapp, his daughter, Lawanna S. Buie, a step-daughter, Vickie Moore, four grandchildren, Rusty Moody, Brian Christopher Sapp, Myra Ann Sapp, Tina Harroun, a great-granddaughter, Savannah Curry, five brothers, Arthur Sapp, Hoke Sapp, Jim Sapp, John Hawk Sapp, Harley Sapp, and six sisters, Dicie Crews, May Sapp, Ethel Jacobs, Evie Jacobs, Julie Crump and Mary Jane Courson.

He is survived by 10 children, Annette Glenn of Waycross, Peggy Beese, of Hoboken, Carolyn Moody (husband, Ray), of Brunswick, Jerry Sapp, of Brantley County, Thomas Sapp, of Picayune, Miss., Kathy Roberts, of Brookhaven, Miss., Joey Sapp, of Brantley County, Bonnie Sapp, of Waycross, Carol Ann Rowland (husband, William), of Waycross, Elaine Martin, of Midlothian, Va.; a son-in-law, Lavern Buie, of Hoboken; 31 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmy Moore Sr.

Jimmy Moore Sr. was born May 12, 1957, to the late A.L. Moore and Dorothy Purnell Moore in Fargo.

He accepted the Lord as his Personal Savior. He grew up in Waycross, went to the Waycross Public School, worked in logging for many years and did other odd and ends jobs.

He was called from his Earthly home to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday (March 14, 2017) after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Moore in November 2014, five children, Jamel Moore in February 1980, Ramondrell Mills in October 2002, Roshad Moore in September 2007, Shirleen Rauls Moore in December 2012, and Jimmy L. Moore in June 2013.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Jimmy Moore Jr.; a daughter, Aneka Carter (husband, Arius), of Atlanta; two brothers, Ross Prichett and Wayne Moore, of Waycross; three sisters, Debbie Buckhalter (husband, Demarrio), of Waycross, Kathy Pierce (husband, John), of Waycross, Priscilla McDaniel, of Waycross/Brunswick, Sandra McKelvin (husband, Tony), of Blackshear; two grandchildren; special friend, Charlie Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

A funeral will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Faithworks Church of God In Christ. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra B. Rouse

Sandra B. Rouse, 78, died early Friday morning (March 17, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She retired from CSX Railroad as a heavy equipment operator.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin L. Rouse and Clifford Bennett Rouse, her first husband, Fred Carpenter Sr., second husband, Larry G. Crosby, and two brothers, Jerry Rouse and Bobby Bennett.

Survivors include two sons, Fred Carpenter Jr. (Diane), of Waycross, and Chris Carpenter, of Blackshear; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ginger Sumner, of Waresboro; two brothers, Tommy Rouse (Pat), of Waresboro, and Jimmy Rouse (Lanora), of Homerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. today at Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Wallace W. Bennett

Wallace Wendell Bennett, 76, of Mershon, died Friday morning (March 17, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Winton ‘Carl’ Pavey

Winton “Carl” Pavey, 50, of Waycross, died Tuesday (March 14, 2017) at his residence in Waycross after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ray Thomas

Ray Thomas, 85, of Hoboken, died Friday afternoon (March 17, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Music Funeral Home.

Everett Lee Carter

Everett Lee Carter, 64, died Thursday evening (March 16, 2017) at his residence in Waycross.

A native of Baxley, he was employed more than 20 years with Atlantic Coast Asphalt as a distribution driver in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was the son of the late Henry Macon Carter and Nancy Naomi Edenfield Carter.

Survivors include six children, Joshua Carter (Angela), of Asheboro, N.C., Jacob Carter (Jennifer), of Brunswick, Francis Needham (Matthew), of Salisbury, N.C., Jason Carter (overseas serving in military), Amanda Hayes (Jason), of Galveston, Texas, and Tiffany Armstead (David), of Virginia Beach, Va.; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Marion Carter, Tommy Carter, Henry Carter, Gracie Lee Turner, Nona Gray, Emma Jean Bogers, Unifay Williams and Quitman Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Ephesus Church of God Cemetery in Appling County.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com