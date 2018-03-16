March 16, 2018

Stephanie Herrin Garris

Stephanie Herrin Garris, 56, of Tampa, Fla., died Tuesday morning (March 13, 2018) at her aunt’s residence in Waycross after a brief illness.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to the late Viola Leacelle Herrin, but lived in Florida most of her life. She was a voracious reader of romance and mystery novels. She was a kind, gentle and good-hearted soul. Stephanie was a generous woman that would stop and feed the homeless and that never knew a stranger.

In addition to her mother she is preceded in death by an aunt, Evelyn Herrin Hill, five uncles, Louis E. Herrin, Jerry E. Herrin, W. Alton Herrin, Reginald B. Herrin and R. Estus Herrin.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Garris, of Tampa, Fla., a daughter, Tiffany Cato (husband, Dustin), of San Diego, Calif., a son, Joseph Garris (wife, Alia), of Quantico, Va., two aunts, Neita Herrin, of Waycross, Patricia Ann Mooney, of California, and numerous cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Pasco County Inc., 14949 Harmon Drive, Spring Hill, Fla. 34610.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Edith Jean Johnson

Edith Jean Johnson, 89, of 1021 Congress St., passed away Tuesday (March 13, 2018) at her residence with loved ones at her bedside.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. James Holiness Church, 805 Summit St., Waycross, where Mother Bessie Mae James is pastor.

The funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, where the Rev. Ferrell M. Malone Sr., is the pastor. Words of comfort will be delivered by the Rev. Willie Johnson, Tree of Life Outreach Ministry.

Interment will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 10:15 a.m. at 1021 Congress St.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Myrtice M. Baldwin

Myrtice Mitchell Baldwin, 85, died Wednesday afternoon (March 14, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. A 1952 Center High graduate, she was a longtime member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She was formerly employed by Ware Bakery, but she was most recently employed as a housekeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Mitchell and Sadie Davis Mitchell, her husband, George Baldwin Sr., and four children, George Baldwin Jr., Larry Baldwin, Elizabeth Baldwin and Michael Baldwin.

Survivors include five children, Debra Wallace, Jerry Baldwin, Harold Baldwin, Lora Moody (husband, Walter) and Lawrence Baldwin (dedicated daughter-in-law, Sheila), all of Waycross; beloved pet, Pooh Baldwin Jr.; 13 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren; two sisters, Oreatha Price (Curtis), of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Wille Maude Hamm, of Waycross; special caregiver, Darlene Jacobs; special friends, Mary Hawkins and the Center High class of 1952; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., Waycross.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 6 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

The Center High class of 1952 is asked to meet at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Willene C. Ward

Willene C. Ward, 74, of 3025 Armour Road, in Offerman, died early Thursday morning (March 15, 2018) at Harbor View Nursing Home in Waycross after an extended illness.

Friends may call on the family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Clarence Washington, 6222 Bryant Lane, in Offerman.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear.