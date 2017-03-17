March 17, 2017

Harry Roddenberry Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Harry H. Roddenberry Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla., 92, passed away Tuesday (March 14, 2017).

He was born on July 31, 1924, in Everett City, Ga., to the late Harry H. and Helen Crofton Roddenberry. He graduated from Patterson High School in Patterson, Ga., second in his class (just behind his wife Gladys, who was first), and attended Auburn University where he studied chemical engineering. He then received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, class of 1946.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Gladys Davis Roddenberry, whom he met in elementary school and began dating in eighth grade. He was fond of saying the best decision he ever made was marrying Gladys.

He served as Captain and pilot in the U.S. Air Force for eight years. As base closing Captain in Guatemala City and in Jamaica, he oversaw the transfer of the U.S. airbase back to the home country. For four years he taught ROTC at North Carolina State University.

In 1954, Harry and Gladys moved to Jacksonville where he worked in the insurance industry. In 1958 he built Gladys her dream house where they lived for 55 years, and he changed careers to become a homebuilder. Over the years he built more than 1,000 houses and took great pleasure in providing families with their first homes.

He was a past president of Northeast Florida Builders Association. He was a founding member of Jacksonville Friends of the Library. He had perfect attendance at The Rotary Club of West Jacksonville for 38 years and was a 70-year member and Master Mason at Riverside Lodge No. 266.

For 63 years he was an active member of Ortega United Methodist Church, whose congregants lovingly uplifted him with unending kindness and support in his last years.

He was definitely a sponsoring member of the greatest generation. His work ethic was second to none. At age 80 he retired and only worked “half days,” that is, sun up to sun down. He will be remembered as a man of great character and selfless living, and also for his love of family, his kindness and laughter, and his perpetual optimism.

He had an incredible ability to take what comes and enjoy life fully. We proudly see his legacy in his grandchildren’s lives – their work ethic, selfless giving to others and joy in learning.

Harry is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Bonnie, of Miami, and John and Rita, of Bradenton; and his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Thomas Scanlon, of Orlando.

In addition, he is survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom adored him.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at Ortega United Methodist Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you observe a moment of silence to honor the memory of our beloved father and grandfather.

Arrangements are in the care of Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., 781-9262.

Loria ‘Rita’ Eleazer

Lorita “Rita” Heriot Ryan Eleazer, 91, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (March 15, 2017) at Westwood Nursing & Rehab in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., after a brief illness.

She was born April 27, 1925 to Willis Duncan and Colzy Caroline Heriot Ryan in Wedgefield, S.C. As an only child, she enjoyed the love and attention of her elderly relatives.

She graduated from Edmond’s High School in Sumter, S.C. in 1942, then attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

It is there where she met the love of her life, the late Dr. Ray Shealy Eleazer. They were married on June 10, 1944. She was actively working alongside her husband in his dental practice for 22 years. She was a dental hygienist, dental assistant and office manager.

She was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church, holding numerous positions in the church. She taught Sunday School, was president of ECW and played the organ for the little children’s class. She enjoyed her time as a volunteer Pink lady at the local hospital.

She was a member of many society and civic clubs including The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Colonial Dames, The French Huguenot Society of South Carolina, Waycross Service League, Waycross Juniors Woman’s Club and held numerous positions in each. She was also an active member of the Okefenokee Country Club and was a charter member of the Green Thumb Garden Club. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Ryan Nash.

Survivors include three children that sprung from her loving union with the late Dr. Eleazer, Dr. Paul Eleazer (wife, Jeanne) of Birmingham, Ala., Margaret Merchant (husband, Julian), of Eatonton, Janie Boyette (husband, Wayne), of Fort Walton Beach, Fl.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. Visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. in the church Parrish Hall. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Florence Williamson

Florence McBryant Williamson, 95, died Thursday morning (March 16, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross from declining health.

She was born in Ocilla, but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a homemaker and worked in the cosmetology field. She also worked in her father’s general store early in life.

She was a member of Central Baptist Church where she loved being a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class and the Merry Makers. She never hesitated to share her belief in her Risen Savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed camping with her husband.

She was a daughter of the late Thomas W. McBryant and Bertie Paulk McBryant. She was married to the late Thomas M. “T.M.” Williamson, and was preceded in death by a grandson, Gary Taylor Jr., a brother, Warren McBryant, and a sister, Laura Johnson.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeanna G. Williamson, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Patricia “Patti” Williamson Taylor (Gary), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Lana Taylor Folsom (Russ), of Cumming, Pamela Anderson Fox (Michael), of Smithville, Mo., and James Everette “Jamie” Griffin Jr., of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Lexi Fox, Kelci Folsom and Rett Folsom; a sister, Lois Eppes, of Fitzgerald; a sister-in-law, Emma Williamson, of Macon; special friends, Robert Liz and Robbie Williams, both of Blackshear; and several special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the cemetery.

Mirinda Bennett Davis

Mirinda Bennett Davis, 74, of both Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Waycross, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Feb. 28, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was born July 15, 1942 in Waycross to the late George Rudolph and Georgia Louise O’Steen Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rudolph O’Steen Bennett.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Terrance Keith Davis, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; her two daughters, M. Suzette Davis Kostjal (husband, George), of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Nikole Davis Brown (husband, Paul), of Suwanee, Ga.; her three grandchildren, Blakeley Elizabeth Kostjal, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Stella Louise Wenyuan and Owen Andrew Shunfeng Brown, of Suwanee; her exchange son, Nils Moeller, of Germany; three exchange grandchildren, Mei Tajima, of Japan, Amilya Lai, of Taiwan, and Stian deVibe Olsen, of Norway.

She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Nell Keibler Bennett, of Loganville, Ga., Sharon Davis Groom (husband, Armin), of Steator, Ill., and Gloria Davis Wahlberg (husband, Jon), of Moville, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Michael Bennett (wife, Jennifer), Shelly Groom Donahue, Scott Groom (wife, Deanne), Mundi Wahlberg, and Matthew Wahlberg (wife, Heather); great-niece and great-nephews, Joshua Bennett, Lindsey Donahue Southworth (husband, Ryan), Samuel Donahue and Conor and Calen Wahlberg; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephew, Sophie, Benjamin and Elsie Southworth.

She attended Wacona School in Waycross and was a 1960 graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School, Winston Salem, N.C. Following graduation, she attended Mars Hills University, Mars Hill, N.C.

Spending time with family and friends brought immense joy to Mirinda. She had a caring spirit and loving heart for people, especially for children. Her grandchildren were her world.

She was an avid fan of college basketball and football, enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, and when able she loved to cook.

She was a breast cancer survivor of almost 18 years and fought COPD for more than a decade.

All are welcome to join Mirinda’s family for her memorial service Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m. at Music Funeral Home in Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mirinda Davis to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, Fla. 33134 or http://www.copdfoundation.org

Joseph F. Sapp

Joseph F. Sapp, 103, of Hoboken, died Thursday morning (March 16, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Richard B. Moore

HOMERVILLE — Richard Bland Moore, 84, passed away Wednesday (March 15, 2017) at his residence, following a short illness.

He was born April 19, 1932, in Sanjuan County, N.M., to the late Grundy Bland Moore and Gladys Thilimia Palmer Moore. He was retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Slaughter Moore.

Survivors are close friends, Gib Boren, of Boise, Idaho, and Joe and Carolyn Sherrod, of Homerville; and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Roundtree Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bobby R. Robinson

Bobby Ray Robinson, 68, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (March 16, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Pearson to the late James Calvin Robinson and Ethelene Guy Robinson Cox and lived in Waycross most of his life. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, James Willis Robinson, one sister, Helen J. Neugent.

He is survived by one sister, Carol Ann Goldman (husband, Gene), of Millry, Ala.; one brother, William B. Robinson (wife, Thelma), of Millry, Ala.; 10 nieces and nephews, Calvin Neugent (wife, Meria), of Waycross, Debbie Taylor, of Waycross, Lisa Roberson, of Waycross, Greg Goldman (wife, Lesa), of Millry, Ala., Terri Seawright (husband, Mike), of Waynesboro, Miss., Missy Wicker, of Gulfport, Miss., Sheila Herron (husband, Mark), of Millry, Ala., Sandra Gail Yates (husband, Lance), of Birmingham, Ala., Sherri Duncan (husband, Johnny), of Gulfport, Miss., Vicki Hartley (husband, Hal), of Meridian, Miss.; lifelong friend, Betty Bennett, of Waycross; great-nephew, Holt Roberson; several other great-nephews, nieces and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Yvonne Thomas

Yvonne Thomas, 94, died Thursday morning (March 16, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at her residence, 606 Crescent St.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home

Thomas Peagler Sr.

Thomas P. “Tom” Peagler Sr., 75, died suddenly Wednesday night (March 15, 2017) at his residence in Jamestown.

He was a native and lived most of his life in Ware County. A Manor High School graduate, he attended ABAC and pursued a degree in forestry. After 38 years, he retired from BellSouth as an electronics technician. He served in the National Guard and was a member of Grace Chapel.

He was generally known as a “friend-to-all.” He will be remembered for his genuine kindness and mercy to the less privileged. He leaves a legacy of volunteering for his community and serving as a “Good Samaritan.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bobby” Peagler Jr. and Agnes McMillan Peagler, two brothers, Robert Peagler III and William Farrell “Bill” Peagler Sr., and one sister, Lucy George Baker.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Wilkinson Peagler, of Waycross; five children, Thomas P. “Tommy” Peagler Sr. (Jennifer), of Blackshear, John Robert Peagler (fianceé, Ash’lyn Carter), of Waycross, James Eric Peagler, of Waycross, Leah Bolden (John), of Waycross, and Paul Peagler, of Waycross; two step-children, Sean Cason (Audra), of Graham, Texas, and Lana Rogers (Gabe), of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Parker Peagler, Henry Peagler, Anna Lewis, Allie Peagler, Mary Parker Deal, Laurel Mallette, Allie Bolden, Emily Bolden, Amber Cason, Jaela Rogers and Gabby Rogers; two sisters, Jan Crown, of Cordele, and Joelyn Towler, of Statesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

His former co-workers of BellSouth and former classmates of Manor High School are asked to meet 10:40 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Georgia Potter’s House for Women, 129 Morris Drive, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Louise Griffin Beale

A funeral for Louise Griffin Beale was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Hurst and the Rev. Randy Carson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bobby Carver, Josh Cole, Benny Herrin, Alex Todd, Justin Todd and Nicholas Todd.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.