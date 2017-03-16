March 16, 2017

Hazel C. Cabler

Hazel Crawford Cabler, of Jacksonville, Fla., went home to be with the Lord Sunday (March 12, 2017) surrounded by her family.

She was born July 10, 1936 in Blackshear, the daughter of the late Beal and Lessie Harper Crawford and lived in Blackshear.

She graduated from Pierce County High School where she was known for her love of basketball. She enjoyed reading, sewing and traveling.

She met the love of her life, Cecil Cabler, while working at Gulf Life in Jacksonville and they wed on Feb. 15, 1956.

She continued her love of basketball playing on the Gulf Life Team in the Industrial Basketball League as a guard, where she made all-state three consecutive years and MVP of the tournament in the third year.

When her children were born, she retired from employment to dedicate her love and energy to the raising of her two daughters. After her children were grown, she went back to work and she eventually retired as an administrative secretary to the CEO at “Little” Aetna Insurance.

She became a member of First Baptist Church in 1956, where she was very active with her Sunday School work at church. She served as the outreach leader, prayer leader, group leader and member of the choir.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Jay Crawford, Carl Crawford, Lonzie Crawford and Gene Crawford, and two sisters, Artha “Sister” Strickland and Valrie “Scrap” Walker.

Surviving family include her loving husband of 61 years, Cecil Cabler, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two daughters, Cela Milton, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Dana Jefferson (Russ), of Dublin, Ohio; one grandson, Adam Jefferson, of Waco, Texas; three step-grandchildren, Michael Milton (Julianna), Amy Baker and David Milton (Lani), all of Jacksonville; seven step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Tonnie Carr (Herbert), of Blackshear, and Geneva “Eber” Murphy, of Waycross; extended family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church — Hobson Auditorium in Jacksonville, Fla., with the Rev. Paul Murphy, officiating.

Private interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.

Her family will receive friends at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Academy of Jacksonville, 124 W. Ashley St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32202.

Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Cabler family.

Henry G. Crawford Jr.

Henry Grady Crawford Jr., 84, of Waycross, died early Wednesday morning (March 15, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

He was born in Blackshear to the late Henry Grady Crawford Sr. and Lola Belle Altman Crawford.

He grew up in Blackshear and made Waycross his home for more than 40 years. He worked as a machine operator for Conley Sheet Metal.

He was a longtime member of Carswell Street Baptist Church and more recently became a member of Christ Church in Waycross. He loved attending Bluegrass Festivals and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his significant other of many years, Esther Batten, his son, Glen Crawford, four brothers, Verlon Crawford, Leon Crawford, Cecil Crawford, Waylon Crawford, two half-brothers, Rudolph Murray, Darwin Dixon, a sister, Clara Gay, and a half-sister, Juanita Long.

He is survived by his children, Anita Daniels, of Waycross, Victoria Crawford, of Waycross, Darrell Wayne Crawford (wife, Donna), of Jacksonville, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Edna Mae Conner, of Hazlehurst, Edith Rowland, of Hazlehurst; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Christ Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Hoboken City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Thomas P. Peagler

Thomas P. “Tom” Peagler, 75, died suddenly Wednesday evening (March 15, 2017) at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Lorita ‘Rita’ Eleazer

Lorita “Rita” Eleazer, 91, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (March 15, 2017) at Westwood Health and Rehab in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Jimmie Lee ‘Bo’ Crews

Jimmie Lee “Bo” Crews, 77, of Folkston, passed away Monday (March 13, 2017) at his residence.

He was born Oct. 21, 1939 in Folkston. Before his retirement, he was a forester with Callahan Timber Company and for many years he operated Okefenokee Auto Parts.

He enjoyed his years coaching recreational sports and is remembered fondly by former players. Bo loved fishing and told many enjoyable “fishing tales.”

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Raleigh Crews, and a son, Roddy Crews.

He is survived by his wife, Susan McDaniel Crews, three children, Vivian (Mickey) Dickerson, Robert Crews and Dennis (Kathy) Crews, his mother, Nell H. Crews, a sister, Martha Winnell Crews, two brothers, Bobby (Jackie) Crews and John (Yvonne) Crews; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends this evening at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston from 5 until 7 o’clock.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in Homeland Cemetery.

